31 Dividend Increases: July 16-20, 2018 (Part 2: Non-Financials)

Part 1 presented details on dividend increases from the Financials sector stocks. In Part 2 the remaining sectors are covered.

I monitor dividend increase announcements of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Market cap ≥ $500 million

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.5% for Challengers

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0% for Contenders and Champions

In the last week, 31 companies passing these screens announced dividend increases. In the table below, I present details on non-Financial sector stocks. Part 1 of this article covered the Financials sector.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

El Paso Electric (EE)

Founded in 1901 and based in El Paso, Texas, EE is a public utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. EE owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities utilizing energy sources including nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, and solar and wind.

On July 19, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 7.46%. The dividend is payable on September 28 to shareholders of record on September 14. The ex-dividend date is September 13.

Aqua America (WTR)

Founded in 1968 and based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, WTR is a holding company that provides water or wastewater services in the United States. WTR serves residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.

On Friday, July 20, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 6.99% to 21.9¢ per share. WTR will trade ex-dividend on August 16. The dividend is payable on September 1, to shareholders of record on August 17.

PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG manufactures and distributes a variety of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company's Performance Coatings segment provides light industrial and specialty coatings, protective and marine coatings and finishes, and sealants. The company also operates in two additional segments: Industrial Coatings and Glass. PPG was founded in 1883 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,

On July 19, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.67%. The dividend is payable on September 12 to shareholders of record on August 10.

AptarGroup (ATR)

Founded in 1992, ATR develops, manufactures, and sells consumer product dispensing systems worldwide. The company serves the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food, and beverage markets. Based in Crystal Lake, Illinois, ATR sells its products through its own sales force, as well as through independent representatives and distributors.

On July 18, the company declared a dividend of 34¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 6.25% increase. The dividend is payable on August 22 to shareholders of record on August 1. The stock will trade ex-dividend on July 31.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Founded in 1886 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, KO is the world's largest beverage company and the leading producer and marketer of soft drinks. Along with Coca-Cola, recognized as the world's best-known brand, KO markets four of the world's top five soft drink brands, including diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite.

Recently, KO increased its quarterly dividend from 37¢ per share to 39¢ per share, an increase of 5.41%. The dividend is payable on October 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

On Wednesday, July 18, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 5.32% to 75.2¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 13 to unitholders of record on July 31. PSXP will trade ex-dividend on July 30.

National Retail Properties (NNN)

NNN is a publicly owned REIT that acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases. The company has operations in Texas, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina, Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, Indiana, and Alabama, among others. NNN was founded in August 1984 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5.26%, from 47.5¢ per share to 50¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record on July 31.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Formerly known as The Stanley Works, SWK is a global provider of power and hand tools, mechanical access solutions, and electronic security and monitoring systems. The company operates in three segments: Construction & Do-It-Yourself; Industrial; and Security. SWK was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

Recently, SWK increased its quarterly dividend by 4.76% to 66¢ per share. The dividend is payable on September 18 to shareholders of record on September 7.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and Kansas. HEP was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recently, the board of directors of HEP declared a quarterly distribution of 66¢ per unit. The new distribution represents an increase of 4.35%. The distribution is payable on August 9 to unitholders of record on July 30. The ex-dividend date is July 27.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, PAG is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial vehicle dealerships in the United States and Western Europe. PAG also distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services in Australia and New Zealand.

On Wednesday, July 18, PAG increased its quarterly dividend to 36¢ per share, an increase of 2.86%. The dividend is payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 10.

Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP)

WGP is engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting of natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company owns or has investments in assets located in the Rocky Mountains, including Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming; North-central Pennsylvania; and Texas. WGP was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

The board of directors of WGP has declared a quarterly distribution of 58.25¢ per unit. The new distribution is 2.41% above the prior distribution of 56.88¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 23 to unitholders of record on August 1.

Western Gas Partners (WES)

WES is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. The company is engaged in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil. WES was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

On Wednesday, July 18, the company increased its quarterly distribution by 1.60% to 95¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 13 to unitholders of record on August 1. WES will trade ex-dividend on July 31.

Transmontaigne Partners (TLP)

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, TLP is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States. TLP offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly distribution of 1.27% to 79.5¢ per unit. The distribution is payable on August 8 to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31.

Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On July 17, the company declared a dividend of 19.38¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 0.68% increase. The stock will trade ex-dividend on August 23, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on September 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PPG, ATR, and SWK.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PPG's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in PPG in January 2009 would have returned 19.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

ATR's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in ATR in January 2009 would have returned 12.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SWK's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in SWK in January 2009 would have returned 17.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table below covers ex-dividend dates for all stocks except for those in the Financials sector. See Part 1 of this article for ex-dividend dates for stocks in the Financials sector.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that Next Div links to the latest dividend declaration announcement.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: July 24-August 6, 2018

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Payable Date AES AES 3.98% $13.07 7 64.40% $0.52 08/02 08/17 A.O. Smith AOS 1.22% $59.14 25 25.50% $0.72 07/30 08/15 AptarGroup ATR 1.43% $95.14 24 7.80% $1.36 07/31 08/22 AVX AVX 2.57% $17.87 8 8.20% $0.46 07/31 08/15 Casey's General Stores CASY 1.06% $109.33 19 9.70% $1.16 07/31 08/15 Celanese CE 1.91% $113.06 9 45.20% $2.16 07/26 08/06 Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 5.98% $22.08 8 12.00% $1.32 07/30 08/31 Clorox CLX 2.94% $130.69 41 5.80% $3.84 07/31 08/17 CMS Energy CMS 3.04% $47.09 12 6.70% $1.43 08/02 08/31 CVS Health CVS 3.01% $66.34 14 25.20% $2.00 07/24 08/01 Delta Air Lines DAL 2.68% $52.24 5 N/A $1.40 07/25 08/16 EPR Properties EPR 6.52% $66.26 8 6.70% $4.32 07/30 08/15 Fastenal FAST 2.76% $57.90 19 11.60% $1.60 07/24 08/22 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.12% $55.26 49 12.30% $0.62 07/25 08/09 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 2.60% $21.55 5 N/A $0.56 07/31 09/04 Hasbro HAS 2.38% $106.04 15 10.00% $2.52 07/31 08/15 Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 7.31% $29.02 7 2.60% $2.12 07/27 08/16 Idacorp IDA 2.53% $93.16 6 10.30% $2.36 08/03 08/30 Kaiser Aluminum KALU 2.01% $109.21 7 14.90% $2.20 07/25 08/15 Alliant Energy LNT 3.18% $42.18 15 7.00% $1.34 07/30 08/15 Lowe's LOW 1.90% $101.16 56 20.40% $1.92 07/24 08/08 Matthews International MATW 1.32% $57.50 23 13.60% $0.76 07/27 08/13 Matson MATX 2.30% $36.51 7 6.26% $0.84 08/01 09/06 NiSource NI 3.03% $25.74 7 13.60% $0.78 07/30 08/20 National Retail Properties NNN 4.49% $44.55 28 3.60% $2.00 07/30 08/15 Northwest Natural Gas NWN 2.96% $63.75 62 1.00% $1.89 07/30 08/15 Realty Income O 4.76% $55.47 25 7.40% $2.64 07/31 08/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 8.67% $30.46 16 8.50% $2.64 07/30 08/15 Pfizer PFE 3.65% $37.21 8 7.80% $1.36 08/02 09/04 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.51% $79.16 6 4.60% $2.78 07/31 09/04 Signet Jewelers Limited SIG 2.46% $60.05 8 20.90% $1.48 08/02 08/31 Select Income REIT SIR 9.02% $22.61 6 17.50% $2.04 07/27 08/16 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 5.86% $23.89 25 10.30% $1.40 07/30 08/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.27% $26.97 8 5.80% $1.42 07/30 08/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 1.97% $66.93 12 7.20% $1.32 08/02 09/04 Texas Instruments TXN 2.16% $114.67 14 24.50% $2.48 07/30 08/13 Valero Energy VLO 3.01% $106.28 8 36.30% $3.20 08/06 09/05

