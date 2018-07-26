Full Steam Ahead: Recent Data Points To Continued Climb For Educational Development Stock

Conservative assumptions around revenue and margins growth and multiple expansion leads us to a current fair value of $56.00 per share, or 180% upside from today.

For the third straight quarter, EDUC’s adjusted net revenue grew in the double digits. Diluted EPS of $0.44 was by far a first quarter record for the company.

We initially wrote about our favorite investment idea, Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) nine months ago, when the stock price was in the $10-11 range. We stated at the time that reasonable assumptions caused us to believe the stock would appreciate to $37.50 within a year. While the stock did climb to almost $28 in March, investors have recently taken some gains and EDUC now finds itself hovering around $20 a share.

We believe more strongly than ever that investors continue to completely misanalyze the company’s fundamentals, which has led to an even more pronounced mispricing of the stock today than before. We now believe that the current fair value of EDUC stock is in the neighborhood of $56.00, and that the stock price will likely climb dramatically in the coming months and quarters.

Revenue Growth and Profit Margins

As the company announced earlier this month, net revenue growth in EDUC’s first fiscal quarter grew 11% year-over-year. This marked the third straight quarter of revenue growth, adjusted for changes to deferred revenue, in excess of 10%.

However, as the company has started to get its operations running more smoothly, pre-tax profit margins have continued to climb, and were above 8.3% during the quarter. On a trailing-twelve-months basis, EDUC’s pre-tax profit margin is now 7.3%, the highest it has been in over five years:

As EDUC’s revenue continues to grow, the company will likely benefit from both improved capacity utilization at the company’s Tulsa distribution facility and overall SG&A leverage. As well, all indications are that EDUC’s operations are running much better than a year or two ago. CEO Randall White stated the following on EDUC’s most recent earnings conference call:

In the past, Mr. White has suggested that getting back to earning double-digit pre-tax profit margins like EDUC did a decade ago was not just achievable, but an objective of the company. For instance, during the company’s May earnings call, Mr. White stated the following:

Considering the speed at which EDUC’s operational improvement have been occurring, we think it is only reasonable to expect EDUC’s pre-tax profit margin to grow from the 7.3% that it averaged over the last year to above 10% within the next several quarters.

UBAM Consultant Count

EDUC has been very clear in stating that investors shouldn’t put undue reliance on the number of UBAM consultants that are active in any given quarter. For example, this is what Mr. White said in May:

However, we do believe that changes in EDUC’s active UBAM consultant count are at least somewhat of a leading indicator of future revenue. As a result, in the past, we have spent a bit of time digging through the company’s public consultant database to make guesses as to how many active consultants there are at any given time. In our original article, we looked at how many consultants had one of the most popular surnames in the country to try to estimate in very rough terms how many active UBAM consultants there were in total.

The data we used at the time was imperfect, as it was both out-of-date and limited to only the dozen or so most popular surnames in the country. This time, for a more accurate estimation, we used the Top 1000 surnames data from the 2010 Census. First, we randomly selected 20 surnames that greater than 100,000 Americans have. Then we checked on July 24 to see how many individuals in EDUC’s UBAM consultant database had those surnames, and calculated the approximate number of consultants in the entire database by considering the proportion of the U.S. population that had each of these surnames. The results are as follows:

As can be seen, it appears there might now be over 40,000 consultants active in the company’s database, in excess of what EDUC disclosed earlier this month. It would appear that the company is well on its way to achieving the 50,000 consultant objective it’s set for itself.

To be safe, we reran our analysis using an entirely different subset of surnames. These were the results:

Spanish Titles

Through our review of the names in EDUC’s UBAM consultant database, one fact became very clear – how few UBAM consultants with Hispanic names there are.

To demonstrate this, consider that there are 55 surnames that are held by at least 100,000 Americans where at least 90% of the individuals with these surnames are Hispanic or Latino. Looking at the “most Hispanic” names, one can see how few Latino or Hispanic UBAM consultants there are. For instance, while there are roughly the same number of Jensen’s in America as there are Molina’s, there are 32 UBAM consultants named Jensen and 0 who are named Molina!

This is some pretty strong evidence that EDUC has largely been ignoring a major (and growing) portion of the country’s population. And this is why we are so excited about EDUC’s announcement last month that the company, along with Usborne Publishing, Ltd., is going to publish an extensive range of Spanish language titles starting in six months.

With Hispanics constituting 17.8 percent of the nation’s total population as of 2016, we believe that the addition of a line of Spanish language titles will provide the company with a massive avenue for incremental growth.

Red Oak Partners

We believe that one of the reasons EDUC’s stock price is temporarily depressed currently is the recent activist involvement of the company’s largest outside shareholder, Red Oak Partners, LLC. On July 6, Red Oak sent a strongly-worded letter to the company regarding issues of corporate governance. A week later, Red Oak submitted a books and records request to the company.

While these “differences of opinions” between issuers and activist investors can sometimes lead to both unexpected legal costs and the distraction of company management, we believe that Red Oak’s increased attention on the company is nothing but a good thing for EDUC. Although we have not spoken with anybody at either Red Oak or EDUC about Red Oak’s intentions, it’s worth noting that Red Oak currently manages just over $100 million, which means that its 316,417 share investment in EDUC represents close to 6% of Red Oak’s total assets under management. We believe that Red Oak is not interested in killing the goose that laid the golden eggs. Rather, we suspect that Red Oak and EDUC will eventually come to some agreement on governance-related items that is satisfactory to both sides and will improve EDUC's appeal to institutional investors.

Valuation

Considering both the continued growth in the UBAM consultant count and the upcoming addition of Spanish language titles, we believe that estimates of 12% net revenue growth for the foreseeable future are not only fairly easily attainable by the company but are very conservative. This would bring EDUC’s total net revenue next fiscal year to $140 million. Note that we believe EDUC will likely grow at rates significantly greater than 12% going forward; however, for this analysis, we have chosen to be conservative.

We also believe that not only is it reasonable to assume that EDUC will continue to expand its pre-tax profit margin to 10% from the 7-8% range at which it is currently operating, but it is unreasonable to assume that it won’t.

So, $140 million of revenue at a 10% pre-tax profit margin yields $10.2 million of net income (assuming the same 27.2% tax rate that EDUC reported in its most recent quarter). At 4.1 million shares outstanding, that’s $2.49 in EPS.

The current median earnings yield of the six direct sales companies listed below is 5.8%, using consensus estimates for next year. However, analysts expect these companies to grow their EPS by between 6% and 21% next year. Considering our expectations that EDUC expands its operating margins as it grows its revenues, we believe that EDUC’s earnings per share growth next year will be well in excess of these comparable companies. Therefore, we believe it is reasonable to expect that investors will afford EDUC an earnings multiple greater than the average of these companies. Using a 4.5% top quartile earnings yield, EDUC’s fair value becomes $56.00, in our opinion.

Conclusion

As we have stated before, EDUC is one of the most compelling investment opportunities we have discovered in our investing careers. Even though the stock is more than 100% higher than its 52-week low, we believe that the stock is undeniably cheap relative to its growth profile and earnings power. We believe that continued revenue and earnings growth will result in more investors taking notice of EDUC, which should serve as a catalyst for significant price expansion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDUC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.