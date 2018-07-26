Aurora Mobile IPO: 304% Revenue Growth And Goldman Acquired Convertible Notes

Growing revenues at 304% growth path y/y and with an innovative business model, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will be a must-follow stock after the IPO. With the ADSs being sold at $9.50 or 7.22x forward sales, the company seems undervalued as compared to other competitors, which trade at 12x sales with less revenue growth.

Source: Prospectus

Business: Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Cayman, Aurora Mobile is a big data solutions platform with assets in China. With 925 million monthly active unique mobile devices in March 2018, the most interesting is the company's artificial intelligence technology. The prospectus reads as follows in this regard:

From these mobile devices, we gain access to, aggregate, cleanse, structure and encrypt vast amounts of real-time and anonymous device-level mobile behavioral data. We utilize artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) and machine learning to derive actionable insights and knowledge from this data, enabling our customers to make better business decisions." Source: Prospectus

Who is using this knowledge? On March 31, 2018, approximately 318,000 mobile app developers in China used data from Aurora. Additionally, they also receive different services such as push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. Companies from many industries, including Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), and ICBC among others, benefit from the services of Aurora.

93.75% y/y Customers Increase and Growing Market Opportunity

The number of customers is increasing at a high pace. From 1,168 customers reported in 2016, this figure increased by 93.75% in 2017 to 2,263. The number of mobile internet users in China is growing at a high pace, which explains the beneficial performance of Aurora Mobile. According to Frost & Sullivan, the number of mobile internet users increased from 619.8 million in 2015 to 752.7 million in 2017, representing a CAGR of 10.2%. With that, the market is also expected to increase to 972.6 million in 2023, which represents a CAGR of 4.4%.

Employees: Many Are Working On Research And Development

The number of employees seems overwhelming for such a young company. As of March 31, 2018, Aurora had 554 employees. It seems beneficial that the number of workers executing R&D tasks is larger than that working on sales and marketing. Aurora seems to be more focused on designing innovative artificial intelligence algorithms than on products already produced. The strategy should help the company sustain business growth.

Source: Prospectus

304% Revenue Increase y/y

With large amount of new customers, the profit and loss account reveals tremendous increase in revenues. In 2017, the company reported 304% more revenues amounting to $45.3 million. In addition, in the same year, the gross profit also increased to $11.3 million, representing 215% increase. The image below provides more details in this regard:

Source: Prospectus

With large amount of R&D expenses, $11.4 million in 2017, the company is not yet profitable. The net loss was -$14.3 million in 2017, which is not really worrying. Investors will not really care about the losses on the bottom line if the revenue growth continues at the same growth pace.

Additionally, the CFO was also negative in 2017, -$12.04 million. The investors discounting cash flows will not appreciate company's cash flow statement. With that, most startup companies don't commence showing positive CFO or FCF, thus it is not worrying.

Source: Prospectus

Balance Sheet: 57% Is Cash In Hand

On the balance sheet front, investors will appreciate that JG reported large amount of cash as of December 31, 2017; in total, $33.18 million in cash, which represent 57% of the total amount of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liability side, the amount of total liabilities is quite small, $18.6 million. Additionally, it is beneficial that the company does not seem to have financial debt. The most significant liability is deferred revenue equal to $7.9 million:

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Finally, as shown in the image below, the contractual obligations consist of small payments for operating leases. They will not worry investors:

Source: Prospectus

Beneficial Equity Structure: Conversion Of Preferred Shares

Aurora Mobile seemed to finance its operations through the sale of convertible preferred stock. In total, as of March 31, 2018, the company reported $76.12 million. With the company reporting negative CFO, it seems obvious that the cash in hand was received after the sale of convertible equity. Have a look at the image below for further details:

Source: Prospectus

With this type of convertible securities prior to the IPO, some investors may be afraid of dilution risk. My readers and investors researching the expected equity structure in the prospectus will not be worried. The company expects to convert the preferred shares after the IPO as shown in the image below. It seems beneficial for new shareholders:

Source: Prospectus

With that, the investors need to notice that there will be two types of common shares. Holders of class A common shares have the right to one vote per share, and each holder of Class B common shares is entitled to ten votes per share. Additionally, each class B common share is convertible into equal number of class A common shares. This feature will not be appreciated by certain investors.

A Subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Bought Convertible Notes

With the company not having debt in March 2018, the investors may believe that there will not be any type of financial debt outstanding. The truth is that on April 17, 2018, the company sold convertible notes due 2021 in principal amount of $35 million to a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS). These convertibles notes are non-interest bearing, but could have, in some circumstances, 15% interest per annum. Additionally, note holders have the right to acquire class A common shares at $11.7612 per share.

$35 million is not a large amount, but these notes don't seem beneficial for new shareholders. The following text from the prospectus provides further information:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds: Aurora Will Not Use Them To Repay The Debt

It seems beneficial that the company will not use the proceeds from the IPO to repay debt. According to the information given in the prospectus, $50 million will be used for the investments in technology and R&D. The following lines provide further information on this matter.

Source: Prospectus

Valuation And Competitors

With $22.6 million in cash in March 2018, $35 million from the sale of convertible notes and expecting $114 million from the IPO, the cash after the IPO will be equal to $171.6 million. With debt of $35 million, the net debt will be equal to -$136 million. Three ADSs represent two class A common shares. Taking into account 78.5 million shares expected after the IPO, or 117 million ADSs at $9.5 per ADSs, the market capitalization equals $1.111 billion. With that, the enterprise value would be equal to $975 million. Using 200% revenue growth, the 2018 forward revenues would be equal to $135 million, and the EV/forward revenues would be 7.22x.

Aurora Mobile competes with public companies, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCTZF), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA):

Source: Prospectus

Three mentioned competitors are massive companies, so it may be a bit difficult to compare Aurora with them. With that, it seems useful to revise their EV/sales multiple. Aurora Mobile should have an EV/sales multiple somewhat similar to these competitors:

BIDU trades at 5.31x sales and reports 25.92% revenue growth y/y.

TCTZF trades at 12.74x sales and reports 57.65% revenue growth y/y.

BABA trades at 12.63x sales with 61.42% revenue growth.

With more than 300% revenue increase in 2017, Aurora Mobile should trade closer to 10-12x sales like TCTZF and BABA. However, at $9.50 per ADS, the company is expected to trade at 7.22x forward sales, which seems low. With these numbers in mind, investors will be expecting the ADSs to trade higher after the IPO. At 10x sales and with $135 million in revenues, the total enterprise value of Aurora would be $1.35 billion. Deducting net debt of -$136 million, the market capitalization would be $1.486 billion. With 117 million ADSs, each ADS should be $12.7.

Conclusion

Growing revenues at 304% growth pace and with an innovative business model, Aurora Mobile will interest many investors. The fact that Goldman decided to acquire convertible notes right before the IPO is also very interesting. Finally, each ADS could trade higher than $9.5. $12.7 or 10x sales wouldn't be excessive as TCTZF and BABA are trading at 12x sales and they are growing at a smaller pace than Aurora.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.