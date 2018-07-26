Agenus Illustrates Dilution And Non-Dilution Perils

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) set a new 52-week low on July 24, closing at $1.94. It is also at a multi-year low. This small-cap biotech has a royalty interest in the new shingles vaccine Shingrix. It has a pipeline of immune-oncology drugs in the clinic, two licensed to Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). What went wrong and can it be corrected?

This may be a big opportunity for biotech investors with some risk appetite. It could also be a black hole for your investment dollars. It depends on a catalyst I will discuss below.

Above all, the situation illustrates the risk of not issuing shares to raise cash. Most investors have an automatic negative reaction to the dilution that comes with these cash raises. I believe they are often a necessity and even a positive for biotech companies that are not yet cash flow positive. It depends on the specifics of the situation.

Agenus's QS-21 Success And Monetization

QS-21 Stimulon is licensed to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for two vaccines. It is an adjuvant that boosts the action of vaccines. GSK's Shingrix vaccine for shingles was approved by the FDA in October 2017.

Agenus was to receive milestones and royalties for QS-21 in Shingrix, but rather than raise money to operate using a stock offering, decided to take an advance on the royalty stream. It made a deal with Oberland long before the FDA approved the vaccine. In September 2015, Agenus took $115 million from Oberland Capital for "the right to receive 100% of Agenus' rights to the worldwide royalties on sales of GlaxoSmithKline's shingles (HZ/su) and malaria (RTS,S) prophylactic vaccine products that contain QS-21 adjuvant until all principal and interest on the loan has been paid." The interest rate was 13.5%.

In January 2018, Agenus closed a royalty transaction with HealthCare Royalty Partners, but the $190 million in cash proceeds were primarily used to pay off the Oberland obligation. There is an additional possible $40 milestone payment possible, dependent on Shingrix sales, no details released. The net cash to Agenus in Q1 was just $28 million. In addition, should enough royalties be generated, Agenus could eventually get the remaining stream as income.

GSK does not have an exclusive license for QS-21. It could become part of other vaccines. The malaria vaccine appears to work, but the issue of getting it approved for use in Africa, where it is needed, is ongoing.

As of the end of Q1 2018, Agenus was reduced to $52.3 million in cash. It lists the advance on royalties as $187 million on its balance sheet.

What If: Dilution Instead Of Monetization

What if Agenus had raised cash back in 2015 with a stock offering? Of course, investors would have screamed about dilution, but if enough cash had been raised, Agenus would have a better cash balance now, a revenue stream from Shingrix royalties, and a much higher stock price.

In 2015, Agenus stock ranged from about $4 to over $8 per share. Likely a stock offering at $7 per share would have been reasonably well received. To raise the $115 million equivalent of the $115 million Oberland deal would have required about 16.5 million shares to be issued, resulting in about 16% dilution.

To raise just $100 million today, at $2.00 per share, it would require 50 million shares to be issued, resulting in about 48% dilution. [The current share count is 104 million].

What the Agenus board probably hoped was that with the Shingrix and QS-21 FDA approval, investors would come to have bright expectations of the future of Agenus. Then the stock price would rise. If cash ran out before milestone payments or new deals renewed it, or before an FDA approval of a cancer drug produced serious cash flow, then a public stock offering could be done. Perhaps at $15 per share. Then lots of cash to support R&D could be generated with relatively little dilution.

Dilution To Raise Cash: Scylla And Charybdis

Most investors in clinical-stage biotechs hate dilution. Partly this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: enough investors dump the stock when a stock offering is announced to cause the price to fall. I believe when cash is needed to continue operations towards a bright future, dilution is not a bad downside. There is more stock, but owners from before the offering now have a certain amount of cash backing their old shares. Whether any particular deal is good or bad depends on the price of the new stock issued.

Agenus illustrates that there are dangers in not raising cash when things are going well and your stock price is relatively high. Most CEOs know that and act accordingly.

Rest Of The Pipeline

Agenus has an extensive pipeline, including therapies licensed to Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Incyte. With 11 checkpoint antibodies with oncology therapy potential, it seems likely that some will eventually gain FDA approval.

For more, see Agenus Pipeline.

Possible Catalyst (Promises, Promises)

The next upward catalyst would likely be an announcement of a collaboration deal, including an upfront payment and possible milestones, for AGEN1223, AGEN1423, or the undisclosed agent listed in the pipeline.

On the Q1 analyst call on May 7, 2018, CEO Garen Armen said one or more licensing deals might close in the next two to three months. Unfortunately, he said something similar during the Q4 call.

There could be a deal announced between the time I submit this article and the time it is published. Or it could be another 2 to 3 months. Or perhaps none of the major companies want to develop the offerings, or Agenus is asking too high a price. No telling.

It does put Mr. Armen in the boy who cried wolf scenario. Until the deal is announced, and the details, the stock is in danger, and trying to raise funds to continue operations with a stock offering is a difficult scenario.

I am holding to the belief that an announcement is just around the corner, but that is just my trusting the CEO of a company that successfully got QS-21 to market and built an impressive pipeline. I could be wrong.

Conclusion

Management missed a window of opportunity in 2015 to raise money with a share offering, choosing the Oberland deal instead. In retrospect, it was a mistake and a pretty bad one.

But at the time CEO Armen and the Agenus board did not have the hindsight, we have today.

Despite all that, I think Agenus is grossly undervalued. A cash infusion from a royalty or collaboration deal, preferably with a large up-front payment, would put Agenus back in the ball game. The stock price could go up very quickly.

Another way I like to look at development stage biotechs is by market capitalization. At end of day July 24, 2018, Agenus had a market cap of just $202 million. That is ridiculously low given its pipeline, even given its cash flow problem.

Agenus might have a place in a high-risk biotech portfolio. Or an investor could keep an eye on it, avoid the downside risk, and try to jump in quickly if good news is announced. I accumulated more while researching this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGEN, INCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.