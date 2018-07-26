iQIYI: The Worst Is Over

Having remained constant over the last month, the stock is performing much better than its home index, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite.

A long-term favorite of mine is Chinese streaming company (although it is becoming much more), iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ). This recent IPO was on fire right out of the gate before quickly crashing back down. However, as we approach the six-month mark, a trend is starting to emerge. The stock appears to have bottomed out, and my thesis is that this is a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Recent Price Action

iQIYI was a "cult" stock around the time of its IPO (Myself being one of its prideful followers). It was relatively unknown, except for a small following whose members normally loved everything about the company. This is represented within the early trading of the company. For about a month or two after it went public, the stock fluctuated within the $18-21 range. This quickly changed in May 2018, when the stock began to skyrocket and became one of the most popular Chinese stocks on the market.

To put it into numbers, on IPO day, IQ traded down with 79.75 million shares exchanging hands. Until early-June, the volume never went above ~20 million shares. Looking deeper, 21 of the first 54 trading days (~39%) were down volume days but were also low volume days. On day 58 of trading, IQ reached its all-time high and was then met with its fourth highest volume day ever, bringing the price down quickly from the mid-40s to the low-30s in a matter of days. Volume has since settled back into the 40 million range. This suggests that the massive price movements were driven by speculation, and now long-term money is all that is left thus creating this bottoming out that we are seeing.

Ever since this 25% drop, IQ has been trading within the $30-37 range. Over this same period, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite has continued lower. Since IQ reached its high, the SSE Composite has fallen ~10.5%. So the question is, Why has IQ bottomed out?

Valuation

As of the July 24 close of $31.60 per share, iQIYI is valued at $22.53 billion. According to Yahoo Finance, the average one-year price target of the 7 analysts covering IQ stock is $160.16 (roughly 5x higher from today's close). Is this warranted?

In 2017, iQIYI reported revenues equivalent to $2.67 billion for the year. For 2018, the average revenue estimate is $23.97 billion followed by $32.18 billion in 2019. This is a CAGR of 129.28%. The caveat is that earnings losses are expected to deepen. However, being a high-growth stock in the early years of its life, earnings are not the focus yet. As a result, P/S will be more useful than P/E.

Looking at the current P/S (based on 2017 full-year sales), IQ is trading at 11.86x. Compare this to a one-year estimate of 6.68x based on 2018 revenue estimates and one-year price target. This essentially means that if both estimates become reality, the company will be roughly half as expensive in one-year as it currently is now. A 5x return in one year, and the stock gets cheaper...not a bad deal.

Now looking at FP/S. Based on the current price of $31.60 per share in 2018 and 2019, IQ is trading at 1.32x and 0.98x future sales.

Compare this to Netflix (NFLX) (although IQ's CEO claims it wants to relate to Disney (DIS), I believe it is currently more similar to Netflix) which is trading at 11.71x sales currently, according to Morningstar. The FP/S stands at 22.54x sales. This shows NFLX getting more expensive, the opposite of IQ. Analysts also expect IQ to pass NFLX in sales this year, by ~$8 billion.

All of this indicates to me that IQ's stock has bottomed because short-term speculators have exited their positions. Now that the stock is 25% below its highs, active day-traders and short-term speculators are moving into other positions that can provide a similar blowout that the company provided. The price is now supported by long-term investors, both retail and institutional.

Conclusion

It is important to remember that iQIYI is a high-growth stock; because of this, a premium is warranted. That being said, projecting into the future seems to show that iQIYI will actually become cheaper than current levels. Comparatively, Netflix will actually become more expensive over the same period of time making the Chinese streamer the better bet. Yes, there is more risk, but the risk-reward appears worth it.

Another point to keep in my mind, iQIYI is actively branching out into segments other than streaming. This aggressive diversification will help to benefit investors by mitigating risk out of one industry. There is also the benefit of having a large backing by search giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). This is a perk that Netflix nor Disney has. Short-term, iQIYI will continue to be volatile as it falls in and out of favor with speculators, but long-term it remains a firm buy as it will become a monster within the Chinese market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long IQ, and may purchase additional shares in the near future.