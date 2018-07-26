One Reason We're Bullish On Sony: Acquisitions

“Now that Sony has shifted from this moving-in-every-direction behemoth . they now are more focused and streamlined and successful," writes Technology analyst Ami Joseph.

After streamlining its many operations, Joseph turned bullish on the conglomerate in late 2017.

For many years, Hedgeye Technology analyst Ami Joseph saw Sony as a company that constantly “shot itself in the foot.”.

After years as an ungainly conglomerate, Sony (SNE) may now be limber enough to make some effective acquisitions to the benefit of shareholders.

“Now that Sony has shifted from this moving-in-every-direction behemoth and stepping on every ugly branch while doing it, they now are more focused and streamlined and successful and can actually start to take their excess free cash flow and put it strategically into those divisions,” Joseph explains in the clip above.

