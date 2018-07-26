Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) CEO Christopher Constant on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)
Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
July 26, 2018 08:30 ET
Joshua Dicker - Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Christopher Constant - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Olear - Chief Operating Officer
Danion Fielding - Chief Financial Officer
Mitch Germain - JMP Securities
Laura Dickson - KeyBanc
John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann
Tony Paolone - JPMorgan
Good morning, everyone and welcome to Getty Realty’s Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2018. This call is being recorded. Prior to starting the call, Joshua Dicker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company, will read a Safe Harbor statement and provide information about our non-GAAP financial measures. Mr.