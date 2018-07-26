Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) CEO Christopher Constant on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 26, 2018 08:30 ET

Executives

Joshua Dicker - Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Christopher Constant - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Olear - Chief Operating Officer

Danion Fielding - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Laura Dickson - KeyBanc

John Massocca - Ladenburg Thalmann

Tony Paolone - JPMorgan

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Getty Realty’s Earnings Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2018. This call is being recorded. Prior to starting the call, Joshua Dicker, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company, will read a Safe Harbor statement and provide information about our non-GAAP financial measures. Mr.