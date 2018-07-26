Microsoft: When Traditional Valuation Metrics Don't Matter That Much

Microsoft - The Investment thesis - or Microsoft’s growth acceleration strategy

I write on lots of different stocks over the course of a year. Some of them are names that weren’t known by anyone 5 years ago. Some of them are about names that many have thought were roadkill. But occasionally I write about companies "where everyone knows your name.” Can I provide value-add for readers? Perhaps. I don’t claim there is much about Microsoft (MSFT) that hasn’t been discovered. There are about 35 analysts who cover it - at least that is the number who report their rating to First Call. And it will be a rare reader who doesn’t have Microsoft products installed - at the least readers are using Windows and some of us are using Office 365 in one form or the other.

So why write about this name. Basically, because I still think the shares offer positive alpha and also are a bit more defensive than some of the hyper-growth names about which I most often opine. And because it is my belief that not all readers have completely accepted the turnaround wrought by this management in just a few years. And finally, I think some commentators on this site continue to value Microsoft as though it were a legacy vendor tethered in part to a non-growth business, based on PC sales.

I am not unaware that Microsoft shares have appreciated by about 25% YTD or about 45% over the past year. As it happens, I have owned the shares for all that time, and a few years before. I confess that I am far less likely than some writers on this site to find reasons to sell growth names when they are experiencing accelerating growth. And that is really the point - Microsoft is enjoying accelerating growth, and while some of the elements in last quarter’s performance will not be repeated consistently, others will. There are writers on this site that express befuddlement as to why analysts are raising targets on Microsoft. I think it is quite straightforward and not at all divorced from reality - Microsoft - which a couple of years ago wasn’t growing at all - is now growing at a rate in the high-teens, and while I am not ready to suggest that such a growth rate can be maintained, I am ready to suggest that company can grow in double digits for some time to come.

I was recently asked by an SA editor to present an investment thesis at the start of an article. The request seemed logical - and really more than logical. In the case of Microsoft, the thesis is pretty straightforward. The company is in the middle stages of a business transformation that is leading to accelerating growth - and ultimately to higher margins that is as yet not quite recognized by consensus forecasts. It is hard to keep track of all of the growth initiatives that this company has launched - and they go far beyond Azure. Of course, Azure itself, which probably reached a revenue rate of more than $10 billion last quarter, has now become almost 10% of revenue and still growing near 90%/year as reported.

But with Azure alone starting to noticeably influence both growth in revenue, but also growth in margin, it isn’t necessary to forecast that all of Microsoft’s growth initiatives are going to work all of the time. Not all of them bear fruit every quarter. Not all of them are going to work out at all. But from a standing start, Microsoft has become a major competitor in the enterprise application business, it has pivoted its personal productivity offerings to subscription - its seat growth in that segment last quarter was hard to believe, it has become a leader in developing AI technology in use across the board, and it has reignited growth in gaming. And lest I forget, its Surface products are selling well, at least these days.

And that is the thesis - that Microsoft’s growth initiatives are far more pervasive and successful than might be anticipated for a legacy vendor which was considered a species of road kill a few years ago. New leadership, an appetite for risk, an ability to molt without tears, and an embrace of openness are what Microsoft is all about these days.

The anatomy of another blow-out

Microsoft was able to report a particularly strong quarter, yet again. I think it is fair to describe the quarter of a company selling mainly software, at a $100 billion rate, with a growth cadence in the mid-high teens percent as a blow-out. Some headlines of note include total revenue growth of 17% (15% in constant currency), a slight acceleration from 16% growth last quarter. The company’s performance was achieved despite the headwind of 300 basis points from an annuity mix that has now reached 89%. The performance beat the prior consensus expectation by a bit more 3%.

Some business segments at Microsoft were better than others, but there were no spots/shortfalls in terms of revenue growth in this report. As I have pointed out in articles on other IT vendors, the last 18 months have turned out to be one of the more favorable period for selling IT solutions that have been seen for decades. There are many reasons for that, including macroeconomic trends, and trends specifically favorable for the IT space, but Microsoft has been adept at inserting itself into rapid growth areas and in modifying areas of its business that had been disappointing. It is hard to gainsay, the positive impact of Satya Nadella and his team on the results that the company has been able to achieve in the past couple of years.

Microsoft reports its business in a variety of buckets and sub-buckets, that can make analysis a bit fraught. I have tried to hit some of the highlights here - but there were lots of highlights last quarter. I think the key to the analysis - and to the valuation of the shares is just how much of the company’s performance is repeatable and how much represents a confluence of favorable circumstances. It isn’t a topic that is going to be settled in an article or ten articles on this site and by analysts who write on this name. I think it is fair to say that the performance last quarter was mainly coming from business segments such as Azure, LinkedIn, Office 365 and Dynamics that ought to continue to perform at high levels for the foreseeable future.

The component of Microsoft’s business that seems to get the most attention, and rightfully so, is the company’s Intelligent Cloud segment - which now includes the Intelligent Edge. The Intelligent Cloud is now 32% of total Microsoft revenues. This segment grew by 23% this quarter - mainly because Azure, whose revenues are reported in this business unit, achieved 89% top-line growth. Within intelligent cloud, commercial cloud reported almost $7 billion of revenues, and that was up 50% in constant currency. If a reader simply looks at that set of metrics, it is evident that Microsoft’s ability to achieve double digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future is going to be driven by the Intelligent Cloud, with the other revenue segments augmenting long-term growth metrics. Actually, bookings growth in this segment was stronger than reported revenues in this segment, and the deferred revenue balance grew by 23%, substantially better than the company’s prior expectations as some large enterprises signed multi-year cloud engagements for Azure procurements. Microsoft management specifically called out its deal with Walmart (WMT), which has standardized on Azure and on Microsoft apps as part of an alignment that is designed to compete against Amazon (AMZN) and AWS.

Overall, the growth of the Intelligent Cloud segment represented about 44% of Microsoft’s growth last quarter. GAAP operating margins, which represent the best way of analyzing profitability trends, rose by 34% in this segment. This led to Intelligent Cloud operating margins reaching 41% on a GAAP basis, up 400 basis points from the year-earlier level. The message here is that there is substantial leverage to be had in Azure, and it is evident that Microsoft is beginning to achieve that potential.

So far, Microsoft hasn’t reported Azure revenues specifically, but my guess is that about two-thirds of the growth in the Intelligent Cloud segment that the company reported last quarter was a function of the increase in Azure revenues. Azure probably is still being outgrown by AWS in dollar terms - we will get a better perspective when Amazon reports this week. But self-evidently, Azure is growing quite a bit faster than AWS in percentage terms, and that is likely to persist for the foreseeable future, based on the structure of the cloud market and Microsoft’s "un-siloed" line of solutions. It is likely, as well, but hard to know precisely, that Azure continues to out-duel Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in terms of percentage growth. That said, I do not believe that investors need to make a judgement that Microsoft will win the market share game in cloud infrastructure in order to conclude that the company’s Intelligent Cloud business will grow at a rate that handily supports the notion of accelerating growth for the company.

The company is also over-attaining in terms of the revenue synergies it hoped for when it acquired LinkedIn. The company reported that LinkedIn revenues were up 37% year over year. LinkedIn revenues are part of what Microsoft calls Productivity and Business Processes, and at this point, it appears that LinkedIn is driving about 40% of the growth in this segment. Since Microsoft acquired LinkedIn at the end of calendar 2016, it has managed to raise the percentage growth of that operation by about 50%. At this point, LinkedIn revenues have reached a run-rate of about $6 billion/year, compared to a bit less than $4 billion/year when the business was acquired. LinkedIn revenues are still just 5% of Microsoft’s total, but at current growth rates, it is contributing something like 8-9% of the company’s current growth percentage. The $26 billion purchase price, generally panned when the deal was initially announced, now looks to be quite a bargain, indeed.

The company is seeing decent growth in Dynamics revenue where it is maintaining its market share, in a space that isn’t growing fast. Dynamics is Microsoft’s entry in the enterprise applications space; it has had a fairly checkered path over the past several years and is not the brightest star in Microsoft’s constellation. Dynamics is probably growing a bit faster than rival Oracle (ORCL) in enterprise applications and a bit more slowly than SAP. (SAP) If there were a disappointment for me this quarter, the inability of Dynamics revenue to grow more rapidly than 11% overall would be it - although the results actually showed a bit faster percentage growth than was reported last quarter.

Last quarter, the company archived mid-single digit growth in its on-premise server business and in its enterprise services business. These results were above expectations. I don’t think that investors are anticipating that these segments can produce much growth-that they aren’t a drag is encouraging. The overall Office segment grew by 10%; within that number, Office 365 continued to grow rapidly and Office on-prem continues to shrink. The growth in Office 365 seats is probably above sustainable levels - Microsoft has been able to take a stagnant business and to achieve noticeable growth. I think estimates predicated on the continuation of 10% growth in Office, overall, are not likely to be realized-but then again, growth at that cadence is not necessary for the success of my investment thesis.

Microsoft’s third major business segment, which it calls More Personal Computing, saw revenue growth of 17%, a far cry from results in past years, when Windows revenues, reported in this segment, were stagnant or declining. More Personal Computing is a catch-all for everything that doesn't handily fit into Microsoft's other reported buckets. In this quarter, in addition to the growth of Windows revenues, gaming revenues saw substantial growth at 39%, at unsustainable levels because of third-party title strength. Gaming, whose revenue run rate has crossed $10 billion for Microsoft, is no longer an after-thought, and while 39% growth is not likely sustainable, the segment now seems likely to produced sustained growth. I don’t pretend to know which games have driven the particularly impressive result for this past quarter. My impression is that God of War has been an important contributor to the performance this past quarter and that Spider-Man is anticipated to be a major demand driver in the next couple of quarters.

In addition, Surface, Microsoft’s tablet offering achieved 25% growth, with much of that result driven by a weak year-earlier comparable. Search revenue growth was 17% last quarter, a result that is consistent with growth achieved in earlier quarters.

What’s a reasonable growth forecast for Microsoft?

I think simply put, a reasonable forecast for revenue growth is substantially greater than the current published First Call consensus of 10% for the next couple of years. My expectation, which I detail below, is that growth can continue in the low teens, and possibly a bit stronger, in this very favorable macro environment for IT spending. I think that Microsoft management is committed to delivering beat and raise quarters, and I think there is every reason to anticipate they will be successful in that endeavor in the next several quarters.

Microsoft guided to approximately $27.8 billion of revenue for the current quarter, not yet totally reflected by the First Call consensus. The guidance Microsoft provided for the quarter is for top-line growth around 13.5%. And yet within that guidance is an expectation of growth of just 20% in the Intelligent Cloud. Given that the Intelligent Cloud includes Azure, and that Azure is really driving most of the growth in the Intelligent Cloud these days. It seems reasonable to imagine that growth percentages will tick up and not down sequentially.

As mentioned, in Q4, it seems that Azure revenues crossed the $10 billion run rate - although without the company offering specifics, that assumption can’t be validated. Just how fast will Azure grow in fiscal 2019? I would be doing a disservice to readers if I claimed to have some kind of crystal ball that might calibrate the growth percentage. Presumably the CFO, in her cryptic conference call commentary, was trying to communicate that the shift to consumption based revenues could slow growth - but I doubt that the result of this shift will have that result.

I am not going to try to handicap the battles between Amazon and Microsoft with a view toward declaring a winner - they will both wind up as winners, in my view. I do think that Microsoft’s strategy of emphasizing the hybrid cloud resonates with many users and potential users. Many of the initiatives that Microsoft is taking in the cloud will be successful and will lead to market share gains, overall, although not necessarily vis-à-vis Amazon. At this point, the two companies are neck and neck when it comes to physical data center additions and the addition of new services. The specific initiatives Microsoft is making in AI at the edge, and in IoT are likely to be significant demand drivers. Perhaps Azure growth will decrease in percentage terms this year and come in at “only” 70%, which might be double the percentage growth for AWS over the next 12 months.

Microsoft does not really provide full-year guidance except in very broad terms. I am not quite sure what the CFO meant precisely, in terms of segment revenue, when she forecast that the company expects that server product and cloud services growth is expected to be in the high-teens percent. Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud segment grew a bit over 17% last year and includes the company's Server products and Enterprise Services. It would be difficult to imagine, given the growth of Azure, that the growth percentage for fiscal 2018 will not rise, to a greater or lesser extent in the current fiscal year. Overall, it would be hard to envision that Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud business unit, driven by Azure, will not grow by more than $7 billion this current fiscal year, and that would be growth of 22%, an estimate a bit less the growth rate seen in this latest quarter.

The CFO forecast that the segment Microsoft calls Productivity and Business Processes would grow in double digits this year. As the segment enjoyed 20% last year, this is not a particularly optimistic forecast. What’s in the productivity segment - 3 growth drivers really, one of which is LinkedIn, which grew by 37% as mentioned earlier. LinkedIn revenues have now reached to more than $6 billion, and even if percentage growth recedes, it seems highly like that revenues for the total offerings will grow by at least $1.5 billion. The other major segments include Office 365 commercial and Dynamics. Office Commercial revenues are the backbone of revenues in this segment, and they increased 10% or $598 million last quarter driven by the quite extraordinary performance of Office 365 Commercial. At the least, I think the revenue growth in both Office 365 and Dynamics 365 will continue to reach near double-digit rates for this company based on its momentum and market position. I think conservatively forecasting $5 billion of revenue growth, or growth of 14% in this segment makes sense, even though the growth in dollars would be less than was achieved in fiscal 2018.

The final stop on this “tour d’horizon” for Microsoft is in the prosaically named More Personal Computing. This is one of the more opaque segments given all the moving parts of which it is made. There is Windows, which showed unexpected growth last quarter with Windows OEM Pro rising 14%, partially due to a stronger PC market. There is gaming, with revenues up 39% as mentioned earlier-gaming revenues are said to have crossed the $10 billion/year run rate. And there are revenues from Surface and search.

For the year, More Personal Computing was up 7.6%, which is far better than the declines seen in prior years. The CFO forecast growth in the segment of about 7% in Q1 - I have no means of even attempting to second guess that estimate. Overall, I think prudence would mandate a modest estimate of growth in this segment for the full year. It was $3 billion in dollars in fiscal year 2018, perhaps it will be half of the amount in the current year.

Microsoft these days is an acquisitive company. It has recently announced the acquisition of GitHub, a leader in software version control. Earlier this year, it bought PlayFab, a tiny company but one that has synergistic benefits based on the ability it brings to Microsoft to enhance the development of its games. The odds are that Microsoft will continue to add companies over the course of this year and that inorganic growth, in total will add $500 million to revenues in the current fiscal year.

Overall, that suggests that revenues can grow by $14 billion or about 13% this year, and certainly there is potential upside to that number. What’s the point in the analysis? Simply put, the issue in terms of investing in Microsoft shares has to do with its growth rate. Is it 10% as the First Call consensus reports, or some noticeably higher number, as my analysis suggests. That is more than enough of a reason to invalidate some of the less optimistic articles that have appeared about Microsoft the stock, as opposed to Microsoft the company.

Valuation

As the saying goes, the devil is often in the details. Here are some valuation metrics that I think appropriate to use. Microsoft currently has 7.8 billion shares outstanding, which at current prices equates to a market capitalization of $850 billion. Its enterprise value is around $800 billion, and I am suggesting that the company will achieve $125 billion in revenues over the next 12 months. That works out to an EV/S ratio of 6.4X. That is probably in the middle of the current range for companies achieving low teens top-line growth.

Currently, the published First Call consensus for EPS at MSFT is just over $4. That estimate has risen about 3% over the past quarter. I think a more realistic estimate to use would be about $4.20. That’s a forward P/E of 26X, far lower than the average for IT vendors that are growing in the low teens percent, many of whom have minimal earnings. It might be noted as well that the company has one of the lowest stock-based comp ratios to be seen in the world of IT investments. So, high earnings quality is matched by a reasonable P/E.

Microsoft does not forecast cash flows, and there are certain complexities in that exercise. In the last fiscal year, operating cash flow grew by a bit over 10%. That trend continued in the last reporting quarter. As mentioned, both earlier in this article, and on the conference call, Microsoft is seeing larger and lengthier commitments primarily for Azure but also for other components of its enterprise offering. In turn, this is leading to a faster cadence of increase in deferred revenue, and that is likely to persist. On the other hand, the strength of Azure is leading to noticeably higher capex - and that too is likely to continue. In aggregate, free cash flow last year came to $32 billion. Because of the growth in capex, I do not believe free cash flow will rise materially this year - I would use an estimate of $34 billion. It might be said, however, that in deriving that number, I have used a conservative estimate of Azure growth and aggressive estimate for Azure capex - one or the other is likely to be better than forecast. My guess is that Azure winds up with more than 70% growth for the year and in turn changes the estimates for revenue growth and EPS.

$34 billion of free cash flow represents a free cash flow yield of 4.3%, or thereabouts, again, quite reasonable given my expectation for low to mid-teens growth for this company for the next couple of years.

Microsoft pays a dividend and its current yield of 1.65%. Its payout ratio is in the low 40% range, and it is likely to continue to increase its dividend. I would expect the company to announce a higher dividend in the next couple of months.

Downside risks

The largest downside risk at this time is clearly some upset in the current environment for IT spending. Microsoft is a large company, and while it has many significant initiatives that are propelling its growth, it also has large business segments that will be highly correlated with IT spending. The strong growth of Windows, for example, is clearly a function of macro trends in the space, more than anything specific that MSFT has done to reignite growth. Spending for PC operating systems is a business segment that Microsoft doesn’t really control.

The other major “risk” so-called is the future of the company’s cloud market share. I have forecast that the future of its market share will be more or less consistent with the recent past. Needless to say, there is another company in Seattle who has different ideas and is certainly part of the calculus. My view is there is room for both to succeed - but it might be a risk at some point, and to some degree.

Conclusion

I don’t think there will be any prizes for guessing my conclusion regarding these shares. They are worth buying and owning - perhaps not in an aggressive growth portfolio, but in many other investment situations. I usually advise clients - or at least the ones that let me advise them - to have one less aggressive name mixed in with their hyper-growth names. Microsoft to me fits in well with such a strategy.

To recapitulate the investment thesis:

Microsoft’s quarter was another blowout. Current guidance for both the current quarter and the fiscal year looks conservative. Analyzing the parts suggests that growth can remain in the low to mid-teens percent for at least the next two years. Valuation metrics, even after the recent run, have not gotten extended because the company’s organic growth is rising noticeably. The company is enjoying market share gains in a wide variety of important growth initiatives at this point and in particular, it is still showing dramatic growth on both an absolute and relative basis in the cloud. Company management is doing an excellent job in allocating resources and in redeploying effort to the fastest growing IT segments.

I am writing this on another disagreeable summer day, with humidity sky-high and the atmosphere seemingly laden with clouds and moisture. But in thinking about investing in Microsoft shares, I am reminded of sitting in front of a roaring fire, with a glass of vintage port and watching the snow fall while curled up with a great thriller. It’s a nice perch from which to enjoy the weather. Microsoft is basically the comfort food of IT investing - if you happen to like white truffles.

