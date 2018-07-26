Radical Changes Coming To Sector ETFs - Are You Prepared?

Soon, you might be saying: "What happened to my favorites? Where did they go?"

This "should be" old news…

S&P, the parent of the most widely-traded ETF in the world, the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) offers some of the most popular sector ETFs as well. Back on June 19th, they announced big changes to who goes where in S&P's sector classifications. Scores of other ETFs use the S&P indexes behind these changes. You may not have noticed the changes yet. That's because all the holdings being re-jiggered are trading in their old (current) SPDR Sector ETFs as well as in their new (soon to be only offered in) a different sector ETF.

S&P has taken the unusual step of dual-trading because of the confusion that followed the move of Real Estate out from under the Financial Sector umbrella and into a new classification called, remarkably enough, "Real Estate." Somewhat chastened, this time S&P decided to let the companies affected trade in both their current and their new sectors for 90 days. Less than 60 remain. If you are a sector ETF investor and haven't decided where you really want to invest and what you really want to own by Sept. 21st, too bad, so sad, you may not any longer own what you did when you bought the ETF.

These are indexes which are changing. Not all individual ETFs will do so. But so many ETFs follow the S&P and MSCI indexes (see more below) that my guess is that almost all ETFs will reflect these index changes. At this point you can only buy the ETFs that follow this new sector from S&P via the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSE:XLC) or from Vanguard via the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX). If I use the term ETF below it refers to these two, not every ETF - yet.

Let me provide some background for all this, then discuss the actual ch-ch-changes:

Way back in 1999, when even old salts like Warren Buffett and me had only been in the business 20 or so years, , Standard and Poor's and Morgan Stanley Capital International (NYSE:MSCI), both of which compile influential indexes tracked by thousands of fund managers, launched the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), a codification nomenclature for publicly-traded companies. GICS, still today, assigns each company a sector, industry group, industry and sub-industry based on its primary business activity.

In the beginning, there were 10 top-level sectors. There were a few minor changes below this level over the following years as new companies were formed and others went bankrupt. But the sector level was unchanged until 2016, when the new Real Estate Sector was created from the rib of the Financial Sector to create today's 11th sector. Of these 11, one, the Telecommunications Sector, once burgeoned but has now dwindled to just four companies: AT&T (NYSE:T) Verizon (VZ) CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) and Sprint (NYSE:S). So GICS decided it was time to rename the sector Communication Services. The New! Improved! Sector will be comprised of the following companies:

Of course, even before the ink is dry on the new "XLC" Disney's likely acquisition of 21st Century Fox will force changes to it but, in this fast-moving age, just keep your scorecard handy so you know all the players.

The logic of the change is to create a sector, as S&P notes, "composed of companies primarily involved in modern communication activities and information delivery." The 26 companies now in this sector are from Telecommunications, Media, Wireless, Entertainment and Internet Media.

If this is all news to you, don't feel like the Lone Ranger. As recently as last week - a full month after the new sector began trading simultaneously with the Tech and Consumer Discretionary sectors which will be losing all 23 of these companies, Charles Schwab and Co. posted the following article:

Telecommunication Services Sector Rating: Underperform Rising interest rates could hurt the telecom sector, whose relatively high dividends often attract investors in a low-interest-rate environment. Although demand for wireless services is rising, competition in the sector is rising, as well. Company debt loads could also be a problem if rates rise.

In fairness, the Schwab analyst did note that the Telecom Sector "will be joining with the media group later this year to form a new communications sector." I'm not sure I'd call Electronic Arts and Take Two media companies but then I don't run GICS (or Schwab, though I did retire from there!)

So what will happen to those of you currently invested in the Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sector and the Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sector ETFs? These are currently two of the biggest among the various sectors. Technology is clearly the Big Dog by a mile and Consumer Discretionary currently trails only Finance and Health Care.

Your XLK-following ETFs will drop in total value by about 25%. Technology is currently around 28% of the entire S&P so such a drop will bring this index and the Tech Sector ETFs that follow it down to around 19-20%.

Your Consumer Discretionary-following ETFs will drop in total value by about 25% as well. Consumer Discretionary is currently around 12% of the S&P so such a drop will bring this index and the Consumer Discretionary Sector ETFs that follow it down to around 9% or so.

One final thought for your consideration: while S&P will make this move final on September 21st, affecting all ETFs that use the S&P index as their benchmark. However those ETFs that use the MSCI index will not make their changes until November, when MSCI does their semi-annual rebalancing act.

So What? Is There a Recommendation Here?

To thine own self be true. What I can tell you is that for our clients and subscribers, I find the new kid on the block attractive enough that I'm adding it to our Growth and Value Portfolio on our Investor's Edge site on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. I don't write an article a day to overwhelm readers by bombarding your inbox and keeping me top of consciousness in all you do. (Scary thought, but some seem to want 200 ideas a year! For me, that just means a lot of investor confusion and over-trading.) What I do instead is create a portfolio that is relatively defensive in nature right now, with a foundation of alternative income and some rock-solid growth and value holdings, and with some growth ideas reserved for the very tip of the pyramid.

I think XLC fits squarely in that middle group. It provides a little current dividend stream from the declining wireline side of the telcos but provides a growth kicker in their acquisitions of more dynamic firms. (For instance, Verizon's bargain buy of Yahoo, AT&T's likely buy of Time Warner, etc.) but it also provides some of the faster-growing firms involved in the communications platforms of today.

I can buy the "content" and "content delivery" companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) all in one place while enjoying the current income of the telcos and while expecting growth in the currently-paltry dividends from the (relatively) new kids on the block.

That blended yield is just 1.1% today so, for those of you who have been invested in the "old" Telecom Sector I imagine you will want to move on to greener dividend pastures and a less volatile choice of ETFs. Otherwise you may be shocked when you receive those dividend checks after the transition. (Income is very important to many of us; that is why I have a number of special alternative income funds in our Growth and Value Portfolio. We give free trials so you are welcome to peruse these holdings with no obligation to continue when I uncover new opportunities.)

The new Communications Sector is not your father's Oldsmobile, nor your grandfather's Ma Bell. It is no longer a defensive sector, it is now more like a cyclical -- one with the possibility of significant growth.

Good investing,

JS

