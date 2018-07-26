Gold And The Interest Rate Factor

Investors are biting their nails as the metal makes its latest bottoming attempt and wondering if this will result in yet another failure like the previous two attempts. In today’s report, we’ll look at the evidence which implies that August gold will at least succeed in testing its nearest important overhead resistance level at $1,245. Gold’s dominant interim trend, however, remains firmly in the hands of the bears.

While gold mining stock prices were decisively higher on Tuesday and Wednesday, physical gold has struggled to rally. Meanwhile, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my gold proxy, is still struggling with overhead resistance below its critical 15-day moving average as the bulls are desperately trying to establish at least a short-term low. As previously discussed, we’re still waiting for that all-important breakout above the 15-day MA to let us know that gold buyers have completely taken control of the immediate (1-4 week) trend. This would be the technical signal that gold needs to energize the bulls.

Source: BigCharts

Putting aside even this consideration, the August gold futures price has immediate-term upside potential to the $1,245 level. This is based on my previous observation that gold’s 20-day price oscillator (below) recently hit a level normally associated with temporary bottoms. Moreover, when the 20-day oscillator reaches an “oversold” level of this magnitude it normally results in at least a brief rally which carries the gold price up to the nearest chart benchmark (i.e. “resistance”) of immediate-term significance. In gold’s present case, that would be approximately the $1,245 level which is plain to see in the following graph. This level has served as the point at which gold previously tried to bottom.

Source: Barchart

Beyond this immediate-term consideration, gold’s woes have been driven largely by strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), which has remained stubbornly high despite President Trump’s recent effort at talking it down. However, the dollar index closed below its technically significant 50-day moving average on Wednesday for the first time since April, as can be seen in the graph below.

Source: BigCharts

The 50-day trend line is heavily followed by institutional investors and individual traders alike and carries a special technical significance by virtue of its ubiquitous inclusion in a wide variety of trading systems. A move even further decisively below the 50-day MA from here would emphatically send a message of weakness for the dollar’s immediate trend. This in turn would serve as a catalyst for a gold short-covering rally due to gold’s sensitivity to significant dollar weakness.

Gold unquestionably could use a break from the dollar’s relentless strength of recent months. The price of gold has fallen around nine percent since May as investors have moved from safe havens to riskier assets. Making matters worse, the latest rally in U.S. Treasury bond yields hasn’t helped make the case for gold purchases among yield-conscious investors. Shown below is the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) compared with the gold futures price (GCQ8). As you can see, the rising trend in the Treasury yield since last September has acted to at least partially suppress gold’s attempt at rallying since then. The rising trend in the 10-year yield has been partly a reflection of the dollar’s strength in recent months as foreign investors demand both Treasuries and U.S. dollars as safe havens while they flee the recent volatility in emerging market stocks.

Source: BigCharts

Along with a dip in the U.S. dollar index, an ideal scenario for gold would be for the Treasury yield index (TNX) to reverse its recent rally and close decisively under its 50-day moving average to send the bond (and gold) bears scurrying. This in turn would likely help gold and the mining shares gain traction and push higher after gold’s latest bottoming attempt.

As useful as a pullback in U.S. Treasury yields would be for gold confirming a bottom, it’s not nearly as critical for a gold rally as a pullback in the dollar index. Gold’s currency component needs to significantly weaken in order to give the metal a solid chance at launching a rally and getting as far away from gold’s latest yearly price low as possible. That’s why I’ve placed most of the focus in this commentary in recent weeks on the ratio between the dollar and gold price (below). As the following graph shows, this ratio is still favorable to holding cash over gold if you are an intermediate-term-oriented investor. Therefore, until the uptrend line in the dollar/gold ratio is broken to the downside, investors should avoid new commitments to gold.

Source: Barchart

On a strategic note, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s short-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.