AT&T: Armageddon

The stock has already priced in a declining performance and we are buying the selloff because this is a 30-year holding for us and we believe shares can be bought.

Investors need to really focus on cash from operations, free cash flow, and most of all, the dividend payout ratio, and all of this will be helped by TWX.

Here we go! It must be Armageddon as our social media and our inbox lights up with questions. What do we mean? Well our top dividend stock holding, AT&T (NYSE:T) has just reported earnings. We have covered this name extensively, so we want to get right into the material. It is our belief that AT&T had a mixed Q2, but we believe ongoing concerns over the Time Warner (TWX) transaction being challenged once again could be a distraction from the fundamentals.

We want investors to remember that AT&T had a volatile 2017, with some homerun quarters and other strike outs. Well, our interpretation of the present quarter is that it was a good batting, and the company hit a long single. Overall, it was a positive quarter. Ultimately, we are looking forward to Q3 as we expect real synergies from Time Warner, or WarnerMedia, to really be felt. We believe H2 2018 represents the turning point for the company and the stock.

AT&T is a long term, multi-decade holding for us. So long as dividend growth continues and performance is reasonable, we are staying in the name. Despite our belief that this quarter was so-so, we are buying this recent dip regardless:

Shares began to rebound after the closing of the merger without stipulation, but began tanking when the government said it would appeal the ruling. All of that is a distraction. The name has pulled back from recent highs, and is currently almost 30% off of the 2017 highs.

That said, earnings matter for the momentum of the stock's trajectory. We believe shares are a buying opportunity for the long-term investor. We will discuss the critical metrics you need to be aware of.

Q2 in context of historical trends

Obviously, we realize some quarters AT&T beats, some quarters it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with only some surprises, especially on the earnings front:

When we look at this history, coupled with the trajectory we had seen in 2017, as well as trends in consumer wireless pricing and video subscriptions, our expectations were less enthusiastic than in the past. Overall, we were a bit surprised by these results. Given the overall results, we expect the stock is going to move heavily this week. Let us discuss.

Top line

Recall that revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. With just a small amount of time with Time Warner's assets under the AT&T umbrella, the impact is minimal. We also were anticipating a dip this quarter, excluding WarnerMedia, simply based on our prior 2018 projections and the trajectory of recent performance. Our prediction came to fruition, but much less so than we expected:

As you can see, revenues have been declining and we predicted this would continue. All in all, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to the pack. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $39.3 billion. We were targeting $39.1 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers and ongoing promotions to bring in wireless business would continue to weigh. However, the posted result of $38.99 billion is strong, despite coming up a little short.

What drove this? Well there was a little weakness in video subs. The company added 342,000 DirecTV Now subs to reach over 1.8M subs. However, total video net adds were 80,000, meaning declines were experienced in the linear business again. Broadband IP performed below expectations (we were eyeing 100,000 subs), with the company adding 76,000 net subs, with overall broadband at 23,000 net adds. Driving strength was wireless with 3.8 million total adds, and there was particular strength in the U.S. and Mexico. We were nervous and thought it could be worse. That said, we are pleased with earnings.

Earnings performance

The bottom line saw nice growth, much of it from tax reform of course. We know that excluding tax reform, earnings growth for AT&T is simply extremely slow. We were looking for $0.84, and this figure was surpassed:

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.85. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.84 per share stemmed from changes in share count, and well managed expenses, while factoring in our slightly more conservative revenue expectations. As you can see, the actual earnings did increase to $0.91, though in reality, this is adjusting for a $0.21 non-cash actuarial gain on benefit plans and $0.31 of costs for amortization, merger- and integration-related expenses and other items.

The results overall surpassed consensus and our expectations, and was in large part thanks to expense results (operating expenses were $34.0 billion versus $33.3 billion, last year, but backing out merger expenses, was $32.5 billion) being better than we thought.

Moving forward on earnings

The drop in revenues is of course driving a bit of the earnings pressure we are seeing. Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we look ahead, we're no longer operating under the assumption that the Time Warner acquisition will not go through, given the original court decision. In short, we consider the appellate court proceedings a distraction, and WarnerMedia to be fully incorporated and utilized.

As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. In 2018, investors should anticipate high merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. We still think that the company must truly address its video sub issue, and continue its work to bring in wireless customers.

This work must also be done amidst a heavily competitive and promotional wireless atmosphere. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on the impact to cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. Let us discuss these issues up until this point in time.

Operational cash results

We were projecting a slight uptick in cash from operations to around $10.0 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of $39.1 billion, but operating cash flow exceeded this estimate, and returned to growth:

As you can see, we were incorrect, but not surprised once we saw the revenue figure in conjunction with the expense lines. We had presumed that cash from operations would level off if not rise slightly in the quarter versus last year. Of course, with this measure coming in like this, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend.

Free cash flow strong

AT&T was previously aiming to hit about $20 billion for the year in free cash flows. We expected free cash flows to exceed last year's pace slightly and we were eyeballing $4.5 billion, but the company surpassed expectations here as capital expenditures were lower than we anticipated:

We felt our year-over-year expectations were reasonable at $4.5 billion. We expect free cash flow to ramp up in H2 2018, as this is a seasonally stronger period. In addition, the Time Warner assets are now being integrated. As such, this is a metric we will closely watch for in the next few quarters. Still, a 46% increase from last year was very solid, and well above our expectations. We are very pleased to see that management has revised free cash flow guidance to the high end of the $21 billion range, and this is inclusive of all deal and integration costs. This should impact the dividend payout ratio.

Dividend payout ratio

The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on. The payout ratios have been volatile for the company. In recent quarters, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than in free cash flow. We were however eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 70% for the quarter given our expectation for $4.5 billion in free cash flow. We were pleasantly surprised:

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was 60.0%, much lower than we projected. However, with cash from operations and free cash flow coming in higher than we thought, the actual result is not surprising.

Looking ahead on dividend coverage

Although the dividend has been hiked again, we do fully expect that the dividend for the year will be more than covered by free cash flow. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, if free cash flow comes in at $21 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 70% for the year.

As we move forward, keep in mind that the dividend has been raised like clockwork every year, but more dividend will be paid thanks to new shareholders coming over from Time Warner and has been hiked for 2018. While the dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio if free cash flow remains flat, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably at or under 70% for all of 2018. Keep in mind, we are of course projecting another one penny per quarter increase come 2019.

We also need to remember that although free cash flow will be $21 billion, AT&T issued another 1.185 billion in shares. Thus, if AT&T was previously paying about $12.3 billion in dividends, it is now paying an additional $2.27 billion in dividends per year based on the $2.00 annualized dividend and the new shares. With this realization, the payout ratio should be around 70%, give or take, depending on the free cash flow figure, and if our math is correct on the dividends.

Our take on the stock

The yield is nearly 6% here. The dividend will be covered. While the stock has had no growth in a decade, that could change with Time Warner being integrated once the annoyance of the appeal is out of the way. This is an income name and one that we are planning to hold in the name for 30 years. As such, we are collecting/reinvesting dividends, trading around the core position, and adding to holdings whenever the yield gets noticeably higher, such as in the present situation. Long term, we want the company to shift its focus to servicing debt. In the meantime, we continue to accumulate shares.

We welcome your comments. What do you think?

