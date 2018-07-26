The Narrow Win For Boeing

In previous reports, we had a look at the order announcements from Boeing (BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) and Embraer (ERJ) during the Farnborough International Airshow. In this report, we have a look at how many announcements were made, how much is left after stripping options and customer reveals, what the value was, and who actually "won" the order show. It should also be pointed out that with the upbeat market outlook for commercial aircraft, it is hard to actually lose in the market space.

Announcements per day

Figure 1: Order announcements per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the air show, jet makers had announcements covering 1,568 aircraft valued over $188.5B at list prices. This includes all types of announcements. Now, there are certain types of announcements that we are not particularly interested in:

Customer reveals - These do not alter the order book other than putting a customer name on an order that was previously attributed to an unidentified customer. A moderate portion of the announcements covered customer reveals, namely 197 out of 1,568 units or 12.5% of all announcements.

Up or downsizing - From time to time, customers convert their orders from one type or subtype to the other. Except for their value, these are not counted either. During the airshow, jet makers announced conversion orders for 48 aircraft.

Options - Options as part of firm contracts and tentative agreements are not counted either since there is a lot of flexibility regarding options and they're called "options" for a reason. There is a lot that changes or can change going from option to firm order and additionally it can take quite a while before these options are being firmed. During the airshow, there were 219 options.

Freighter conversions - Freighter conversions carry a value that is often not disclosed, and since these are conversions of second-hand passenger aircraft, there is no "production value" for such orders. During the airshow, there were orders for 20 Boeing Converted Freighters.

After stripping off the above-mentioned order types, we are left with firm orders, which should be added to Boeing's book in the coming month or months and expressions of intent to order certain aircraft, which should materialize in the coming months, but it might take up to a year before they do actually materialize.

Figure 2: Order announcements per day FIA 2018 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

When we only take into account the "order" parts of the agreements, we see that there was a pretty consistent order and tentative order inflow of around 200 units per day, with the second day being the exception as Embraer announced a big commitment on the second day of the airshow. Solely looking at the firm orders and tentative orders, we see that 30% of the announcements are dropped and we are left with order announcements that cover 1,084 aircraft.

Marking the winner

There are 2 ways a winner can be defined, or better said 2 ways that we think gives the best reflection of how one jet maker performed relative to its peers. The first one is by looking at the number of tentative orders and firm orders:

Figure 3: Firm orders and tentative agreements per jet maker (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What might be somewhat surprising is that Airbus logged more orders (firm and tentative) than Boeing, while Boeing is widely regarded as the winner of the order tally. The reason for this is simple; Boeing loaded many options, customer reveals and orders for freighter conversions into the announcements thereby creating the impression that it is miles ahead of Airbus. The split we made shows that the difference is not that big. In fact, the tentative and firm orders nicely portray the duopoly in play where Airbus already has the advantage of being able to add Airbus A220 sales to the tally, while Embraer sales still are not joined with Boeing's. If Boeing would have been able to log the Embraer orders, it would win the order tally battle. Also, when looking at the native product lines, Boeing would win. As things stand now, Airbus "won" the order race at the Farnborough International Airshow by 2 units, which means there is no convincing winner. When looking at firm agreements, Boeing logged 88 orders versus 93 orders for Airbus, but this still is not a convincing win in our view.

Figure 3: Firm orders and tentative agreements value per jet maker (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The next thing we look at are the order values, where we limit ourselves to the order values from the tentative and firm orders. The jet makers announced $141.6B worth of orders. With $68.3B Boeing accounts for 48% of the orders, followed by $62.1B or 43% for Airbus and $9B or 6% for Embraer. While there always is a lot of talk about COMAC and the share it will take on the market, we see that the group of manufacturers including COMAC account for just $2.1B of the value or less than 2%.

The actual market value of the firm and tentative orders is $31B for Boeing, $27.7B for Airbus, and $5.5B for Embraer.

Conclusion

By the numbers it seems that Airbus won, but it is fair to point out that the numbers are what we could reasonably expect on a duopolistic market. The firm and tentative agreements are split almost equally between both big jet makers with a smaller role for Embraer. In terms of list price value, Boeing's agreements were worth $6.2B more. After customary discounts, this boils down to $3.3B.

If we had to mark a winner, it would certainly be Boeing since the value of the orders shows a more appreciable mix between single aisle and widebody jets. The big take away from the airshow, however, is that both manufacturers saw solid order inflow for their aircraft and keep healthy backlogs. Boeing started the air show with a 254 units lead on Airbus and during the airshow added 88 firm orders versus 93 orders for Boeing. So in the annual order battle, Boeing has maintained and even expanded its lead on top of the superior value it returns to shareholders due to the higher annual production output.

Both jet makers, however, are active in a growing market that has yet to reach its full potential and so it is hard to lose with any of the big jet makers in your portfolio.

