AT&T FirstNet: An Opportunity For Radcom?

I believe Radcom has a meaningful opportunity to secure contracts related to AT&T’s FirstNet network build-out designed for public safety/first responders; FirstNet is based on NFV and OpenStack.

While the deal has been expanded numerous times, Radcom needs to continue to penetrate the AT&T account. Certain opportunities around 5G licenses/functionalities have been signaled to the market.

Much has been discussed here on the pages of Seeking Alpha related to Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) and its addressable market for traditional wireless networks for its MaveriQ cloud-native product suite. Yet not much has been written about additional opportunities such as AT&T's (NYSE:T) FirstNet network which it is currently aggressively building.

For a little background, FirstNet awarded AT&T a contract in March 2017 to build, operate and upgrade FirstNet's nationwide public-safety broadband network. My understanding is that FirstNet is being built with virtual network functions based on OpenStack, right up Radcom's alley. According to an industry article:

AT&T officials repeatedly have noted the tremendous operational and capital cost savings enabled through this software-based approach - leveraging technologies such as network function virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and virtual networking functions (VNF) - as opposed to the traditional hardware-dependent approach to carrier networks. In addition to be cost effective, decoupling the software and hardware functions within the system lets a network operator like AT&T offer more flexible, customized solutions to end users, as is the case with public-safety subscribers on FirstNet. In fact, it is questionable whether AT&T economically could justify its current FirstNet offering without the cost savings and functional flexibility enabled by these software-centric network advances, according to Rupesh Chokshi, an assistant vice president at AT&T. "I think it boils down to the financials, or the economics," Chokshi said during an IWCE 2018 panel. "It would not have been very favorable, if we were trying to do [FirstNet] with old-world technology, because we would not have been able to find enough capital to make those investments, where we know the going-forward technology is going to provide so many more benefits, whether it is cost, flexibility or scale." "I think the technology has played a very important role. The timing played a very important role, in terms of the fact that we're at that cusp of seeing real stuff happen, and this was a great opportunity."

On AT&T's most recent earnings call, the company glowed about the cost savings of NFV/SDN in its wireless business and indicated its capital expenditure guidance for 2018 remains $25 billion. Moreover, the company indicated that it is ramping up investment in FirstNet which could benefit Radcom should the company secure a contract to provide cloud-native service assurance capabilities for FirstNet. According to AT&T's John Donovan on the Q2 earnings call:

Digital sales are a cost-efficient way of customer engagement, and we're seeing double-digit growth in our digital sales and service. We're also seeing operating expense savings from our move to a virtualized software-defined network. More than 55% of our network functions were virtualized at the end of 2017, and we're well on our way to meet or exceed our goal of 75% virtualized by 2020. These and other cost management initiatives have helped drive 13 straight quarters of cost reductions in our technology and infrastructure group. Finally, I'd like to give an update on our FirstNet build and other network investments. Our FirstNet network build is accelerating. We expect to have between 12,000 and 15,000 band 14 sites on air by the end of this year 2018, and we're ahead of our contractual commitment. And don't forget, when we're putting in equipment for FirstNet, we're also deploying our AWS and WCS spectrum, utilizing the one touch, one tower approach. This approach allows all customers access to our improved network. FirstNet also gives us an opportunity to sell to first responders. So far, more than 1,500 public safety agencies across 52 states and territories have joined FirstNet, nearly doubling the network's adoption since April. In addition to our efforts with FirstNet, 5G and 5G Evolution work continues its development in several different areas that will pave the way to the next generation of higher speeds for our customers. We now have 5G Evolution in more than 140 markets, covering nearly 100 million people with theoretical peak speeds of at least 400 megabits per second with plans to cover 400-plus markets by the end of this year. Our millimeter wave mobile 5G trials are also going well, and we're on track to launch service in parts of 12 markets by the end of this year.

Given that 5G rides on top of NFV/SDN and OpenStack, and the fact that Radcom is already deeply embedded in AT&T's wireless network, I think there is a high-probability chance Radcom can expand into FirstNet. Then there is the question of additional licenses for 5G, AT&T Mexico, DirecTV, among other opportunities, that should keep AT&T a major customer in the years ahead. To that end, management describes the AT&T relationship as very "active" and is pointing to a recurring $20M per year opportunity. An AT&T contract expansion/extension should allay fears with respect to 2019 revenue uncertainty for Radcom, and provide a strong catalyst for Radcom shares.

Conclusion

Radcom reports earnings before the market open on August 7. Management has guided that two galaxy operators - I surmise Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) - are getting close to commercial contracts. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) (unconfirmed) is presumably scaling nicely after working through the initial $5M purchase order awarded to Radcom in October 2017. Then Radcom has additional shots on goal with certain North American CSPs, notably in Canada where NFV investment is active and upside options with new AT&T opportunities such as FirstNet.

The stock is acting strong ahead of the earnings report without any disclosed deals or news, so I'm presuming investors are gearing up for an actionable update of the business. Note that NetScout (NASDAQ:NTCT) reports its Q1FY2019 numbers tomorrow before the open, so we should get some new data points related to the service assurance market for CSPs.

