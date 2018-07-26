Sensata Performing Better, But Still Not Convincing The Bears

Sensata seems stuck between the mid-$40s and mid-$50s, but does look somewhat undervalued into the mid-$50s.

Margin leverage was a little soft, and it's going to take more content wins feeding into revenue growth to really shift sentiment on these shares.

As was the case when I last wrote about Sensata (ST), shares of this leading mechanical sensor and control company remain stuck between the mid-$40s and mid-$50s, as bearish concerns about near-term weakness in auto builds and long-term substitution threats battle against bullish rebuttals based on strong existing market shares and expanding market opportunities.

While Sensata's second-quarter results were pretty good, it's not likely going to be enough to really change anybody's mind. The shares can move higher if and when more financial reports support the content growth thesis of the bulls, and likewise if the company can effectively deploy more capital into M&A, but weaker auto builds and the looming threat of weaker truck orders will continue to be a factor in sentiment.

Better Results, But Not Story-Changing

Sensata's second-quarter results showed some ongoing positive leverage to growth drivers, but not so much so that anybody's likely to change their mind on the stock. If you liked Sensata going into second-quarter earnings, you saw enough to reaffirm that position and likewise if you didn't like the shares.

Revenue rose 9% as reported and climbed more than 6% on an organic basis - exceeding management's own guidance range (3% to 5%) as well as sell-side expectations. Performance Sensing generated 6% organic growth in the quarter, with 4% growth in the auto business (which makes up almost 80% of segment revenue) and 14% growth in heavy machinery like Class 5-8 trucks and construction equipment. Sensing Solutions revenue rose almost 8% on an organic basis, with healthy aerospace and general industrial demand, but sluggish HVAC/appliance growth.

Like Honeywell's (HON) auto business, Sensata managed to outgrow end-market build-rates. Sensata roughly doubled the growth of its weighted average global production comp, and the reason I mention Honeywell here is that Sensata's growth in autos is tied in no small part to content growth for emissions/efficiency-boosting components like turbochargers. The healthier the demand for turbochargers, dual clutch transmissions and similar systems from companies like Honeywell and BorgWarner (BWA), the better for Sensata's content growth and performance versus build rates.

Margin performance was less impressive. Although gross margin improved half a point as reported (and closer to three-quarter points on an adjusted basis), adjusted operating income growth of 11% led to only 40bp of margin improvement and Sensata came up about a quarter-point shy of the average sell-side estimate. Even so, at the segment level, both the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions businesses delivered double-digit growth, with decent margin leverage (up 50bp in the former and 120bp in the latter).

The Content Growth Story Seems To Be Intact

Nobody really argues that Sensata is the leader in most of its addressed markets, with #1 or #2 market positions and 30% overall share in its targeted addressable markets. The debate is whether the company can "go along for the ride" as auto production shifts away from internal combustion engines (or ICE) and toward hybrids and EVs.

I continue to believe that the market (or at least the bearish side) underestimates the potential for Sensata to win content on new hybrid and EV platforms. While some of the components that Sensata provides won't exist on EVs, many of them will on hybrids. What's more, EVs and hybrids offer new opportunities like battery/motor temperature monitoring and management, motor control, and so on that Sensata can serve. To that end, Sensata has been announcing new wins for regenerative braking systems. I'd also note that the threat of hybrids and EVs replacing ICEs is still in the distance; in the meantime, auto OEMs will still be looking to systems like turbochargers, dual clutch transmissions, and electrical stability control to achieve compliance with new efficiency, pollution, and safety regulations.

It's not just autos that offer content growth opportunities. Led by companies like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), automation is making its way into off-road markets like construction and mining equipment, and Sensata recently announced its first steer-by-wire order. While the automation of heavy equipment likely won't lead to major changes in vehicle volume for OEMs like Komatsu, the content growth potential for Sensata is significant.

Industrial markets, too, should offer more content growth opportunities. Sensata has been investing in industrial IoT applications, and connected sensors are likely to be a major feature of future IIoT installations. What's more, sensors that can detect pressure, speed, position, and force are going to be important components of factory automation systems designed to automate functions like warehouse management.

The Opportunity

It's not just a wide open field in front of Sensata. Companies like Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) are already notable rivals, and I expect more and more semiconductor companies to work on CMOS-based sensor solutions that will challenge Sensata's legacy mechanical sensor products. Even so, I believe Sensata's existing market position gives it a leg up when it comes to adapting with the changes in its markets. I could also see upside from management deploying capital into growth-oriented M&A, though management comments suggest M&A is likely to be focused on smaller tuck-in deals.

My basic modeling assumptions haven't really changed after this earnings report, and I'm still looking for mid-single-digit revenue growth and high-single-digit FCF growth over the long term. That doesn't make for an especially compelling DCF-based fair value target, but the shares do still look undervalued on the basis of forward EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, with metrics like margins and returns (ROIC, et al) helping set the "fair" multiple.

The Bottom Line

I can see 10% to 15% upside in Sensata shares from here, provided the auto market doesn't deteriorate more significantly than expected and provided there isn't a broader re-rating across the market (Sensata lives in a sort of hybrid zone between industrials/machinery and semiconductors when it comes to valuation). Absent bigger beat-and-raises (or miss-and-lowers), though, this stock could remain range-bound a while longer, and if so, investors may want to try to pick up shares closer to the mid-$40s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.