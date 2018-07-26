Alibaba: Take Advantage Of Short-Term Trade Headlines

Investors should take advantage of major dips like the recent one to add to their long-term position in the company.

There has been a significant fall in Chinese Yuan vs. USD, which will play a big role in further intensifying the trade issues.

Alibaba (BABA) has been caught in the middle of the current trade rhetoric from both the U.S. and the Chinese government. Last month, we saw a decline of over 5% decline in a single day as the U.S. government announced curbs on Chinese investments in the U.S. tech sector. Recent comments by the current administration about Chinese currency have again led to a big fall in Alibaba's stock.

Alibaba is not a major player in the U.S. but has made a number of investments in different tech companies. It has invested in some high-profile companies like Lyft (LYFT), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Magic Leap (MLEAP), and more. These investments can provide Alibaba a decent platform to launch its services in the U.S. in the future.

Heavy restrictions on investments in the U.S. tech sector would limit the ability of Alibaba to be a truly global retail and services platform. This would reduce the growth runway for the company. We will look at the impact of current trade rhetoric for long-term investors in Alibaba.

Source: Bloomberg

Complicated problem, no easy solution

The trade deficit of U.S. with China is a major concern for the current administration, and they have repeatedly announced the intention to reduce this trade gap. There is also a worry about the growing reach of some of the major Chinese tech majors.

Knee-jerk policies to tackle either the trade gap or tech investments will unlikely result in any long-term success. As the U.S. government announced additional tariffs on Chinese goods, there has been a substantial weakening in the Yuan. The current depreciation has been likened to similar devaluation in 2015.

As mentioned in Bloomberg, this depreciation could be a warning sign from the Chinese government that they can weaponize the Yuan in the trade war. A weaker Yuan makes Chinese exports cheaper and increases the trade deficit. Hence, additional tariffs would barely reduce the trade deficit and would only increase the trade tensions. It is difficult to see how the recent trade rhetoric by the White House can provide any meaningful wins. This is one of the main reasons why we should expect the aggressive stance on trade to be a short-term factor.

The impact of tariffs on Alibaba is minimal as most of its customer base is in China. However, curbing of Chinese investments in U.S. tech sector can be a major stumbling block. This issue is complicated because of the various partnerships formed while investing. Although the U.S. government might not favor Alibaba's investments, it still praises SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) investments in various startups. SoftBank has close to 30% stake in Alibaba.

Similarly, there can be curbs on Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) investments in the U.S., but Tencent has a close partnership with Walmart (WMT) through their mutual stake in JD.com (JD). Tencent has 21% stake in JD, and Walmart has a 12% stake along with rapidly growing operational partnership. Tencent/Walmart/JD are trying to invest in companies in a complimentary way to stop the juggernaut of Alibaba/SoftBank. Now, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has invested a sizable $550 million in JD. They will have a strategic partnership to develop retail infrastructure in new markets.

There are also companies like the bike-sharing startup Ofo which is already present in 30 cities in the U.S. and is planning on expansion to 100 cities by year-end. Alibaba has a majority stake in this company. Restricting Alibaba or Ofo will significantly curtail the mobility options for domestic customers without providing any long-term technological advantage.

These partnerships and investments make it very difficult to limit the growth of one company without hurting the entire ecosystem. The current administration can restrict certain investments as it did with MoneyGram's sale to Alibaba's Ant Financial. But this gets more complicated when SoftBank is a lead investor using cash borrowed through the backing of its Alibaba's stake.

Despite the huge attention given to this issue, it looks that other factors would be more important for Alibaba in the next few quarters. This includes its ability to limit the growth of its competitor Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo has reported a ten-fold increase in GMV in the last twelve months to $30 billion and has active customer base of close to 50% compared to Alibaba's user base.

Long-term vs. short-term

The ideal investment strategy in Alibaba should be buy and hold. The short-term trade tensions might pull the stock down for some time, but the overall long-term case for the company is very strong. As mentioned above, the entire trade issue is a very complicated one which would need bipartisan agreement on a long-term policy.

The most probable case is that there will be certain concessions by both Chinese and U.S. governments in terms of tariffs, currency, and regulations. However, it would be very difficult to entirely curb investments by Alibaba and other Chinese companies in domestic markets. Alibaba has a very big support in SoftBank, which will help the company in the U.S. and other emerging markets of South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Hence, investors should take advantage of significant dips in Alibaba's stock to add to their positions.

Investor Takeaway

The U.S. and China trade issue can take a more ugly turn if Yuan to dollar falls to 6.9 level, which was the number when the current administration took office. This will intensify the language used by either side and can cause a bigger dip in Alibaba's stock in the next few weeks. However, the currency and trade issues will have a short-term impact on Alibaba's stock.

The long-term price will inevitably be dependent on the performance of the company in core-commerce, cloud, payments, international retail etc. The current outlook in all these segments is very bright, which makes Alibaba a Strong Buy. Alibaba is currently in "buy the dip" position which can help long-term investors get attractive prices if the stock dips significantly on short-term trade rhetoric.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.