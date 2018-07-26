Global Blood Therapeutics: What The Market Is Missing

An analysis of the expected value of future outcomes and their probabilities shows that GBT is currently priced at less than 25% of its intrinsic value.

Introduction

There have been quite a few articles written about Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) on Seeking Alpha (I have written two of them; here and here). Rather than reiterate what most will find elsewhere, this time I'm going to take a different approach by breaking down possible future valuation scenarios (bear and bull cases) in order to try to elucidate future prospects and hopefully alleviate some confusion and uncertainty. I will also analyze some concerns and misconceptions that stem from the recent Phase 3A data announcement.

Background

GBT is a biotech company whose lead (and only) developmental product is called voxelotor. It is a daily treatment being studied to treat sickle cell disease. As a result of a genetic abnormality, sickle cell disease causes red blood cells to sickle due to excessive hemoglobin binding. This, in turn, results in vaso-occlusion and hemolytic deficiencies due to the sickled red blood cells. There are about 100,000 sickle cell disease patients in the US and about 60,000 in Europe. These patients can cost as much as $200,000 per year in direct healthcare costs due to frequent hospitalizations, transfusions, pain medications and more.

Source: GBT June 2018 Investor Presentation

Voxelotor is designed to bind to hemoglobin so that it stays in the oxygenated state. Since oxygenated hemoglobin doesn't polymerize and sickle, the increased hemoglobin occupancy of voxelotor should dramatically reduce the polymerization and associated downstream complications, especially because this reaction is exponential (i.e. a small amount of anti-sickling hemoglobin - oxygenated or fetal or other - has a significant impact on reducing polymerization).

Source: GBT June 2018 Investor Presentation

Current status

GBT recently released the results of Part A of their Phase 3 trial of voxelotor on June 27th. Part A compared 1500 mg and 900 mg daily dosing of voxelotor against placebo over 3 months. They soundly met the primary endpoint of increasing hemoglobin by 1g/dL for both doses, had a numerical decline in Vaso-Occlusive Crises ("VOC") in both doses, and decided to discontinue use their patient reported outcome ("PRO") instrument, a tool that measured daily symptom scores, going forward.

The hemoglobin increase was used as the primary endpoint because it shows general hemolytic improvement and reduced risk of anemia (this is a bit of an oversimplification, but I don't want to lose you). They also had improvement in other hemolytic parameters versus placebo, showing less destruction of red blood cells from the sickling process. On the back of these results, GBT has decided to seek accelerated approval. The Part A study is being extended and expanded now to generate an adequate safety database to allow for this approval.

I believe these results are quite good, but you wouldn't think so based on the market reaction. The stock has whipsawed but ultimately languished. After being as high as $65 per share earlier this year, it's now trading in the low $40s, with a market capitalization of $2.1 Billion and an EV of about $1.6 Billion for a stock many analysts expect to achieve >$2 Billion in peak sales in an indication with limited competition. It wouldn't be unusual for companies like GBT to be valued at 4x peak sales or more once approved (voxelotor would be a high margin blockbuster), so based on analyst estimates, GBT stands to be 4x where it is now once approved.

Why so glum, Mr. market?

To be fair, the announcement introduced some ambiguity because of the termination of the PRO and the decision to pursue accelerated approval. There were some unflattering comments around this such as the PRO was a "complete bust" and they are introducing a "risky regulatory curveball" by pursuing accelerated approval. Some also interpreted the lack of statistical significance on VOCs as a failure. I'm sure some question whether there is any clinical benefit to voxelotor at all because they haven't shown any concrete data to show symptom reduction.

This commentary is not surprising but it's lacking quite a bit of context. The market is looking at this with a glass that is very half-empty. Or more likely, investors are loathe to hold a stock that has too much uncertainty without knowing what, or if, there will be another secondary endpoint required, or whether the FDA will grant accelerated approval.

In situations like these, I find it helpful to create a map of future scenarios to explore possible outcomes and to assign probabilities to them. This helps to triangulate an expected value for stocks that have widely divergent possible outcomes. Before I lay out my scenario analysis, however, let me first address some misconceptions around the discontinuation of the PRO, the regulatory strategy and the numerical decrease of the PRO, which may be leading to an inappropriate level of bearish sentiment to begin with.

Addressing Part A Data Release Concerns

PRO Discontinuation.

The decision to discontinue use of the PRO could have resulted from any of the following:

1. The PRO tool is not sensitive enough to detect symptom changes.

2. Baseline symptom scores were too low to be able to generate a signal on a change in the PRO.

3. Voxelotor has a minimal effect on day-to-day SCD symptoms.

I think the answer is likely a combination of all three points above. GBT said inter-subject variability and low symptom scores made it difficult to read, which is plausible. Plus the high hydroxyurea use (64%) supports the contention that patients were well controlled to begin with. Keep in mind also that the PRO was not a validated tool before Part A. One of the goals of Part A was to test the tool to see if it was sensitive enough. So it's not like they "Failed" the PRO because they didn't know if it was a valid test.

While the PRO discontinuation is certainly unfortunate, it's really hard to associate this development as reading into the efficacy of voxelotor. Nevertheless, I would acknowledge that it may well be that voxelotor doesn't impact daily symptoms that much, possibly because it can't reverse existing organ damage. But if it can halt the progression of the disease, that will lead to significant morbidity and mortality improvements in the long term, which is arguably more important than the short-term alleviation of symptoms.

GBT is taking a risky regulatory approach.

Are they really? Their strategy in no way increases the chance of failure overall, nor the potential for Voxelotor to be a standard of care. They are simply extending the length of the current study for the time being, and if the FDA doesn't allow accelerated approval after the next six months, they will start whatever longer study the FDA requires. In fact, by expanding and extending the Part A study, they could have a formidable data set to evaluate safety AND efficacy in as little as six months.

The only "risk" here is the lost time in the next six months of FDA deliberation. Otherwise the update seems like it could have a great deal of upside. Unfortunately, people will have read into the headlines and will assume management is gambling, or even being irresponsible, adding more perceived risk to a company that many already believe is highly risky.

Lack of Statistical Significance on VOCs

We know the average annualized rate of VOCs in this population was about 2.8 going in to the study. That means that over three months, this population would, on average, have about 100 VOCs during the three month Part A study data that was reported (2.8 x 150 patients * 12 weeks / 52 weeks). Yet even without a benefit from Voxelotor, this number might decrease anyway due to the fact that patients are in a controlled study. And given the control group is 1/3 of the study population, it would be easy to have an aberration in the control group (higher or lower) to skew the results by random chance.

Long story short, it is unreasonable to assume GBT could achieve a statistically significant difference on VOCs due to the low number of events. The only thing we can say here is that it's mildly encouraging that there was a numerical decrease in both treatment arms, and that's all. Even if there wasn't a decrease, it would be far from conclusive on the effect of Voxelotor on VOCs because there are too few VOCs in the study and too much variability in the frequency of VOCs in this population in general. We will have to wait for a longer treatment duration on more patients to have more definitive information on what Voxelotor's effect on VOCs is.

Scenario Analysis - Clinical Outcome Assumptions

In the diagram below, I have broken down what I believe are the possible paths forward for the company's development of voxelotor. It may not be comprehensive. This is biotech, so nothing is certain, but this exercise can at least allow you to contemplate possible stock outcomes and their causality. I have assigned probabilities to each and cited below my rationale for the possible outcomes and probabilities. In the subsequent section, I will analyze the valuation associated with the possible outcomes.

Below are explanations for the chosen scenario assumptions as referenced by the corresponding letter in the diagram.

A: There is a large volume of data in favor of voxelotor safety and tolerability at this point, which is why I think there is a low risk (10% chance) of there being a prohibitive safety or tolerability issue showing up in the final extended study data.

Pre-clinical data: The profile was excellent in early preclinical data. Highlights include 75:1 partitioning into the RBC and good clearance/half-life.

Phase 1/2 data: Basecamp studies, IPF studies and other Phase 1/2 studies only showed some transient rash and possible diarrhea. Concerns about tissue hypoxia appear to be overblown given slight tissue oxygenation benefit observed to date.

Compassionate use data: Voxelotor performed very well in an extremely high risk population, extending lives much longer than anticipated, and with no safety concerns.

Part A DMSB 1: 60 patients evaluated, some for up to 3 months. There were no serious adverse events related to voxelotor and they allowed dosing down to 12 years old.

Part A DMSB 2: No safety concerns were identified and they allowed dosing down to as young as 4 years old. This was a review 100 patients treated for 3 months or more (1/2 on 900 mg, 1/2 on 1500 mg), in comparison to 50 on placebo.

Also consider that if there was some controversial safety issue in the Phase 3A data we haven't seen, it's doubtful GBT would seek accelerated approval at this juncture.

B: To believe that voxelotor does not slow down polymerization is to believe that our fundamental understanding of the pathophysiology of SCD is completely wrong. This would be highly improbable because we know Voxelotor reduces bilirubin, raises hemoglobin, reduces irreversibly sickled cells and does this by dramatically slowing the sickling reaction through increasing the oxygen affinity of Hemoglobin. I am giving this possibility 1% to be conservative, and simply because some people actually believe this is a possibility.

C. Another argument that could be made is that even though voxelotor slows down polymerization, it may not be what causes the morbidity and mortality of SCD, or it is possible that the effect of voxelotor's reduction in polymerization is minimal. But if not polymerization, what causes the occlusions, anemia and pain? There is more credence to this possibility than B, but it again flies in the face of all the data we have on this disease. And given voxelotor's hemolytic data, it's very hard to argue that the drug isn't having a significant enough effect on polymerization.

As just one example, we have data from a large randomized study on the efficacy of hydroxyurea. Its mechanism of action is to increase fetal hemoglobin, a similar approach to GBT because it increases anti-sickling hemoglobin to reduce polymerization, although it theoretically should do it to a lesser degree. While we have no direct comparison, the hemolytic parameters of voxelotor appear to be superior to hydroxyurea, and so it stands to reason that its effect on polymerization should also be superior.

Given all these arguments, and in particular the strong hemolytic data, I have assigned a 20% probability that voxelotor will not have any appreciable impact on hemolytic or VOC outcomes in the long term.

D. This may be a more contentious assumption. Essentially, I am proposing that there is a 30% chance that we will be able to see a strong signal on the reduction in hemolytic clinical outcomes (transfusions, stroke, other) in the current extended study by year-end. I am reasonably confident that Voxelotor will improve these outcomes eventually since it reduces polymerization, but I am less confident on how long the study will need to be to address this because these clinical events are not that frequent (hence the 50% chance these will be shown definitively in a longer study).

E. Even if we do not see definitive hemolytic clinical outcomes in less than six months, I think there is a good chance of accelerated approval after the extended study is finished (I assigned a 60% chance of this). This is because we already have a mountain of evidence that Voxelotor improves hemolytic biomarkers already (irreversibly sickled cells, hemoglobin, bilirubin, trans-cranial doppler flow and more). It would be unlikely these will not translate into better clinical outcomes in the long term.

The FDA knows this, and is undoubtedly why voxelotor obtained breakthrough therapy designation. Withholding a breakthrough-designated medication from the market that could be halting the course of the disease for years would seem unethical, even if there is some negligible chance it's not doing what it's designed to do, especially if it has an excellent safety profile and favorable numerical reductions in key secondary endpoints.

F. VOCs also need to be taken into consideration. While they may not have a strong correlation with mortality and morbidity, or even hemolytic parameters, they most certainly do with quality of life. Also, rightly or wrongly the market seems fixated on them as an endpoint because that's what's been predominantly used in the past.

I think there are a number of reasons to be optimistic that we could have a strong signal on VOC improvement with another six months data from the extended Part A study. That's because by that time, we will have 270 patients for 6 months (and 150 of these for longer than 9 months). These patients would normally have ~480 VOCs in that time period, more than 4x what we should expect to have in the recent Part A readout. This amount of data may be sufficient to identify a statistically significant separation from placebo on VOCs. It is also a longer follow up, which may allow for greater separation in months 4-9 versus the initial 3 months.

For this reason, I am assigning a 40% probability that this will be shown in the extended Part A study, and a 40% probability it will be shown in a longer-term study (but possibly with a weaker differential).

Scenario Analysis - Valuation Assumptions

There are three valuation outcomes described in the scenario analysis. Here I will break down each one:

Fail: This means voxelotor is discontinued. In this scenario, I am assuming GBT has an NPV of about 70% of cash value, or $350 Million.

LT Approval - Mid Value: In this scenario, voxelotor would not obtain accelerated approval, and the associated clinical endpoints will take a longer time to materialize (and thus may not be as clinically meaningful - they may not even hit on VOCs long term).

Besides the lower clinical impact of the drug, one drag on valuation here would be the time value of money (we would have to wait at least a couple of more years for it to hit the market). More competition may also materialize. Despite this, I can't see how voxelotor wouldn't still become a key part of the SCD treatment landscape eventually. This is because while some competitive daily therapies reduce VOCs, there are no other daily treatments that halt the progression of SCD and address polymerization like voxelotor does.

Therefore, I am assigning a $4 billion NPV to this scenario. This assumes an $8 Billion valuation after launch derived from 4x $2 Billion peak sales. This is discounted back from 2021 to reach $4 Billion today because it won't have that valuation until a long-term study is complete. Peak sales are derived by assuming 30% penetration US/EU and $40,000 annualized price (same as Emmaus drug that marginally improves VOCs but has no effect on hemolytic parameters).

Accelerated Approval: This is the high value scenario that assumes accelerated approval (launch in late 2019) and associated profound clinical benefits. Honestly, it's hard not to be extremely bullish here. Why wouldn't you want to be on a drug that dramatically halts the progression of SCD? Why wouldn't insurers pay for it if it can alleviate significant direct costs? And keep in mind that GBT has patent protection through 2032. That's a long market exclusivity runway to generate cash flow.

Here I am assuming peak of 50% penetration at an annualized price of $60,000. This would result in $5 Billion in peak sales, and at a 4x peak sales multiple is a $20 Billion NPV. I am discounting this back 1 year (20% discount) to reach $16 Billion valuation since I believe the 4x peak sales valuation should be reached shortly after launch and not now.

If you think this is aggressive, ask yourself, what about the other 50% of patients I'm not including? It really could be used by almost everyone with the disease, so my assumptions here could actually be quite conservative, no matter how outlandish they may seem relative to the current stock price. And remember there are $200k in direct costs for SCD. This doesn't even factor in huge indirect costs - so there is a lot of upside on my pricing assumption as well (some analysts have estimated the price as high as $100k).

It is true that some patients could be addressed by gene therapy/CRISPR, but given the costs, risks and complexity of gene therapy few believe that will more than 10% of the market, and it is likely several years down the road.

Valuation Summary

Below is a summary of the calculations used to combine the possible outcomes and their probabilities to generate an expected value for the stock.

As you can see, when you combine all the scenarios together, the stock appears to be severely undervalued. In fact, this analysis suggests that a proper valuation for the stock is $185 per share. If correct, the stock is trading at more than a 75% discount to intrinsic value.

And I know many of you will reject this analysis outright without much consideration given the stark differential with its current market price. That's not a reason to reject it. You should only reject it if the assumptions are wrong. I urge you to consider them, because if they aren't, this could be a tremendous opportunity.

So What Is The Market Missing?

Based on this analysis, I believe the market is focused too much on a few low probability outcomes that have significant downside, and is also paralyzed by the uncertain outcome of discussions with FDA. It's assigning typical probabilities of success, low penetration assumptions and failing to recognize that this could literally be a treatment for everyone with sickle cell disease. In essence, it's missing the tremendous upside potential of this drug and the ignoring high probability that it will be achieved.

If you're willing to wade through these uncertainties and analyze them critically, and if you're willing to tolerate a small risk of complete failure, GBT could be an excellent addition to a diversified portfolio. This kind of analysis is particularly important because it can help put in context the value of future outcomes before they occur, so when they happen, you are ready to know whether to buy or sell. In essence, it may help investors see what the market can't, and what the market can't see is what creates great investment opportunities.

And you may think this analysis is capricious. Perhaps you think the assumptions are wrong. If so I urge you to put in your own assumptions, or to create your own scenarios. Find the fatal flaw, I challenge you. I think you will see that even with more conservative probabilities and valuation assumptions, GBT appears to be significantly undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.