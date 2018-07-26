KemPharm: Low Stock Price, A Conference Call, And Binary Events Set Stage

As many of my readers know, I tend to write about companies and formulate opinions based on what is realistic rather than be a carnival barker trying to drum up interest, or a funeral director selling cemetery plots because "we're all going to die anyway." Much of what I do is geared toward active traders that play the ebbs and flows of the market whilst building positions in companies for a longer-term play.

Recently, I introduced my readers to a speculative play called KemPharm (KMPH). My introduction came on the heels of the stock experiencing a 30% sell-off caused by confusing messaging around the Phase 3 clinical trial for an ADHD drug known as KP415. The idea behind that article was to whet the whistle of readers on what could be a compelling trading opportunity given the recent sell-off. This could also present a very good entry point for those that are looking for a longer-term play.

In KemPharm I see three distinct events in the next 5 months that can set the stage for a stock gain for those fortunate enough to see the opportunity and make a play with the stock while it's still on its proverbial heels.

EVENT 1 - Q2 Quarterly Call

The KemPharm Q2 quarterly call will be transpiring in the next few weeks. With speculative pharma companies in an R&D phase, the typically critical components such as pipeline progress and cash reserves carry a lot of importance. In this call, these elements remain important, but the real meat and potatoes of this call will be an update on drug candidate KP415.

KP415 is a drug candidate for the treatment of ADHD in children. The drug was designed to deal with several unmet needs in the space, specifically an early onset, lower abuse potential, and a longer duration. In simple terms, KemPharm accomplished this by designing a drug with these attributes by creating a molecule, which allows about 30% of the drug to be released immediately with the remaining 70% being released as the body breaks down the more complex molecule. The result is an ADHD drug that can be administered by the family at home, will last throughout the school day, and remove the need for a child to take additional meds while at school.

When the Phase 3 data on KP415 was presented there was an anomaly. Specifically, that anomaly related to baseline testing and differences at the 5th visit of the clinical trial. Thankfully, the trial design had testing at each visit, which would essentially prove that the drug accomplishes what it was designed to do. The 6th visit did not have the anomaly, and the drug performed as it was designed to perform. The result is that the company needs to meet with the FDA in order to discuss the relevant data and present the Ad Hoc data relative to the 6th visit vs. the 5th.

The FDA rarely issues a formal letter accepting an interpretation of data, but it can indicate that it will consider said data when an NDA is filed. With ADHD treatment, there is a bit of subjectivity in data as it relates to observation and opinion of professionals that watch the behaviors of the children. Historically, the FDA has considered and allowed Ad Hoc data in its approval process of other drugs.

In my opinion, the company was looking for the data to be a home run that would raise the stock price, at which time the company could do an offering to raise its cash reserves, which in turn help give it leverage in partnership negotiations. What we got instead was compelling data with an anomaly, which was not really explained well causing the stock to drop.

The Q2 conference call gives the company a "reset" of sorts. It will allow the company to present its case once again with greater clarity and greater simplicity. If the company is successful in this "reset," it could allow subsequent binary events to play out in a more positive fashion. In my opinion, KemPharm should be straightforward and simple in its discussion points relating to KP415 and avoid an overly scientific explanation.

The Street cares about the science, but does not want to overly hash out a discussion on those points. What is critical in a quarterly call is impressing the Street, not impressing the scientific and pharma community. The cash situation remains important, but depending on the timing of partnership deals, may become a non-issue.

EVENT 2 - Apadaz Update

I characterize Apadaz as a mini binary event. This drug was approved in late February of this year treatment of acute pain. The timing of the approval is less than ideal given the overall discussion and sentiments relating to opioids in pharma. While the drug has positive attributes vs. current treatments, it remains without a partner. At this stage, 5 months after approval, the Street has discounted the possible impacts of this drug on the stock.

That being said, the way to look at this possible binary event is simple. Any deal that KemPharm is able to accomplish is a positive vs. having the drug sit on the shelf. KemPharm is shopping this drug to PBMs in hopes of generating enough interest so that it can approach a big market player with the facilities to manufacture it as well as properly store, track, and distribute it.

Accomplishing this will take a bit of time, and while the associated press releases may not contain big numbers that the Street likes to see, there will be value nonetheless. It could be argued that it is better to slow-walk Apadaz in order to let a deal for KP415 get signed and announced first.

Despite my thought process on what the best track may be, it will be incumbent on management to outline and frame expectations on this drug clearly during the Q2 call. If management can set the stage properly on this drug, it could be enough to set a stronger stock price foundation and perhaps even curb downward pressure as the company moves toward a deal on KP415.

EVENT 3 - KP415

This is the big piece of the KemPharm pie that investors will focus on. Both active traders and longer-term investors will be keen to see what the company has to say about KP415 and its prospects. With the stock price beaten up lately, traders and longer-term players may actually find themselves in alignment on the near term prospects.

Before moving forward, let's step back and review a thesis of what could have happened

In a perfect world, KemPharm would have announced compelling data and the stock would have risen. With a higher stock price, the company could have done an offering to raise about $25 million to $30 million (perhaps more). That additional capital would have provided the company with some cushion. That cushion would have given the company a bit of leverage in its partnership discussions.

Let's call the scenario above a 10 out of 10 on an imaginary scale.

Instead, what we got was an anomaly, no capital raise and by extension, less leverage. With what actually transpired we get a "7 out of 10" on that imaginary scale. KP415 has positive attributes, met all of its primary endpoints, and serves unmet needs. Even though a "7 out of 10" may seem disappointing, it is actually still quite good. A simple example is this.

If you were expecting a deal to generate $100 million in upfront cash and a 65%-35% net revenue split, you might now instead get $70 million upfront and a 75%-25% net revenue split. As you can see, the result even with the wrench in the works is still very good compared to the alternative.

Now, the critical nature of the upcoming conference call shows itself. The discussion on KP415 during that call is all about how much of the lost ground can be recaptured? Can the company move from a "7 out of 10" to an "8 out of 10," or an "8.5 out of 10"? I feel that such a recovery is possible. I feel fully recovering the lost ground is not realistic, but that a situation better than the current is almost certain.

With KP415 here is what is critical. Is it better to negotiate with potential partners knowing that these parties will see the cash weakness and use that as leverage in the negotiations, or is it better to bite the bullet, raise some cash at depressed levels, and gain back a bit of the leverage? In my opinion, the company will take the former route and negotiate with the cash as is. One reason for that belief is that I feel there are more than one interested party. Another reason is simply based on logic. If the Q2 call can gain back a point of lost ground, getting a small incremental benefit from a capital raise at an inopportune time is not worthwhile.

Shire (SHPG) has Right of First Refusal on a KP415 deal. What management needs to do is get another player or two interested in an effort to keep Shire honest. If management can accomplish that, the cash situation at KemPharm becomes secondary to a potential partners competitors in bidding for this drug. It is my belief that KemPharm will seek to partner this drug as early as October of this year, with a possible NDA application with the FDA in Q1 of 2019.

So What Does This Mean To Investors

Longer-term investors may be frustrated with where the stock price is, but the recent price drop combined with the potential of KP415 could mean new money will find its way into this stock. The stock had previously established a solid foundation just under $4 per share prior to the Q1 run up to a peak of $8.40. Based on that price action, the current equity price of about $4.20 would imply upside potential that is greater than realistic downside risk. If the company is able to cut deals on both drug candidates, it could see the 52-week high beaten by a wide margin.

Investors should be aware that there is a "soft ceiling" at $5.85 tied to 2 million warrants, but the next step on that side of the equation are converts at a bit over $17. This would imply that the stock has plenty of room to run without a lot of danger from the toxicity, which is oft present with warrants and converts. I call the $5.85 warrants a "soft ceiling" because they represent a value of about $12 million vs. the potential value of a KP415 deal being much bigger. That could lead to warrants being exercised on a big stock run vs. having the entity holding them (Deerfield) short them on a limited run.

While there is never any guarantee on Wall Street, the odds of a partnership deal in the next few months seem high, while the odds of KP415 sitting on a shelf seem very low. At this juncture, the active traders and longer-term lookers may find the current stock price to be a great entry point. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.