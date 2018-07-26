IAK: Buy Insurance Companies On The Dip?

While investors may be able to use the ETF to play a short-term bounce, I would wait for a better price before buying for a long-term hold.

The ETF may be overvalued at its current valuation when we consider the low growth rate of most insurance companies.

Late last week, Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan published a note stating that investors should buy insurers on Thursday's dip following Travelers' (TRV) earnings results. She stated that Travelers' high catastrophe losses may not apply to others. This was the case at Chubb (CB), which saw its catastrophe losses increase to a much smaller degree than its peer. This got me thinking about a simple way to take Ms. Greenspan's advice and one solution that I came up with is to buy the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK).

About The ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is designed to track the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index. As the name implies, the index measures the performance of U.S. companies in the insurance sector. The index is market-cap weighted, much as is the case with most U.S. indices, meaning that the largest companies, such as Chubb and American International Group (AIG) make up a much larger portion of the index than smaller companies. As the ETF is designed to track the index, we would expect it to own the stocks that make up the index in roughly equal proportions to what the index does. This is what we see:

Source: iShares

The ETF as a whole owns 63 stocks but the top ten holdings make up an approximately 54.74% of the total. That actually is not too bad as it is a much lower percentage than what some other funds have in their top ten holdings. However, it does still mean that the performance of these ten stocks will largely dictate the performance of the broader ETF.

Performance

Unfortunately, that performance has overall not been particularly impressive. As we can see here, the ETF has only delivered a 7.21% annualized total return over the trailing ten-year period and only 3.50% average annualized returns since the fund's inception:

Source: iShares

These results are notably worse than the S&P 500 ETF (IVV) performed over the same period:

Source: iShares

This is largely a function of the index, which has also not delivered overly impressive returns:

Source: Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index Fact Sheet

One of the reasons for this is that the insurance sector as a whole is by necessity very conservative. Insurance companies are required by law to get their rates approved by regulatory agencies, which will allow the companies to generate reasonable underwriting profits but not particularly outsized ones. In addition, insurance companies usually invest their reserves with the goal of capital preservation instead of aggressive growth. Thus, it is somewhat rare for an insurance company to outperform in a strong market environment, such as what we have seen for the past several years. The fact that these characteristics apply to every stock held by the fund would therefore cause the fund as a whole to underperform the broader market.

Dividends

One of the nice things about the insurance industry is that many of the companies that are active in it are dividend-paying ones. The fund thus passes these dividends through to its investors. Unfortunately, as the number of outstanding shares of IAK is constantly fluctuating, the fund's dividend varies significantly from quarter to quarter. This is clearly shown here:

Source: Nasdaq.com

As we can see here, IAK has paid out a total of $1.363 per fund share over the trailing twelve-month period. At the time of writing, the fund sells for $63.87 per share. This would thus give the fund a trailing dividend yield of 2.13% at the current price.

Valuation

The conservative nature of insurance companies shines through to their valuations. As of the time of writing, IAK boasts a P/E ratio of 15.22, which is admittedly lower than the 24.30 ratio on the S&P 500 ETF. While IAK does have a lower ratio than the broader market, a P/E ratio of 15.22 seems rather expensive for an industry in which companies typically deliver single-digit earnings growth. With that said though, insurance companies oftentimes deliver a return-on-equity in the mid-teens. A company's return on equity is theoretically the return that it generates for its common shareholders. In this regard then, a 15.22 price-to-earnings ratio may be reasonable, but I would still prefer to wait for a better buy-in price. Unfortunately, it is unlikely that we will get such a buy-in price in absence of a broader market decline.

Catalysts

As mentioned in the introduction, Ms. Greenspan believes that the sell-off that occurred in the insurance sector following the announcement of Travelers' catastrophe losses was unjustified. She believes that some of the other companies in the industry will not see the same year-over-year increase in this metric. As I discussed in a recent article, that was indeed the case with Chubb, which only saw its catastrophe losses increase by 5.5% year-over-year. She believes that the same will occur at AIG, among others, and the sector will bounce back once the market realizes this.

Conclusion

Overall, the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF is unlikely to be a top performing asset going forward, although it may see some near-term action. The ETF will more likely simply be a slow and steady grower and thus would be more effective as a conservative foundation in an investor's portfolio.

