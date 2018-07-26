Open Letter To Tesla's Board

July 25, 2018

Open Letter to the Board of Directors

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

Ladies and Gentlemen:

It has been reported on numerous websites that Elon Musk ("Musk") recently called the employer of Seeking Alpha Contributor "Montana Skeptic" and threatened litigation if Montana Skeptic continued to post articles and comments critical of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla").

If Musk intends to silence the critics one by one, he and Tesla have a long march ahead of themselves. You see, it doesn't matter how you live your life or run your business, whatever you do, someone will judge you for it. We judge Musk's recent actions too, which speak louder than words.

You, the Board of Directors, are responsible for corporate governance, setting corporate policy, hiring officers, monitoring and controlling the business, and you have a fiduciary duty to your shareholders to protect the Company's assets, which includes its brand and reputation. So, a word of advice… Instruct Musk to stop focusing on the critics and focus on the business. Prove the critics wrong by establishing and executing a business strategy that can stand up against the test of time. Only this will silence the critics, especially the one trapped between your ears.

Many investors are anxiously awaiting Tesla's second quarter earnings release and conference call, scheduled for Wednesday, August 1st. I, for one, will have a beer and a bag of popcorn at my side, as I find the conference calls to be more entertaining than informative. I encourage you to make this conference call different. Embrace your critics. Admit your mistakes. Answer the boring, boneheaded questions. And, finally, explain your path to sustainable profitability. No gimmicks; good old-fashioned sustainable profitability.

Maybe, after following my advice, you will find that the loudest, most troubling critic - you know, the one trapped between your ears - begins to settle down, bringing you some peace of mind.

Sincerely,

Chief Fundamentals Officer

Seeking Alpha Contributor

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.