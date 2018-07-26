Oil Inventories Signal Strength - Long-Term Outlook Bullish

The long-term variables remain untouched, and while Q3 balances weakened from -0.7 million b/d to -0.2 million b/d, the long-term tailwinds like falling non-OPEC ex-US supplies will continue to haunt the market for years to come.

In the short-term, the physical oil market is digesting the export mismatch from June, but there are signs that the export mismatch has already completely reversed.

We calculate that just the US oil storage imbalance is around -393k b/d, and this is expected to continue into year-end.

EIA's data has been extremely choppy w-o-w. In one week, exports were understated. In the next, exports are overstated. We understand that the variability in when the customs collects the data versus when the vessel discharged barrels may vary w-o-w, so for close followers of this weekly data, keep your eyes fixated on the trend rather than the weekly figures.

The trend has been clear since the start of 2018 and that's that total liquid stockpile continues to show a bullish divergence versus the previous years.

How the data changes on a week to week basis could be materially impacted by export and import timing as you have seen with the last 4 EIA oil storage reports. In addition, macro factors and unplanned refinery outages in the US or elsewhere could materially impact balances domestically. Take for example this interesting data point that shows US imports of Mexico crude continues to be close to multi-year highs:

(Note: August is expected to drop.)

Nonetheless, even with the material swings in crude storage w-o-w, the trend is clear, inventories will continue to decline into year-end:

As for the pace of the decline in crude inventories, we have to consider a few very important factors that influence the balances today. For one, US crude exports are now a major part of what drives the weekly builds or draws. Take for example tanker loading data for August, US crude exports are expected to take a sizable haircut in August. The average could move from 2 million b/d to just ~1.5 million b/d.

But simultaneously, US crude imports may also fall materially m-o-m, which could support crude draws:

But this week's data had one particularly bearish data point, which was that refinery throughput, instead of increasing w-o-w, was actually flat.

One important consideration with this data point is that as refinery throughput lagged, crack spreads are perking up and refined product storages are decreasing. This will incentivize refineries to run harder down the road, but in the near-term, this may mean that US crude storage would show a build balance, while refined product storage continues to decrease.

The one variable that doesn't require a lot of guessing work now is US oil production. Based on the latest 8-week moving average, the adjustment factor is only slightly negative indicating that US oil production currently pegged at ~11 million b/d is probably the right figure to use for future balance calculations.

Using our trued-up US oil production figure (adjustment + weekly US oil production), we arrive at an average of ~10.744 million b/d for July. We have one more report to take into consideration the average, and we think the adjustment factor will likely be positive again.

Looking ahead - The deficit will continue

One way to look at the balance for 2018 versus previous years is by comparing the change in total liquid stockpile versus the seasonal average change. For example, for 2018, total liquid stockpile versus the seasonal average YTD reveals a delta of 79.853 million bbls. There are 29 weeks in this data and the result is a market imbalance of ~393k b/d.

Using our global oil supply/demand model, we know that the second half of 2018 was supposed to average a draw close to ~1 mil b/d. But as we stated in our Monday OMD titled, "Keeping A Close Eye On OPEC Exports And Floating Storage." The mismatch in export timing in June pushed Q3 2018 from ~0.7 million b/d draw to ~0.2 million b/d. As a result, the second half of 2018 is expected to average ~0.6 million b/d versus the ~1 million b/d we had previously expected.

Nonetheless, even if we assume US total liquid stockpile continues to the bullish imbalance of ~393k b/d into year-end, this is where total liquid stockpile end 2018:

Seasonally speaking, total liquid stockpile starts to decline in Q4 as well.

But for crude storage, the outlook is a bit murkier given that reduced US crude exports could show storage declines moderate, while refined product storage declines in size. In addition, muted refinery throughput could swing the balances severely. Take for example a difference of 200k b/d of refinery throughput between the 2 US crude storage estimates:

Going forward, our focus will be on a combination of the two models, but our view continues to be that the higher than normal storage draws will continue.

What does this mean for oil prices in the short-term?

Our latest short-term analysis indicates that the physical oil market overhang could potentially subside by the second half of August after the near-term headwinds dissipate. The latest crude export comparison between Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait versus Iran and Venezuela are showing a potential drop over the June period:

This data set is still early, but preliminary info shows a sizable drop m-o-m, and the export mismatch could completely reverse for July. This could be a drop of 1.179 million b/d m-o-m.

In addition, several of the other variables that we are watching for in the short-term also indicates a potential turning point may be here for the markets namely the 30+ day floating storage:

But for investors who do not have access to this data, a good free site to use is barchart.com where you can watch the Brent and WTI time spread. In this case, the link we provided gives you a look at the 1 - 12 month time spread:

Once you see backwardation increase, then you will know that the near-term softness may be coming to an end.

What does this mean for oil prices in the long-term?

The surprising thing that hit the oil markets in June was that the result of Trump pulling out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and attempting to force Iran's crude exports to 0 could end up being bearish for oil market balances, but that's exactly what happened. That June imbalance will hit oil markets in August, and the result was for the Q3 global oil balance to shift from -0.7 million b/d to -0.2 million b/d. While Q4 balances continue to be high at -1 million b/d, this dropped our expected storage draw expectations.

But as we wrote in this article titled, "OPEC Meeting Has Concluded, What Now? The Oil Bull Thesis Continues." The increasing conventional production decline rates along with a big cliff fall in non-OPEC conventional oil production post-2019 will provide the much needed bullish tailwind for the oil bulls. One big variable to watch for in the second half of 2018 will be the disappointing monthly production figures announced out of China, Mexico, Brazil, Norway, and others. While these may not be material on the surface with 20k b/d disappointment here and 50k b/d disappointment there, they eventually add up to a sizable amount. In total, we think these disappointing production figures total ~200k b/d, which will further support the oil market deficit we are currently seeing. Brazil will be one of the main disappointments in the second half of 2018.

And although Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, and Russia are preemptively increasing production ahead of the decline from Venezuela and Iran, the sad reality is that the increases won't be enough. (See this article for why.)

So one may get flustered at how Q3 balances didn't draw nearly as much as expectations, but that's because the balances have now been swung so far into the bulls' favors that the near-term hiccup is exactly that, near-term.

So where do we expect oil prices to go in the long-term? We think prices will have to go to a level where oil demand destruction begins.

