CEF UTG: Still A Buy With Consistently Reliable Distributions

The risks remain the same for the fund invested heavily in utility securities; with the Fed set on a path to continuing raising rates, this fund will lag.

I last covered Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) on April 7, 2018 in an article titled, "Closed-End Fund UTG - A Utility Fund To Buy Today." I still believe this is a buy 3 months later, the fund continues to remain at depressed valuations as utility securities continue to be challenged by interest rates rising. UTG is still compelling at a -7.01% discount to NAV.

About The Fund

UTG is a large fund with total net assets of $1.860 billion, utilizing leverage of $320 million, or 21.40% of the fund is leveraged. The fund has an investment objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. They attempt to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks in the utility industry. This will also include bonds that utility companies issue. The remaining 20% of the fund will be invested in other sectors as the fund managers see fit.

They have a broad definition for utilities as they include telecommunication services, oil & gas, and media companies as utilities. The utilities sector has a long history of being less volatile in times of uncertainty. These companies exhibit signs of strong and stable cash-flows operating through their various ventures. This leads these companies to pay out steady dividends to shareholders or in this case, UTG. This makes them a very defensive option during times of recessions or economic slowdowns. But this also leads to their disadvantage during times of strong expansion. In this rising interest rate environment utilities are often sold off. As even safer alternatives such as Treasury bond yields start to creep higher; adding a more competitive yield compared to equity investments.

With that being said; it has given us an opportunity so far to accumulate shares of UTG throughout 2018. Albeit, there was more opportunity back in April but just as well today too.

The total expense ratio for the fund sits at 1.78%, as stated in their Semi Annual Report. The expense ratio for the fund is 1.09%, with an additional 0.69% for interest expenses.

Performance

When we last checked on UTG, the fund was showing a market return YTD of -7.72%, with the NAV showing a similar -6.91% return.

The then and now can be compared, noting that the fund has come a long way from where it had been trading to prior this year. While still negative for the year, they are heading in the right direction. Particularly, the fund has recently started to pick up steam as the utility sector as a whole has been bought up in the last month.

The share price can be picked up today at a price of $29.44, while the NAV per share sits at $31.66. This can be compared to when we previously covered the fund with a share price of $28.25, and a NAV amount of $31.07. Share price has risen $1.19 or 4.2%, while the NAV has risen $0.59 or 1.9%. You may not be impressed with that kind of return, but that's not considering the four distributions the fund has made of $0.17 over that time period. This then changes to return from that time period to now of 4.08% for the NAV and 6.6% return for the market price. That's impressive for a boring utility fund, at least in my opinion.

An important note is that the fund had been trading at a 1-year z-score of -1.10 previously, this has now fallen to come out at -0.10. This would indicate that the fund is only ever so slightly undervalued compared to its last 1-year period. The 5-year average discount still sits at -5.33%.

Distribution

Not much to update in this section, as the fund had previously increased the payout earlier this year. That raise had marked the 10th increase since the fund's inception on 2/24/2004. UTG has been blessed with not having to cut its distribution ever.

In the last article I highlighted that the fund had around $445 million in unrealized capital appreciation, that could potentially keep their distribution funded well into the future. With the latest Semi-Annual release, the fund is sitting on net unrealized appreciation of about $317.7 million. This is quite the drop but I'm still not too concerned personally, as the market had been in a correction during that time. I did say that utilities are seen as defensive but even they are susceptible to broad market sell-offs. I just realize they have a history of minimizing maximum draw-downs during these periods relative to other sectors. The fund did also have net realized gains of $75.4 million for that previous 6-month period, while previously they state net realized gains in their Annual Report at $37 million to fund the distribution.

So there could have been a number of reasons why they elected to sell-off more assets during that period. To re-position the fund to investments they deem as having better potential, lock in gains, etc.

Holdings

The fund has made a few swaps to their holdings, this further backs up my statement above about selling off assets and re-positioning the fund. But the fund still remains primarily invested domestically in the U.S. market. This can add further stability as threats of trade wars continue to persist over the last few months. In fact, they feel like they continue to escalate even more as rhetoric is stepped up and tariffs have been implemented now. This is partially why the last month or so has seen utilities start to get bid up.

The then and now top 10 holdings listed. A few things can be gleaned from the above image, the top 10 holdings have been less concentrated. This happened as previously the top 10 holdings made up a total of 57.57% of all assets, while they now make up 44.31%. This can be seen as a positive as it appears they have diversified further; becoming less controlled over fewer security's price actions.

In particular, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has been dropped from an over 7.5% weight, to 4.73%, it had prior been the top holding of the fund. This has allowed for DTE Energy Co (DTE) to climb up to the number one holding position. AT&T (T) does not even appear on the top ten but has been moved down when looking at the full list to number eleven, with 3.48% of total assets invested in the company. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has been added to the top ten OKE is a company that operates in gathering and storing natural gas, this may be beneficial if energy prices are in fact stabilizing.

Conclusion

UTG isn't as deeply undervalued as it was earlier this year, but regardless of this fact, I'm still a buyer. Investors can still get a compelling fund with a discount of 7.01%.

The fund has a further enticing yield of 6.93%, with having 10 distribution raises over its history and no cuts. While this can't guarantee that it won't have to cut in the future, it should serve as somewhat comforting as the fund had just raised the distribution earlier this year. Furthermore, with a long history of increases since inception and never having to cut, I'm compelled to feel that management takes pride in this. They even spell out in their reports drawing light to the fact of their increases. They further expect for the 2018 fiscal year to have sufficient income and capital gains to cover the distribution so no ROC is used. While, I don't total avoid funds that utilize ROC in their distribution, this can be seen as a positive as the fund doesn't utilize an options strategy or invest significant amounts in MLPs; where ROC is expected in the distribution.

For me, it's not too late to continue to buy a great fund at a discount. I have high hopes for this fund going into the future.

Relevant Numbers for UTG include:

Discount 7.01%

Z-score -0.10

Market Distribution 6.93%

Latest Monthly Distribution Rate $0.17

Total Net Assets $1.860 billion

Total Expense Ratio 1.78%

Leverage 21.4%

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.