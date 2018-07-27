A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price: Time To Buy?

We think 3M seems to fit Warren Buffett's proverb: "Better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

The 3M Company (MMM) is a 117 years old company, based in Minnesota. Its share price has struggled during the last six months and is trading -21% below its 52-week high of $259. The company is also known as a Dividend Aristocrats (and a Dividend King) since it has paid an increasing amount of dividend year after year for the last 60 years.

We think the share price has fallen quite a bit. Of course, it is trading roughly 6% above its 52-week low, but it is still trading at a very attractive price and offers a margin of safety. Unless we were to fall into a recession tomorrow, which would lower the prices for almost all companies, especially industrials, we consider MMM a good bargain right now. When something as good as 3M Co. is offered near its fair value, we think we should bring to the notice of our readers. It is a SWAN (Sleep Well At Night) type of investment, especially for retirees or near-retirees.

The Q2 Results:

3M announced the second-quarter results on Tuesday (07/24) before the market open. The stock dipped in the morning before recovering (and gaining some) due to the guidance cut of its full-year EPS forecast by a dime to $10.20-$10.45. Otherwise, the company beat EPS estimates by $0.01 and revenue estimates by $20 million. From the quarterly report, we see nothing that would suggest if the company had lost its mojo. We mostly see a positive quarter. The company continues to perform well and return outstanding returns on the invested capital.

Main Highlights:

Sales were up by 7.4% year on year to $8.4 billion, organic local-currency sales growth of 5.6 percent.

The company grew in all business segments and in all of the geographical areas.

GAAP EPS of $3.07 vs. $2.58 last year, up 19 percent year on year. However, after excluding divestiture gains from both 2018 and 2017, the second quarter EPS grew from $2.25 to $2.59, up by 15%.

The company returned $2.4 billion in the 2nd quarter to shareholders via dividends and gross share repurchases ($802 million in dividends and $1.6 billion in share repurchases).

Operating margin increased by 100bps to 28.6%.

3M chief executive officer, Mike Roman said in the press release:

3M had a strong quarter, including organic growth of 6 percent that was broad-based across all business groups and geographic areas. Our team delivered record sales and a double-digit increase in earnings per share while keeping our commitment to investing in our business and returning cash to shareholders. Going forward we will continue to prioritize 3M's portfolio, strengthen our innovation capabilities and accelerate our transformation, while developing our people. The 3M Playbook is working and we're just getting started. We are well positioned to deliver even greater value for our customers and shareholders in 2018 and beyond.

Source: Slides from 3M's Second Quarter Report:

3M Versus the Competition:

Since 3M is an industrial conglomerate, it has no single company as its competitor. However, there are several companies that are considered as its competitors in one or more segments like Honeywell (HON), United Technologies (UTX), General Electric (GE), Seimens AG, ABB Ltd. (ABB), Emerson Electric (EMR) and a host of others.

The most important contributing factor to 3M's success is the culture of innovation. The company invests heavily in R&D to the tune of about 5.8 percent of their sales. This investment helps 3M produce more than 3,000 patent each year and a steady stream of new and unique products for customers. As of July 2017, 3M had a total of 112,403 patents. The company operates on 46 technology platforms, which range from adhesives and abrasives to ceramics and nanotechnology. What is remarkable is that roughly one-third of 3M's current sales come from products introduced in the last five years.

Besides, 3M's business efficiency and profitability are way above the most other companies in the industrial sector. A comparison of profitability metrics is presented below. 3M's figures are based on the first 6 months of 2018.

3M Industry Average Operating Margin 21.83% 6.49% Net Margin 14.80% 4.87% Return on Equity [ROE] 42.01% 7.70% Return on Capital [ROC] 22.84% 6.0%

Let's Look at 3M by Numbers:

To know the strengths of a company and its ability to continually pay and increase the dividends, we should look at its financials and as well as its history. We will review 3M on the following metrics. The data has been sourced from Morningstar, GuruFocus, and Nasdaq.com.

Size and economic moat

Dividend Yield and Growth

Dividend safety

Long-term debt

Revenue growth

EPS growth

Past Performance

Future growth estimates

Valuation

Note: We will also assign a "Rating" for each criterion. However, please note that the rating is un-scientific and subjective, in this case, based on our opinion. It should not be used for making buy/sell decisions, rather only as a starting point for further research.

1. Size and Economic Moat:

3M Co. is a very well-known and one of the largest diversified industrial companies in the world. The company was founded in 1902 as Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Co. It employs over 90,000 people and operates in over 70 countries. Besides, the company sells more than 60,000 products in over 200 countries around the world.

The company operates five major business segments:

Industrial Business

Serves automotive, marine, aircraft, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction segments. Products include tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, separation and purification products, personal hygiene systems, acoustic systems products.

Safety and Graphics Business

Includes personal protection products, such as respiratory, hearing, eye and fall protection equipment; traffic safety and security products, border and civil security solutions; commercial graphics sheeting and systems, architectural design solutions, and roofing granules for asphalt shingles.

Healthcare Business

Products and services include medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, oral care solutions, health information systems and food safety products.

Electronics and Energy

This segment includes electrical, electronics, electronics materials, infrastructure protection, renewable energy, and 3M Touch Systems.

Consumer Business

Scotch brand products, such as Scotch Magic Tape, Scotch Glue Stick; Post-it Products, such as Post-it Flags, Post-it Note Pads, Post-it Labeling & Cover-up Tape, and Post-it Pop-up Notes and Dispensers; home improvement products, Command Adhesive Products and Filtrete Filters for furnaces and air conditioners; Scotch-Brite branded home care products.

The company enjoys a very wide moat. Since it also operates in the consumer segment, its brands are widely recognized, all around the world and have grown on the strength of the quality of its products.

2. Dividend Yield and Growth:

The current yield of a company's stock will depend upon the market price at the time of buy. So, when the market price declines, the yield will go up. Ideally, we should buy when the current yield is at least higher or equal to the stock's 5-year average yield.

Currently, 3M is yielding roughly at 2.7%, which is much higher than its 5-year average of 2.29%, primarily because of the recent decline in prices.

For DGI investors, both the current yield and the growth of the divided are important. Obviously, as investors, we want both to be high enough. If the current yield is low, the faster dividend growth may compensate for the low current yield. Alternatively, a high current yield may compensate for low dividend growth.

In this regard, Chowder-number comes quite handy. Chowder-number is the sum-total of current yield and past 5-year dividend growth. Generally, we would want the chowder-number to be at least 8 or higher.

Symbol MMM Current Price (As on 07/24/2018) $200.68 Forward Dividend Yield 2.71% 5-yr Trailing Yield 2.29% 3-Year Dividend Growth 11.20% 5-Year Dividend Growth 16.40% Chowder-number 19.10 RATING 1.25

3. Dividend Safety:

Dividend safety is actually more important than either the current yield or the dividend growth. After all, what good is the yield or growth, if that gets cut after a year. Investors have learned this many times in the recent times. Two outstanding examples are Kinder Morgan and General Electric.

However, 3M's dividend is as safe as it can get. The company has been paying and growing the dividends year after year for the last 60 years. The payout ratio is low enough at 52%. The dividend growth has been excellent over the years. There have been periods of slow growth and fast growth, but in the last 10 years, the company has grown the dividends at an annual rate of 10.40%.

So, for dividend safety, we should generally look for:

Previous 3-year and/or 5-year dividend growth

Current Payout ratio versus past 5-years payout ratios.

The history of dividend growth.

MMM FWD Dividend Yield 2.74% 5-Year Dividend Growth 16.40% Payout Ratio 51.73% 5-Year Average Payout Ratio 49.48% RATING 1.5

4. Long-term Debt:

The long-term debt of a company and its ability to service those debts are important to know. We should look at the interest expense versus the income to get an idea if the debt load is going to be too much for the company. We can also look at the credit rating of the company provided by various credit agencies.

MMM Long-Term Debt $12.2 Billion S&P Credit Rating (L.T.) AA- Total Assets $38.5 Billion Debt/Total Asset ratio 0.32 RATING 1.25

5. Revenue Growth:

Revenue growth will tell us if the company is growing its top line.

MMM Previous 3-yrs Growth 2.40% Previous 5-yrs Growth 3.60% Previous 10-yrs Growth 4.80% RATING 1.0

6. EPS Growth:

As the earnings of a company grow, so will the share price.

MMM Previous 3-yrs EPS Growth 1.90% Previous 5-yrs EPS Growth 5.10% Previous 10-yrs EPS Growth 5.60% RATING 1.0

7. Past Performance and Returns:

Though past performance is no guarantee of future returns, it still provides some valuable information about the company. It tells us how the stock performed in the recent past as well as long-term, which would include some bear markets.

MMM S&P500 Total Returns over the last 5 years 15.26% 13.26% Total Returns over the last 10 years 13.88% 10.04% Total Returns over the last 20 years 10.79% 6.36% RATING 1.5

8. Future Growth Estimates:

The recent past history of EPS growth can tell a lot about how the company has been growing. But it still can't tell about the future. However, we can use the EPS growth estimates for this purpose. Below are the EPS growth estimates from Nasdaq.com. Please note these are only estimates and could differ widely from the actuals in the future.

Symbol MMM Next-year Growth Est. 8.01% Next 5-yrs Growth Est. 10.17% RATING 1.25

9. Valuation:

All things equal, when the stock price of a company declines, its valuation improves. For example, MMM has declined roughly 21% in the recent past, if its future EPS does not decline, the company has become much cheaper. P/E (or the forward P/E) is the most common metric that is used to judge the valuation. We should also compare the current and forward P/E with the last 5-years average P/E to judge relative valuation.

As you can see below, the valuation has come down in the last six months, but it is still not cheap.

MMM Price below the 52-week high -21% Current P/E 29.73 Forward P/E 19.31 Trailing 5-Year Average P/E 22.21 Price/Book 10.92 Price/Sales 3.84 PEG Ratio 2.41 RATING 1.0

Overall Rating:

We summarize the category-wise ratings and calculate the overall rating.

MMM Minimum 1.0 to PASS Size and economic moat 1.5 PASS Dividend Yield and Growth 1.25 PASS Dividend safety 1.5 PASS Long-term debt 1.25 PASS Revenue growth 1.0 PASS EPS growth 1.0 PASS Past Performance and Total Returns 1.5 PASS Future growth estimates 1.25 PASS Valuation 1.0 PASS RATING TOTAL 11.25

Note: Please note that this rating system is un-scientific and subjective, in this case, based on our opinion. It should not be used for making buy/sell decisions, rather only as a starting point for further research.

Conclusion:

Warren Buffett is known to have said that it is better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price. The stock price of 3M is down by 21% from its 52-week high, but by no means it is cheap. Morningstar puts the fair-value at $191. Considering the high quality and SWAN type of characteristics, we consider the fair value in the range of $190-$205. Currently, it is trading in the upper end of this range. It is possible to see the price to drift below $190 but is unlikely. We don't think we can always catch the bottom.

For new investors, they will be better off if they were to buy in a staggered approach, meaning buying only a partial position now and buy the balance position if the price were to go lower in future.

Alternatively, you could sell the cash-secured put options expiring in December for a strike price of $195 and wait for the price to come down while earning a premium of roughly $6.70 a contract. It turns out to be about 8% income (on an annualized basis). Of course, you will have to reserve $19,500 for one contract, which may not be suitable for many investors.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

