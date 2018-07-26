GNC Holdings (GNC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Matt Milanovich - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Analysts

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Operator

Good day and welcome to the GNC Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time I would like to turn the conference over to Matt Milanovich, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Milanovich - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on GNC's second quarter 2018 conference call. Today, Ken will review GNC's performance in the second quarter and discuss the progress of our strategic initiatives. After that Tricia will take you through our financial results. And finally, we'll open the call for your questions.

I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, GNC management will make certain forward-looking statements about its outlook that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally preceded by words such as believe, plan, intend, expect, anticipate, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are protected by the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstance that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include but are not limited to those factors set forth in GNC's filings with the SEC. GNC is making these statements as of July 26 and assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the GAAP results, GNC will provide certain non-GAAP financial measures. GNC's earnings press release for the second quarter of 2018 can be found under the News Release link on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.gnc.com. The tables attached to that earning's press release include reconciliation to the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CEO, Ken Martindale.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Matt, and good morning, everyone. During the second quarter, we continued to make meaningful progress in our work to reinvigorate our recognizable highly differentiated global brand, leverage our unmatched strength in innovation, and deliver an exceptional integrated customer experience.

While domestic retail comps were a bit softer than we would have liked, we saw strong performance from our e-commerce business and International segment, areas we believe will continue to drive growth. We've recently noticed an uptick in competitive activity in the U.S. market. As a result, we've made some limited price and promotion adjustments and will continue to monitor the marketplace and react accordingly.

Moving to our key initiatives, the partnership we're forming with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group is moving through the regulatory approval process, and we still expect the deal to close later this year. Harbin's $300 million convertible preferred equity investment in GNC, combined with the extension of our long-term loan facility which we completed in the first quarter, will create financial flexibility and enhance our capital structure, providing a strong foundation for growth.

This investment in GNC is a testament to the strength of our brand and the tremendous global opportunity ahead. Our joint venture agreement with Harbin will accelerate our expansion into China and provide an additional catalyst for international growth.

Outside of China, we are continuing to forge strategic global partnerships, pursue unique e-commerce opportunities, and further leverage alternative distribution channels with our progressive entrepreneurial franchise partners. This is evidenced by a recently announced licensing deal in India and a recently signed master franchise agreement in Australia. We anticipate that both of these initiatives will launch in the back half of 2018.

Turning to innovation, we remain focused on driving organic sales growth and customer loyalty by leveraging our unique research and development capabilities. Our team of scientists and nutritional experts continue to search the globe for new ingredients and formulations that culminate in exclusive products and solutions consumers can't find anywhere else.

With 170 million people or 76% of the U.S. population already taking dietary supplements, that's a significant opportunity. As you know, earlier this year, we launched Slimvance, the category-defining weight loss product, across the U.S. It continues to attract new customers and drive incremental margin, and it remains on track to exceed our first-year sales projections.

Since we re-launched our Amp sports performance brand in February, we're seeing the brand grow year-over-year for the first time in three years. Amp is on track for a strong full year sales increase in 2018 driven by Wheybolic Protein, the premier clinically-proven product in the line.

We also continue to build successful private label brands like Beyond Raw where product extensions are driving significant sales increases. The latest Beyond Raw innovation is our LIT carbonated on-the-go pre-workout with flavors like Gummy Worm and Snow Cone. It started hitting the stores in July and we'll have a full marketing rollout planned in August.

In September, we'll introduce Earth Genius, a proprietary line of herbal and botanical supplements that contain no GMOs or artificial colors or sweeteners. The target for these products are wellness-conscious consumers who already use traditional supplements like multivitamins, fish oils, and probiotics but are looking for plant-based options without artificial and engineered ingredients. The Earth Genius line can be tailored to consumers' individual needs and addresses the fast-growing $7 billion herb and botanicals market. We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie ahead for this brand in a rapidly expanding category.

GNC private label products now make up 50% of our sales, up from 43% in the second quarter of 2017 and are an important driver of our gross margin growth and our ability to differentiate our shopping experience from other retailers.

Third-party vendor partners are another source of exciting innovation. Later this summer, we'll launch several new product advancements that are exclusive to GNC in the weight management and performance supplement categories with exciting new formulations and flavors. We'll also extend our assortment of GHOST, a lifestyle sports nutrition line that's exclusive to GNC with a product line uniquely targeted at Millennials, a large and attractive demographic.

Looking to 2019 and beyond, we will continue to build upon our strong innovation pipeline, introducing breakthrough products, ingredients and formulations that are targeted at emerging consumer needs and deliver proven results. The data-driven insights we gained from our loyalty program are beginning to help us shape our product development and innovation. And we know that in today's dynamic marketplace, consumers expect the brands that they support to engage with in a much more personal way than they ever have before.

At GNC, loyalty is more than managing points and discounts. It's a powerful tool that can assist us in developing and nurturing high-value consumer relationships and in creating stronger competitive advantage. Sequentially, membership in our loyalty programs grew by more than 14% compared to the first quarter. We now have the ability to deliver highly personalized education, messages and promotions to more than 14.6 million myGNC Rewards customers. Our more than 1 million PRO Access members grew at 8.8% versus the first quarter. These members continue to visit our stores more often, spending four times as much throughout the year. This important customer segment is a terrific opportunity as we further develop personalized communications and experiences.

We are working hard to create connected integrated experiences whenever and wherever our customers want to engage with us because 70% of the traffic at GNC.com now comes from a phone or tablet. We'll soon begin enhancing our site to better support mobile and make the overall experience more efficient and enjoyable.

With rising consumer expectations and rapidly changing shopping behaviors, the need for integration of multiple sales channels, store formats, and quality content has never been higher. We're in the early innings of this work, but we feel good about the progress so far. The recent expansion of our Auto Deliver And Save (8:37) subscription service to our retail stores is a good example of this. Launched in early June, ADAS (8:43) now allows customers to sign up and manage their subscription at whichever touch point they desire, including online, mobile, and in-store. Early customer acceptance has been strong and we're pleased with the initial ramp of the program.

As I said before, GNC has a strong recognizable global brand, and we are known and trusted for quality, expertise and the science behind our products. We're proud of what makes us different and we're working hard to shape these differentiating strengths into a value proposition that further resonates with consumers. There is no doubt that we're operating in a challenging, rapidly evolving retail environment and we're clear-eyed about the challenges we face.

As we look to the future, our success will be dependent upon our ability to leverage the strength of the GNC global brand to continue developing meaningful product and service innovation and to create exciting integrated customer experiences when and where they want to engage.

I'd like to thank the entire GNC team for their ongoing commitment and hard work as we continue to reposition our business. They are laser-focused on providing great customer experiences and executing our strategic plan that will enable us to achieve our short term financial goals and drive long term business growth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tricia who will take you through our Q2 financial performance.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. And good morning, everyone. At $63.5 million, our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was in line with our expectation and driven by a strong performance from e-commerce and international. Consolidated revenue was $617.9 million in the second quarter compared with $650.2 million in the prior year. The decrease is primarily attributed to the sale of LuckyVitamin in September 2017 which resulted in a $22.6 million reduction in revenue and lower sales associated with the previously announced store closures at the end of their lease term, which is a component of our store portfolio optimization strategy.

Second quarter same-store sales including GNC.com were down 0.4% in domestic company-owned stores. Excluding the impact of higher loyalty point redemptions in the current year compared to the prior year as our program matures, same-store sales increased 1.3% in the second quarter. The impact of loyalty point redemption to the comp is expected to be a slight headwind in Q3 and negligible in Q4. We do not expect a material impact in 2019 as the program only mature at that time.

E-commerce sales were 8.3% of U.S. and Canada revenue in the current quarter compared with 5.5% in the prior year quarter, driven by growth in revenue from both our GNC.com and Amazon Marketplace. We're channel agnostic in our approach due to the increased GNC brand mix on both platforms which yields higher growth margin rate.

Revenue from domestic franchise locations was down $8.2 million due to a decrease in same-store sales and a decrease in the number of franchise stores. Operating income in our U.S. and Canada segments decreased $6.9 million to $45.6 million in the second quarter. Excluding the 100 basis point impact of one-time vendor funding support received in the prior year, operating income percent of 8.8% is approximately flat compared to last year.

Revenue from our International business was up 11% driven by China and the international franchise business. We have in place plans to grow our presence in China and India and to enter the Australian market with strategies that will leverage alternative channels of distribution.

Manufacturing and Wholesale revenues excluding intersegment sales decreased $4 million driven by lower contract manufacturing sales. Our deliberate strategy has been to grow GNC brand mix, which will drive higher-margin intercompany sales relative to low-margin third-party contract manufacturing, which is expected to improve total margin rate of this segment over time. Operating income decreased $2.7 million primarily due to lower margin rate from contract manufacturing, partially offset by higher margins from increased intercompany sales.

Second quarter gross profit as a percent of sales was 33.6%, down slightly from 33.8% last year. Excluding the impact of the one-time vendor funding last year, gross profit percent would have been up approximately 50 basis points. Year-over-year, there was benefit due to GNC brand mix that was 50% in the second quarter 2018 versus 43% in the prior-year quarter on a domestic system-wide basis.

At 25.2% of sales, second quarter adjusted SG&A was 70 basis points above last year due to store commissions associated with an increased GNC brand mix and higher commissions to support e-commerce sales.

As mentioned on our last call, we launched the retention program to retain senior executives and other key personnel critical to the execution of the company's strategy. The second quarter impact was $2.2 million, which is treated as an add-back. We also incurred $0.6 million related to legal and other startup costs on the China joint venture.

Free cash flow was flat versus the prior-year quarter at $20.7 million. We generated $24.1 million in cash from operating activities during the second quarter and we invested $4.6 million in capital expenditures. As Ken mentioned earlier, we have noticed increased competitive activity. And while we are responding, it is possible that same-store sales could continue to be negative in the back half of the year. However, we continue to feel confident in our expectation for free cash flow to range from $90 million to $110 million for the full year 2018. Note that year-to-date free cash flow is $58.2 million.

For the 12-month period ended June 30 2018, our total net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which includes adjustment for our credit agreement is 5.1 times. We reiterate our long-term lease-adjusted net leverage target of 3 times with rent capitalized at 5 times.

With that, let's open the call for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And we will take our first question from Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks. Good morning. Ken, I wanted to ask you maybe generically what surprised you during the quarter? It may, in fact, be the promotional environment. And I also wanted to follow up on the promotional environment as far as what channel and is it just the promotional intensity as far as the deals that are out there or is it just aggressive marketing from different players and the channels?

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. Good morning, Simeon. I guess I'd respond to – I'm not sure that it was really surprising. Clearly, this space is getting a lot of attention and it has for quite a long time. I would tell you that we're seeing a little bit of increased activity, kind of all over, it's multiple channels. We're seeing it offline and online. We've talked before about some of the inroads that some of the mass guys are trying to make, and so we've seen a little bit more of that. And we're seeing ongoing activity online.

So, I wouldn't say it's really surprising, but we definitely have seen an uptick and we're responding to it. We've made some minor changes from a pricing perspective. We've done it a couple waves over the year. We're trying to get a lot more fine-tuned on our pricing model, and we are clearly responding with some different promotional strategies trying to combat it.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

And if we think about the impact to the business, was it more pronounced online or in-store?

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Probably in-store at this point. Online is still growing pretty strongly. We're starting to cycle some of the Amazon launches that we did last year, but we're still seeing some pretty good growth online. So, I would say it's primarily in-store.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. And then the last question, the spread between the franchise growth and the company-owned, can you talk about is it not following the promotional cadence, is it not carrying the same level of product, and just talk about the alignment of those two going forward?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Hey, Simeon. It's Tricia. So, our franchise stores, their comps were down about 4%, and so were the domestic brick-and-mortar stores. So, the comp performance is fairly similar between our company-owned stores and the franchise stores. The difference that brings the overall external comp is our GNC.com and our Amazon business, which was up quite significantly in this quarter.

Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from Sean Kras from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Good morning, and thanks for taking my questions. This is a bit of a follow-up, I guess. But, Tricia, based on your comments on comp so far and what you're thinking about – could happen for the remainder of the year, is it fair to say that you're still seeing a fairly high level of competitive activity so far into the third quarter?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We have continued to see promotional activity into the third quarter. That is correct, Sean.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thanks for that. And then the private brand mix was up quite a bit year-over-year but unchanged year-to-date, and I would've thought it maybe would have increased somewhat a bit. I guess just how should we think about the mix for the remainder of the year and your intention to drive that a little bit higher?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

So, the brand mix went up slightly not enough from a rounding perspective, so there was a slight improvement from Q1 to Q2. But we would anticipate a similar level of brand mix. We are going to continue to focus on our proprietary product and drive that up, but also managing the marketplace and the competitive activity we're seeing and making sure we're providing offers across all of the items in the store.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

The other thing I would add to that, Sean, is we've got some pretty innovative third-party suppliers that we're working with pretty closely. And as they deliver new innovation, that's another piece of driving customers into our store. So, there's always a balance there. And we clearly are focused on driving our own innovation, but we're also focused on working with these third-party suppliers. And when they do bring new innovation, it clearly drives additional sales.

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

And there's a bit of new innovation from our part with Earth Genius launching. And at this point, it's hard to tell how much of an impact that will have on overall mix. But Earth Genius crosses a number of our categories, herbs and detoxes and vitamins and proteins. And it's a very strong brand that we're excited about.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

That's helpful. Thanks. And another question I have, I guess it's somewhat of a bigger picture question, on e-commerce is, how large do you think this business can be over the next couple of years? And somewhat related is, are you growing the business as fast as you can or, in some ways, you're actually trying to manage the growth such that it gives some time for the brick-and-mortar business to adjust?

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Yeah. I wouldn't say that we're managing it so the brick-and-mortar business can adjust, but I think we clearly think it is a large opportunity to continue to grow our digital commerce business. No question. I think the other piece of this though, Sean, is that there is a tremendous opportunity as we get better at thinking about our business from an omni-channel perspective to drive business back and forth. So, I don't think that it's just e-commerce is going to grow and it's going to take it all away. I think there are opportunities for us to push customers back and forth and touch them when and how they want us to engage with them.

So, we're going to continue to drive the e-commerce business. We think there's a lot of opportunity, but I wouldn't say that it all comes at the expense of brick-and-mortar. We really see it as an opportunity to move customers back and forth.

Sean Stephen Kras - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Makes sense. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And our next question comes from Christopher Horvers from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. On the brick-and-mortar comp, the domestic down about 4%. Was that positive in the first quarter and then did it deteriorate? And was that expressed more on the traffic or on the ticket side?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

In the first quarter, the domestic retail comp was down 1.2%. So, it did decelerate. But if you look at a two-year stack, it's actually improving quarter-to-quarter. And hopefully, that addresses your question.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

So I guess, was that more on the traffic side and ticket side as you launched the new marketing and new brand proposition going back 18 months ago, you had some really nice traffic. The plans were to drive conversion and drive the basket. So, can you talk about trends and traffic and the ticket and how are you thinking about the basket opportunity?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Sure. Yeah, Chris. As you mentioned, last year, we did see significant improvements in traffic. And I would say the results this year are more driven by basket improvements than transaction improvements. So, we are making progress in the second quarter at driving basket, and that's been helpful to comp.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. And then, on the gross margin front, can you talk about the puts and takes going forward and are we getting back to sort of barring – I guess, are we getting back to more of a normalized gross margin at this point? It seems like you expect private label to see more modest growth going forward as you start to climb against back of this 50%. But then – and the growth of online seems to be a big opportunity, as Ken just mentioned. So, how are we thinking about the puts and takes in gross margin, and how are we thinking about, like, what's a normalized gross margin for the business?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

I would say what you are experiencing now is more of a normalized gross margin. As we called out, there were a number of unusual items in the prior year. We since hurdled all of those. And what you'll be seeing in the gross margin line should be more indicative of what the future looks like.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. And then the last question on gross margin as well. In the manufacturing business, you talked about a strategy to, I guess, be more disciplined on the contract side and drive the gross margin mix shift. So, my question is, why aren't we thinking more about gross profit dollar growth versus gross margin rate in the manufacturing business?

Tricia K. Tolivar - GNC Holdings, Inc.

We certainly are looking at gross margin dollar growth as well but managing our capacity within the manufacturing facility too. So, there is a balance, and we'll continue to drive to do that. As we see pressure in the contract manufacturing rates, we thought in the near term it made sense to be able to use that capacity to drive our own proprietary branded sales which yields much higher margins for us. And we're also seeing that performance in the stores that's forcing the manufacturing facility to deliver on those demands.

Christopher Horvers - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Understood. Thanks very much.

Operator

And this concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back to Ken Martindale for any additional or closing remarks.

Kenneth A. Martindale - GNC Holdings, Inc.

Thank you, Savannah. We appreciate everybody joining this morning, and we look forward to talking to you guys again in another quarter, so have a great day.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.