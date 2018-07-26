Media Bidders, Beware The Winner's Curse

Getting "scale" is probably baloney thinking, but in media it's ubiquitous and will over time likely lead to unmanageable behemoths, write-downs, and spinoffs.

In bidding for Fox assets, Disney and Comcast entered this ominous twilight zone, where marginal value can no longer be easily extracted now that Comcast forced Disney to pay more.

Winner’s Curse is the term used to describe when bidders pay too much for auctioned assets. It appears often in IPOs, pays per click, free agency in professional sports --.

Disney's original deal to buy selected assets of Fox for around $56 billion in stock was a masterful stroke. At that price, the deal was relatively uncomplicated and doable from the standpoint of financing and generating long-term ROI. The smartest guy in the room was and still is Rupert Murdoch, who did a 180 from buyer to seller because he understood better than any other media titan about what was happening. He was also glad to take Disney stock so as not to trigger many billions of tax payments. This way he and his heirs could thus ride the Disney growth horse as a major shareholder and see returns likely to be far greater than he could ever achieve on his own. (See SA, "Disney Eats Fox", December 20, 2017).

Around the same time, Comcast's CEO Brian Roberts also met with Murdoch, but presented a cash deal that would have triggered large tax encumbrances and would not likely provide as sturdy a ride as Disney's.

Further complicating all of this is the Sky/Star situation, which would give the winning bidder an important international growth opportunity as Sky is currently only 39% owned by Fox.

So, even though Disney is victorious on the Fox assets, the bidding by both Comcast and Disney for Sky nevertheless ends up pressuring balance sheets, especially Comcast's.

Meanwhile, Comcast shareholders, in a relatively decent and flat H1 2018 for the S&P500, have seen their shares decline from the low $40s to the low $30s. It now seems probable that Comcast will win the Sky asset, but to do so has had to up the investment to $34 billion. Once the dust on this deal settles, it is conceivable that Comcast and Disney might eventually form a joint venture. But it's way to early to speculate on this.

As a long-time market observer interested in bubbles and crashes (my second edition of Financial Market Bubbles & Crashes: Features, Causes, and Effects) will be available in mid-August), it is evident that most such deals are done at market tops. AOL and Time Warner rang this bell back in early 2000, and Big Phone/Time Warner along with Comcast and Disney might be doing this again. At nosebleed EBIDA multiples, companies have entered the twilight zone, where "scale" benefits become de minimus as compared to improbable marginal profit performance improvements and rising balance sheet risks. They, and also other merger aspirants (e.g., CBS and Viacom), will likely be confronted by what's been known in auctions, free agency sports, and other such situations, as the winner's curse. It's possible that only Mr. Murdoch and his heirs will get to laugh all the way to the bank.

An important part of the media industry’s drive for "scale" has been related to the great success of Netflix. The deals have hence been motivated by Netflix-envy syndrome. Beginning next year, Disney is in a better position than most anyone to compete with its own online offerings in sports and entertainment programming. But competition will surely intensify with the additions of Big Phone/Warner, Hulu, Apple, Sony, Walmart’s Vudu, and powerhouse Amazon.

All such efforts, however, will to at least some extent start to rub against one of the basic laws of entertainment and media. Simply stated, this “spread” law says that to succeed, content must seek the widest distribution and distribution the most content. In creating walled gardens, the new services instead appear to be going in the opposite direction. At the very least, this is a prescription for lower returns on investments, disappointments, and eventual write-downs and exits from the risky business of content creation. It will take a while for these aspirants to learn that creativity is not linearly scalable and that content is not necessarily king.

But in addition to making mistakes on the supposed benefits of "scale", which leads to lugubrious, bureaucratic, silos (swamps?) of thick corporate politics, there seems to be a fundamental mistake being made on the value of media "impressions" being used to target advertising. Big Phone, for instance, in part justified its desire to acquire Time Warner because the inventory of "impressions" could be boosted from 750 billion to well over a trillion a year. But look for everyone else in the game to also collectively generate trillions of their own impressions and drive the value of these down. An “impressions” growth strategy seems to be based on the wrong metric.

Renewed effort by the Department of Justice to unscramble the Phone/Time Warner deal appear at this point to be a giant waste of taxpayer money and time better spent on other issues. The effect, however, has been to cool some of the media merger fever that had been rapidly rising.

That doesn't, however, mean that there will be no mergers in this space. Within a year, something is apt to change the ownership positions for Viacom and CBS. Comcast, win or lose on Sky, will still be sniffing out "opportunities" to scale up more to Disney's size. MGM and Lions Gate tires have frequently been kicked and eventually one or both will no longer be independent. For the moment, at least, the major tire kickers appear to be Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet (Google), along with Verizon and more distantly, Facebook perhaps.

All ought to beware of the winner's curse and give at least a passing thought to General Electric (NYSE:GE). You already know how that turned out. Give the media scalers around three to five years and the spinoffs and write-downs at the winners club will be in the news of those future days. As such, then, there in my opinion should be no rush to buy the shares of any of the names mentioned here.

