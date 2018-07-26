Dover And Twin River Will Keep Surprising

The merger is a gift and might still be a great price to enter.

Dover Downs Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) and Twin River Worldwide Holdings (OTC:TRVW) announced on Monday their proposed merger. The stock skyrocketed more than 50%, and it is just getting started.

I bought Dover Downs' shares below $1. At the time, earnings were near zero, the legislation was not on its side, and it had little growth opportunities. It was an asset play with the risk of becoming a value trap. The stock's fair value back then was $3.

With the merger, the price rose to $3, but the growth opportunities rose as well. DDE has lost the value trap risk and became an attractive growth play.

Dover & Twin's Background

Dover was founded in the '60s as a motorsports and harness racing company. It began its gaming operations in the mid '90s, and by 2002, the gaming segment was spun off.

It has a market cap of less than 70 Million, but the casino alone has a replacement cost of $300 million. Its earnings have been close to zero for a while, but with the tax relief and sports betting approval, this will change drastically.

Dover Downs was an asset play. It was severely undervalued, but it needed a miracle for its earnings to grow or to be able to sell the land and casino at a reasonable price. It got both.

Source: Investor Relations

Twin River operates in Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Colorado. Its most important growth prospects are in Rhode Island. It is in the process of relocating one casino to Tiverton, which is expected to open in September. On the Lincoln Casino, it is building a hotel; previously, there was legislation prohibiting having a hotel in the casino. The hotel is scheduled to begin operations in August.

The Merger

The merger will add growth potential to the stock while increasing its leverage. The overall leverage of the company will still be quite low compared to its peers.

Source: Investor Relations

By combining both operations, Twin River will reduce its leverage, while Dover increases its growth prospects. The resulting stock will be reasonably leveraged with exciting growth opportunities and little to no chance of becoming a value trap.

Source: Investor Relations

To be clear, Twin River's operations are not overleveraged. However, the reduction could lessen the burden of debt, or allow the company to expand its operations further.

Dover also had seasonality issues as the motorsports season dramatically increases the hotel demand, while other months were not as crowded. The new company will suffer less from seasonality, which financially is favorable.

Sports Betting

Delaware and Rhode Island passed regulation authorizing sports betting. The margin for sports betting is slim, but the extra earnings will come a long way in a company with earnings close to zero.

Dover's casino already has a sports betting operation. On the coming earnings call, we will have a taste of how successful sports betting actually is. Dover Downs implemented sports betting on June 5th. So the earnings will reflect less than a month of this new source of revenue, but it could paint a good picture of how will this impact the Twin River casinos.

Both of Twin River casinos in Rhode Island will start sports betting operations by the first quarter of 2019. Colorado and Mississippi could follow depending on legislation changes.

With the inclusion of sports betting, the hotel opening in Lincoln, relocations, and synergies from the merger, Dover Downs and Twin River will have continuous improvements in the year to come. The $3 fair value Dover Downs once had is no longer true. The earnings report for this quarter will be key to determine the growth and fair value of the stock, and it will give a glimpse into the future of sports betting. In all likelihood, the current fair price of the stock is well above $3, creating an interesting opportunity to invest ahead of earnings.

Conclusions

The merger provides Dover Downs much needed growth opportunities. The risk is moderate, and leverage will remain quite low. The increase in size will lower the effect of seasonality Dover had, which will make it easier for Dover to plan and finance its operations. In the long term, the stock could even start giving dividends.

I am excited to get more detail on the merger and possible synergies on the earnings call this Thursday. Right now, DDE represents little over 1% of my portfolio, but depending on Thursday numbers, I might consider increasing my position.

As an additional recommendation, please remember that DDE is now a very small company, with a market cap of less than $100 M, even after the merger, the company will still be small. Please be aware of the inherent risk of trading stocks of this nature.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.