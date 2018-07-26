Hasbro: Still A Buy After A Massive Earnings Beat And Rally?

Hasbro is raising its dividend 11% next quarter, making it the ninth-year in a row the company has raised its dividend.

Hasbro's (NASDAQ: HAS) outstanding long-term performance has been hampered by the recent bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us. It seems the market overreacted to the news, with the company reporting a massive earnings beat this last quarter - EPS was 60% higher than expectations. The company seems poised to return to growth in 2019 as well. Hasbro's history of business success, dividend growth and solid growth prospects more than make up for some temporary weakness, making the company an attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Business Overview

Hasbro is the world's third largest toy manufacturer, and largest in the United States.

(Source: Statista)

The company was founded in 1932 but only became a toy manufacturer in the forties. Hasbro's toys have been household names ever since, with the company being responsible for the first Mr. Potato Head and G.I. Joe toys. Its current brand lineup is even more recognizable, with the company producing Monopoly, Dungeons and Dragon, Star Wars, Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Marvel toys, and many more:

(Source: Hasbro Investor Presentation)

Hasbro's age doesn't mean the company is stuck in the past. Management has ensured the company is well-positioned to take advantage of shifting customer habits and preferences. Hasbro has invested heavily in digital platforms and delivery capabilities, with the company's online sales growing rapidly throughout the years:

Online point-of-sale for Hasbro products continues to grow at a rate several times faster than overall, retail. We've established a global online team to ensure that we are investing in the analytics, supply chain, and consumer programs which drive profitable growth. (Source: Hasbro's 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Although physical toys are still the company's mainstay, management has diversified into gaming, digital and other similar offerings. The company has several subsidiaries which develop mobile games and animation series in-house, as well as a partnership with Activision (ATVI).

I believe the company has three key competitive advantages: strong brand recognition, partnerships with key entertainment companies and a budding gaming business.

Brand Recognition

Hasbro directly owns the rights, trademarks and copyright of several well-known brands. The company owns Monopoly, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons and many others. Directly owning these many popular brands serves as a key competitive advantage, as it allows the company full creative control over them and serves to widen profit margins across these products.

Partnerships

Hasbro has partnerships to manufacture and sell toys from some of the most famous brands, movies and characters worldwide. The company produces Star Wars, Marvel and most Disney Princess toys, to name a few. These are all incredibly well known and successful IPs, with even rosier futures, so partnering with them is great for Hasbro.

Gaming Business

Hasbro currently develops several well-known tabletop games, including Monopoly, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering. The company is rapidly expanding into digital/online spaces with these, and other less-known brands, with great success so far. Hasbro is investing heavily in this segment, with several new games in development and beta testing, including a new online version of Magic the Gathering.

Most importantly, as the company's IPs and brands are already well-known these online launches are all but guaranteed to be successful. Although this business remains relatively small, its rapid growth, proven success and product pipeline will help drive sales and earnings growth.

Financial and Investor Performance

Hasbro's competitive advantages have led to sustained business and financial success throughout the years.

Hasbro's earnings have grown at a 11% CAGR during the last decade, a solid result:

(Source: Hasbro Investor Presentation)

Shareholders have benefited from the company's increasing earnings, as Hasbro has consistently raised its dividend during the last decade, averaging a 12% CAGR for the period:

(Source: Hasbro Investor Presentation)

Investor returns have outpaced the broader market and the company's largest competitor, Mattel:

HAS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Toys "R" Us Bankruptcy

Even though Hasbro's performance has been stellar in the long-term, the company has struggled during the last year, with revenues, earnings and the company's stock price all flat or down for most of the year.

The bankruptcy of Toys "R" Us, finalized this last June, explains the company's recent under-performance. The retailer was one of the largest buyers in the industry, and was responsible for 10% of Hasbro's total sales. Its bankruptcy, the result of declining store sales as customers shift to digital platforms and crushing interest rate payments, decreased Hasbro's revenues by around 10% and led to an inventory overhand. Earnings were even more adversely affected, due to declining profit margins and inventory clearances. To quote from the latest earnings call:

Revenues and profits continue to be negatively impacted by the liquidation of Toys“R”Us, both in terms of lower revenues and the carry-on effective steep discounts on the market. (Source: Hasbro's 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

The market didn't take kindly to the news, with Hasbro's stock price plummeting slightly more than 20% from late 2017 until just now. It seems to me the market overreacted. Most analysts seemed to have expected the company's revenues to take a much larger hit than they actually did, as we'll see below.

HAS data by YCharts

Earnings Analysis

Hasbro's latest earnings were generally negative, with revenue and earnings decreasing 7% and 10% YoY, respectively. Nevertheless, the company's results were better than expected, with the company outperforming earnings expectations by more than 60% (0.48$ versus 0.30$). The market's reaction was, once again, swift. Hasbro is up more than 12% since the earnings call, with the stock more or less back to where it was last year.

Results were almost exclusively driven by the aforementioned Toys "R" Us bankruptcy, which reduced sales in most of the company's markets and business segments. Besides this, Hasbro also had to deal with excessive inventory from previous quarters, which were presumably sold at clearance prices. Due to this, the company saw declining revenues and profit margins even as the total number of sales actually rose.

All of the company's business segments saw decreasing revenues and earnings. Emerging Brands, which consists of the company's newest offerings, saw the best performance at -3% revenue growth, as Toys "R" Us carried few of the company's latest toys:

(Source: Hasbro Investor Presentation)

On a more positive note, Hasbro's entertainment and licensing saw very nice growth, +26% YoY, as sales in this segment aren't as dependent on retailers as others.

(Source: Hasbro Investor Presentation)

Growth Prospects

Although Hasbro is still recovering from Toys "R" Us's bankruptcy, I believe the recent quarter shows strong evidence that the company will successfully return to growth in the near future.

First, sales of the company's gaming products are increasing rapidly, growing 14% YoY. Growth is likely to accelerate, as the company is launching an online version of Magic the Gathering, one of its most popular games. Management mentioned a million players have already signed up to the beta version in the latest earnings call, a sizable amount. Although financial details/projections are scarce, you can expect significant revenue and earnings once the game is launched. Hasbro has many other strong brands, such as Dungeons and Dragons, that it can leverage for further growth.

Second, the company continues partnering with companies with strong brands. To quote from the earning call:

We also have two big entertainment initiatives that come in a Spider-Man movie as well as our Transformers Bumblebee movie. The home entertainment windows come with new product around Avengers. We have additional product that's comes in the second half for Black Panther. (Source: Hasbro's 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Spider-man, Transformers, Avengers, Black Panther. These are all blockbuster movies and household names. Hasbro can expect strong sales growth as long as it continues to partner with, and produce toys for, these brands.

Third, management seems relatively sanguine about the impact from Toys "R" Us. Although the bankruptcy was detrimental, the company seems to expect conditions to materially improve in 2019:

As we said before, we don't expect to recapture all of the lost revenue in 2018, but by 2019, we should have moved beyond Toys“R”Us. (Source: Hasbro's 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

Hasbro seems to be delivering so far, so investors should expect to see better financial performance for the company in 2019.

Valuation Measures and Dividend

Hasbro's recent earnings rally, the stock is up 12% since earnings, has made the stock trade at its average valuation. The stock's earnings and its price are both roughly were they were a year ago, and the stock's PE ratio is likely to be very close to its long-term average once analysts update earnings expectations:

HAS PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The company's current dividend yield of 2.38%, including the latest increase, is also very close to the company's long-term average as well:

HAS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Although investors aren't getting a bargain at current prices, Hasbro seems reasonably valued compared to its historical valuation.

Conclusion

Hasbro's current business strategy, focused on strong brands, partnerships with key businesses and an expanding suite of gaming products, has successfully driven outstanding earnings and investor returns during the recent past. Although the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy severely hampered the company's growth, Hasbro seems to be recovering much faster than most expected. Due to this, the company is an attractive investment choice for dividend growth investors.

