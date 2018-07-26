'Ok Google, Define Uptrend'

Ok Google (GOOG, GOOGL), let's start with the numbers...

Total revenue $32.7B

Ad revenue $28.1B (86% of total)

Free cash flow $4.6B

CAPEX $5.48B

Paid clicks +58% Y/Y

$5B fine skewed report

Huge employee growth +18% Y/Y

$102B in cash

3% fx lift in revenues

$165M deferred revenue

Ok Google, let's take a closer look at revenues...

Google Revenue (Billions):

2018 (est): 136

2017: 111

2016: 90

2015: 75

2014: 66

2013: 56

2012: 46

2011: 38

2010: 29

2009: 24

2008: 22

2007: 17

2006: 11

2005: 6.1

2004: 3.2* (IPO: Aug 2004)

2003: 1.5

2002: 0.44

2001: 0.09

2000: 0.02

Google's revenue increased 25.6% over the past year, its 9th straight quarter of >20% Y/Y growth.

Ok Google, are you alone in here?...

There were two revolutionary companies that went public in the summer of 2004. Here are their total returns:

Alphabet (GOOGL): +2,415%

Domino's Pizza (DPZ): +3,968%

GOOGL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Ok Google, that's it?

Well, another company called Microsoft (MSFT) went public in March 1986. If you invested $10,000 in the Microsoft IPO - you are now sitting on an investment worth over $17.4M.

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

Ok Google, but you are still behind your "teammates"....

Well, on one hand, it's true. One can claim that Google is behind when compared to the FANG-gang (more on the gang here, here and here). That's true when you look over the past year...

...or YTD...

However, it's impossible to argue that a company which is growing its revenues at over 20% Y/Y with a net income of $8.266B (excluding fines) per quarter doesn't worth the $867B market cap it's trading at.

Even if GOOGL "only" maintains the same level of net income as it did over the past quarter, we are talking on an annual net income of over $33B, i.e. P/E ratio of ~26. Perhaps not super-cheap, but certainly not grossly expensive.

Now, if we assume that the company can keep growing - a very reasonable assumption - then even if the growth rate is less stellar than 20%+ Y/Y - we may stop the search and simply buy the engine...

I estimate that GOOGL can make $60 EPS on average over the next ten years. If the bottom line grows at a pace of ~10%, over time, the company can get to such a level of profitability as early as 2022, perhaps even 2021. If so, a multiple of 25 should assign a price target of $1,500 to the stock. That would match the current street's high. Count us in!

Ok Google, I'm done searching....

