How Bad Is Tesla's Cash Position?

There is a growing possibility that something is precluding Tesla from raising capital; if it cannot do so, then the growth story comes apart entirely.

Tesla (TSLA) has been burning through cash since its founding. But it kicked that burn into high-gear in 2017 when it began attempting to scale production of its first mass-market product, the Model 3 sedan. Tesla posted a net loss of $2.24 billion in 2017. In Q1 2018, the company posted a net loss of $568 million, with a cash burn of $785 million. That left $2.7 billion in cash on the books going into Q2. With the company guiding for capital investment of $3 billion in 2018, it is unclear where the cash will come from.

CEO Elon Musk has been beating the drum of rapidly approaching profitability, claiming that Tesla will be cash flow positive and profitable from Q3 2018. Most analysts remain highly skeptical of this pronouncement, but it is one Musk and the company have continued to repeat. On the Q1 2018 earnings call, Musk was emphatic on the point when questioned by Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas. The embattled CEO appears committed to the idea that Tesla can get to profitability by Q3 and that it will not need to tap capital markets again. But, as we highlighted in a previous research note, this outlook seems rather fanciful:

What is so interesting is that Musk seems steadfastly opposed to the idea of another capital raise. He first made this point in a tweet, and reiterated it during the Q1 earnings call. Repeating it once more at the annual meeting, it seems that Tesla is shunning the capital markets - at least for now. But the company desperately needs capital. With a staggering cash burn rate and net working capital slipping below negative $2 billion, Tesla remains cash hungry. Whether it is Moody's conservative call for a $2 billion raise, or Goldman's predicted $10 billion, Tesla will not be able to sustain itself without more external capital. Musk has recently shifted focus to profitability and becoming sustainable. In leaked internal emails, it was revealed that he was taking extreme measures in an attempt to curb cost overruns. Yet the company has done little to pare back its bloated workforce, and is still set to embark on massive capital expenditures. At the annual meeting, Musk revealed the intention of building two new Gigafactories, including one in Shanghai. While this was music to the ears of Tesla bulls, the question remains: where is the money going to come from to pay for these expenditures. Add to that the need for production facilities for the Model Y and Semi, as well as Musk's recent statement that it would be increasing the SuperCharger footprint by an order of magnitude, and Tesla is facing down a multi-billion-dollar deficit that can only be filled by external cash injections.

Tesla has been pursuing this profitability goal by a number of means. It has cut back on capex projections and slashed 9% of its workforce. Most recently, it has apparently been trying to squeeze cash out of suppliers. The Wall Street Journal broke the story on July 23rd that Tesla had asked suppliers to return cash going back as far as 2016 in order to support its efforts to become profitable:

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that Tesla has asked some suppliers to refund a portion of what Tesla has paid them. One supply manager quoted the auto maker as saying the refunds are "essential to Tesla's continued operation." The person said Tesla asked for a meaningful amount of the money it has received from Tesla since 2016, the year that Tesla first unveiled its Model 3 sedan.

Unsurprisingly, the market's response was resoundingly negative, sending shares below $300 for the first time in a while. Elon Musk's tweet response did little to alleviate worries, though shares did recover somewhat when Tesla issued an official statement on the matter:

Negotiation is a standard part of the procurement process, and now that we're in a stronger position with Model 3 production ramping, it is a good time to improve our competitive advantage in this area… We asked fewer than 10 suppliers for a reduction in total capex project spend for long-term projects that began in 2016 but are still not complete, and any changes with these suppliers would improve our future cash flows, but not impact our ability to achieve profitability in Q3. The remainder of our discussions with suppliers are entirely focused on future parts price and design or process changes that will help us lower fundamental costs rather than prior period adjustments of capex projects.

In Tesla's telling the scale of the clawback was much more limited - and it was not trying to squeeze actual cash out of the few vendors with ongoing projects dating back to 2016. It also claimed, truthfully, that auto companies frequently work to negotiate better forward-looking contracts that lower costs and put pressure on suppliers.

However, despite Tesla's statements to the contrary, this particular ask seems far beyond what is considered normal in the industry. Retroactive discounts, however, limited are as rare as hen's teeth in this industry and asking for such a discount is indicative of potentially dire financial circumstances. Furthermore, while some have suggested the move to be a show of strength, it appears to be quite the opposite. Big players strong-arming suppliers for better deals is hardly a new business practice, but it is rare to describe such action as "essential to Tesla's continued operations". That is a clear sign of weakness, and we concur with automotive consultant Dennis Virag's conclusion:

It's simply ludicrous and it just shows that Tesla is desperate right now.

It seems almost perverse that Tesla has not raised capital. True, the debt market appears to be somewhat foreclosed to the company given how its outstanding debt is trading and Moody's March downgrade of its credit rating. Fear of a further downgrade and rising interest rates make a further debt raise look unappealing. But that should not stop Tesla from selling shares.

We have written numerous times that Tesla could raise billions of dollars through a secondary offering. We have been perplexed by Musk's unwillingness to do so, even when shares were flying in the stratosphere. That has led to a big question: Is something else blocking Tesla from raising capital?

We initially dismissed this notion as conspiracy theory, instead attributing Musk's strange fixation on foregoing a capital raise to hubris. We surmised that he would eventually relent and do a stock offering. But as the months pass and the Model 3 production ramp inches along, we have begun to wonder whether there may indeed be something blocking a raise at this point.

One possibility we have seen mooted is that investment banks will only underwrite an offering if they can see a profit. That might explain why Tesla is pulling out all the stops to engineer a profit in Q3. However, any such window-dressed quarter would almost certainly be unrepeatable - and analysts know it. So that explanation holds little weight.

Tesla's continued reticence to tap capital markets has led some commenters to suggest there might be other factors precluding a raise. However, we remain skeptical that there is any such functional impediment. As the clock ticks down and Tesla's cash pile burns up, we see an explanation like this one as increasingly intriguing.

It may well be that Musk has concluded that, if he can engineer a profit in Q3, he can then raise capital off the back of a short squeeze. This seems the likeliest rationale. But Musk may find himself disappointed. Like the short burn he predicted when Tesla reported building 5,000 Model 3s in a week, a Q3 profit will not likely do what he hopes. Instead, like the burst production rate, analysts will already be discounting the profit as unsustainable.

The longer Tesla waits to raise capital, the weaker its position becomes. Since Musk seems intent on waiting for some time yet, investors should expect a weakening stock in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.