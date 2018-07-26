Syntel Inc.'s (SYNT) CEO Rakesh Khanna on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Zaineb Bokhari - Vice President, Finance

Bharat Desai - Co Chairman and Co founder

Prashant Ranade - Co Chairman

Rakesh Khanna - President and CEO

Anil Agrawal - Chief Financial Officer

Thank you and good morning everyone. Syntel's second quarter earnings release crossed GlobeNewswire at 6 a.m. Eastern today. It is also available on our website at www.syntelinc.com. On the call with us today, we have Bharat Desai and Prashant Ranade, Syntel's Co-Chairmen; Rakesh Khanna, Syntel's CEO and President; and Anil Agrawal, Syntel's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that some of the comments made on today’s call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

In addition, on July 20, Syntel entered into a definitive merger agreement with Atos S.E. under which Atos will acquire Syntel for $41 per share in cash. The merger agreement has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies; however, it is subject to regulatory approvals, the approval our shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2018.

Since this transaction is still pending we will be limiting our comments about the statements that Syntel has made in our press release issued on July 22, 2018 and our Form-8K filed on July 23, 2018. For information about Atos please refer to their public comments and statements.

I'll now turn the call over to Syntel's Co Chairman, Bharat Desai. Bharat?

Bharat Desai

Thank you, Zaineb. Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us today. I want to open my comments by expressing my excitement about Syntel's definitive merger agreement with Atos. The Syntel Board is committed to maximizing shareholder value and the Board and I believe that the agreement with Atos achieved that objective and delivers a win-win proposition to our customers and employees.

Atos is an extremely well regarded organization with an impressive intellectual property portfolio and strong technology capabilities. Atos' leadership position in digital transformation and global scale make them a natural fit for Syntel. There is a tremendous amount of mutual respect and cultural alignment across the two organizations.

While we undergo the regulatory review processes and work to meet all of the other closing conditions, Syntel remains an independent company and we are focused on serving our customers and building a strong track record of profitable growth. This clearly comes across in our second quarter results. The solid growth seen during Q2 reflects our commitment to strengthen and deepen customer relationships. Our execution has improved over the last four quarters as a result of these efforts and we will continue to invest in this initiative.

Syntel has taken a carefully considered approach to help our customers transform their businesses and harness the power of new technologies. Our innovative digital services support deeper client connect and enhance business insights. As companies embark on deeper transformation programs, our comprehensive offerings support the modernization of applications, infrastructure and data elements, and leverage automation to drive a high level of efficiency and productivity.

Our customers are market leaders with complex needs that are closely linked to developments and trends within their perspective. Syntel’s domain expertise and focus in these specific areas allows us to drill down, identify these needs with solutions designed around critical business challenges. Our customer centric model and flexible approach promotes longstanding growing relationships with large sophisticated customers.

Syntel continues to broaden its technology portfolio with new offerings and compelling intellectual property supported by a growing number of patents. We’ve invested in our global workforce and made solid progress in employee engagement and skills development across our ranks. I continue to be very encouraged by the progress we are making. We feel confident in our plans for growth with mutual success with our customers.

I would now like to turn the call over to Rakesh Khanna, Syntel's Chief Executive Officer and President to provide further details. Rakesh?

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you Bharat and welcome everyone. I also want to express my excitement about the agreement with Atos. Across every level of our organization, we are brimming with pride because this provides a strong endorsement for Syntel’s deep client focus, robust operating model, and proven delivery capabilities. It represents a very exciting development for our company, our shareholders, and our employees as we help our customers transform and succeed in the digital economy.

Our customer centric plan for growth produced strong results during quarter two. Each of our industry segments grew during quarter two on both a year-over-year basis and sequentially. The sequential growth is of particular note since it builds on the solid growth we saw during quarter one. The broad based growth seen during quarter two reflects the progress we are making in client engagement.

During quarter two, we saw revenue contribution from customers four to 50 rise by 14.6% from a year ago. We also continue to identify new opportunities across our top three clients. During quarter two, contribution from this customer segment accelerated rising 6% from the previous year. The environment continued to improve marginally during quarter two and we continue to see headwinds diminish. Digital remains a critical investment area for our customers and an important growth driver for us.

Our classification of digital revenue has consistently included only social mobile analytics and cloud, plus IoT projects since we began providing this metric. However, if we include offerings that truly help our clients transform and digitize their businesses into our reckoning of digital revenues, this metric would be approximately 2x what we report. Our investments in workforce transformation, service offerings, and client engagement, have yielded strong results and are expected to continue.

Now let's review our results. Syntel’s quarter two revenue was $249.7 million up 10.1% year-over-year and 1.8% on a sequential basis. Each of our industry segments grew during the quarter. By industry segment the banking and financial services revenue increased 4.2% year-over-year in quarter two. The retail, logistics, and telecom segment grew by 13.5%, healthcare and life sciences increased 14.2%, insurance increased 14.6% and manufacturing grew 27.2% from a year ago.

Europe revenue increased 20.9% year-over-year. Revenue from digital projects accounted for approximately 21.4% of revenue in quarter two as compared to 19.9% in the year ago quarter. On a year-over-year basis, quarter two digital revenues increased by 18.7%. Quarter two gross margin narrowed to 33.9% from 37.2% in the first quarter 2018. Offshore utilization for IT fell to 71.4% in quarter two from 74% in quarter one on a period end basis. It fell to 73.3% in quarter two from 75.3% in the previous quarter on average. The mix between onsite versus offshore delivery was 24.8% and 75.2% in quarter two as compared to 25% and 75% in quarter one.

Net headcount increased by 4% on a sequential basis and 7.4% on a year-over-year basis to 23,476 in quarter two. Hiring continues across geographic regions tied to anticipated needs and requirements of our customers. Attrition calculated on a current quarter annualized basis was 21.3% in quarter two as compared to 21.9% in quarter one 2018.

I will now turn the call over to Anil Agrawal, Syntel's Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss Syntel's financial performance in greater detail. Anil?

Anil Agrawal

Thanks Rakesh and good morning everyone. I would also like to express my tremendous enthusiasm on agreement with Atos. We have a great deal to be proud of and one thing our clients can count on is that our associates will bring the same passion, commitment and focus on delivering value to them on a daily basis.

Syntel’s second quarter revenue came in at $249.7 million up 10.1% from the prior year period and 1.8% from the prior quarter. For the second quarter, banking and financial services contributed 43.3% with retail, logistics, and telecom at 18.6%, healthcare and life sciences at 18.1%, insurance 15.2%, and manufacturing 4.8%.

On a year-over-year basis, segment growth was led by our manufacturing segment which grew 27.2%, insurance at 14.6%, healthcare and life sciences at 14.2%, retail, logistics and telecom at 13.5% and banking and financial services at 4.2%.

Syntel’s customer concentration levels were as follows. Our top three clients represented 43.8% in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 45.5% in the year ago quarter and 43.4% in the first quarter of 2018.

Accounts four to 50 represented 52.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 50.3% in the year ago quarter and 52.5% in the first quarter of 2018. The fixed price component of our business was at 41.5% of revenue for the second quarter of 2018.

With respect to Syntel’s margin performance, our second quarter gross margin was 33.9% as compared to 36% reported in the year ago period and 37.2% in the first quarter of 2018. By segment, gross margin for banking and financial services was 35.8% with retail, logistics and telecom at 32.7%, healthcare and life sciences at 38.1%, insurance 29.1% and manufacturing 24.7%.

During the second quarter of 2018 the Indian rupee depreciated by 4.7% on average relative to the U.S. Dollars from the prior quarter resulting in a 65 basis points favorable impact on the grass margin. Visa, immigration, and costs related to employee increments lowered second quarter margins by 407 basis points.

Moving down the income statement, our selling, general and administrative expenses were 11.1% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 12.6% in the prior year period and 11% in the first quarter of 2018. On a dollar basis SG&A was higher by $0.6 million sequentially. The impact on the second quarter SG&A from currency related balance sheet translations based on quarter end exchange rates was a 202,000 loss as compared to 168,000 gain recorded in the first quarter of 2018.

Other expense was $1 million during the second quarter of 2018 as compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Q2 other expense included one-time interest income of $0.7 million. Gain from mutual fund sales was approximately $0.5 million in the second quarter as compared to a gain of $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2018. Our tax rate for the second quarter came in at 26.5% unchanged from the first quarter of 2018.

Net income for the second quarter was $41.1 million or $0.49 per diluted share as compared to $45.6 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the previous quarter. The company's balance sheet at the end of the second quarter of 2018 remained healthy. Our total cash and short term investments balance on June 30 was $127.8 million and the portion held in U.S. dollars stood at 49%. DSO levels were at 55 days, capital spending for the quarter was approximately $1.6 million. Syntel ended the second quarter with total headcount of 23,476 of which 8,719 were assigned to KPO.

Our global headcount was higher by 4% from the first quarter of 2018. Our billable headcount was 4659 onsite and 17,377 offshore for a total of 2236. Utilization levels at the end of the quarter were 94.1% onsite, 76.3% offshore and 80.1% globally. Our delivery mix at quarter end was 24.8% onsite and 75.2% offshore. Voluntary attrition during the quarter was 21.3% as compared to 21.9% reported last quarter. Syntel added one new customer in the second quarter.

In light of the announced definitive merger agreement with Atos S.E. the company will not be providing further updates to its financial guidance.

I will now turn the call back to Rakesh for his closing comments. Rakesh?

Rakesh Khanna

Thank you, Anil. I want to close today's call by thanking Syntel’s employees for all their contributions, thank you.

