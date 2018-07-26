Market Volatility Bulletin: Trade Talks Lead Market Higher, Earnings Pressure Stocks Lower?

The last month was strong for US stocks, but inter-asset correlation seems to be picking up some here.

ECB bond buying will close out in December, but reinvestment of maturing securities will persist even as the Fed winds down its monetary base.

US stocks spiked on Wednesday near the close as investors cheered news from trade talks between the US and EU. Then FB created a downdraft.

Market Intro

Wednesday's trade action, set to carry into Thursday, was strange insomuch as geopolitics gave us a boost at the end of the day with market perceptions of positive trade discussions. This carried into a dive in Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) stock after investors were unimpressed by its earnings report.

I enjoyed the opportunity to do a video interview with Dave Lincoln a little over a week ago. We discuss trade, central bank policy, a bear market in Chinese stocks, and a variety of other topics. Thank you Dave for your hard work putting this interview together, and for your innovative YouTube channel devoted to covering volatility in an informative and entertaining light.

Thoughts on Volatility

True story: I taught finance (week 2) to a group of MBA students last evening, and one of the students asks me: "so do these quarterly earnings announcements make a difference?" What's great about markets is that they are always generating both examples and counter-examples that make learning more relevant and enjoyable (assuming you find an overnight plunge on a megacap enjoyable).

The ECB will be finishing up its monumental QE purchases this December. I find it interesting that the currency bloc will reinvest its maturing securities more or less indefinitely, as it gives the US a longer period to wind down its own balance sheet. In terms of FX, I believe this gives the USD (UUP) an advantage over the Euro from a longer-term perspective. At present, our monetary base as a percentage of GDP (around 20) is nearly half that of the Eurozone: that gap is only going to widen.

Good Tweet, but recall that January vol was a pretty different phenomenon. First off, the vol getting bid alongside equities arguably began in late November of last year, took a break near Christmas, and then resumed call it Jan. 10 or so. My point is that stocks gained a heck of a lot of ground over that period (2,585-2,870). I do think stocks are somewhat overdone here, but I don't see the set up as precarious as the late Jan. episode to have turned out.

Term Structure

The Tweet I highlighted earlier from Emanuele does a good job looking at implied vol vs. equities, but we also need to keep an eye on implied vs. realized vol. I'm somewhat surprised to see HV10 as low as it is right now. But VIX9D, for instance, is printing 4.5 points above its realized counterpart. That is the nature of the problem long-vol players (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) have faced.

I find it interesting, in the wake of strong earnings, low unemployment, robust asset prices, and low volatility, that Ms. Sonders' consumer stress index would be as high as it is. She shares her method of construction just below the graph. Consumer stress does not necessarily correspond to stock market stress, at least over short periods.

Maybe part of the reason that spot VIX has not really just crashed is that inter-sector correlation has managed to at least keep a pulse. Naturally, when stocks rise in tandem, one might correctly surmise that vol is going to head lower. But stocks seem to have co-moved by a decent amount over the last month, which could create a foothold for increased volatility.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In a previous MVB, we get some productive banter that's unfortunately too rare in investment communities. Atom & Humber, a frequent commentator, comes on and basically just says "I was wrong!" in relation to the market looking precarious at the end of last week. In and of itself, you don't see enough of that (either from authors or readers). Then Alan248 comes along and offers a quote from three months earlier, which is pretty solid evidence that he really reads what his fellow commenters have to share.

This is really cool to see, and if you've never been to this community on vol, I recommend you check in more regularly, as I'm proud of the fact that we're not a group of folks who pound their chest and argue in all caps. Thanks to both A&H as well as Alan for demonstrating that.

