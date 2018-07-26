I Still Believe In Facebook

I remain optimistic on Facebook, at the moment, continuing to produce above-market gains, even if some pullback was warranted due to the big rally of recent weeks.

Facebook still faces many positive tailwinds however, such as new video content streaming to increase user activity, a refocus on family and friends, Instagram's surge, and the avoidance of worse user and regulatory reactions.

Just prior to the earnings report, Facebook had been priced at a relatively high growth multiple, which has now been reduced significantly with some justification.

The drop was in part due to a slight miss on revenue with a beat on earnings but most particularly because of lower revenue growth projections in the upcoming year.

After its post-market earnings report, Facebook dropped over 23% from its trading-day closing price, a drop of historic proportions and amounting to as much as $180 billion in market capitalization.

At its 4 p.m. close on Wednesday, Facebook (FB) was a company with a $621.62 billion market capitalization. After posting its earnings-beating Q2 2018 earnings that saw strong growth in user activity, Facebook stock lost as much as $178 billion in market capitalization, down to roughly $440 billion, before closing at a mere loss of $125 billion to a $495 billion market capitalization.

In Facebook's long-history of rough days, undoubtedly, today was perhaps one of the roughest of them all although for reasons not entirely clear. After all, the earnings report itself was mixed with the primary negative factor being subdued revenue growth projections and increased cost estimates for upcoming quarters.

There are indeed causes for concern for Facebook and a mild pullback may have been warranted, particularly with Facebook's recent rally the past few months amid general optimism with little concrete numbers to back up such growth. In the longer term, Facebook still sees significant growth opportunities that make it still worth considering even at this point.

This Was The Real "Cambridge Analytica" Quarter

Even though the Cambridge Analytica scandal now seems a few news cycles away, this quarter was in fact the first in which we actually could see the major impact of the scandal on Facebook's user activity and revenue. Q1 2018 only included a few weeks of March 2018, with the numbers therefore not having a significant proportion back then.

While it is impossible to directly causally link the scandal to any headwinds Facebook may be facing, many analysts have noticed that Facebook's user activity growth did show some unexpected slowdowns below consensus. Daily active users came in at 1.47 billion, up 11% year on year, versus 1.49 billion in expectations with revenue at $13.23 billion versus $13.36 billion in expectations.

(Source: Facebook Q2 2018 Earnings)

On the positive side, earnings came in $1.74 EPS over the $1.72 EPS expectations. Average revenue per user also came in at $5.97 per user compared to $5.95 per user in expectations.

However, the real damper to Facebook and the cause of its contraction in its growth multiple was its own announced reduced revenue growth guidance, with some analysts estimating it could mean a 20% Q4 2018 revenue growth compared to Q2 2018's 42%, let alone 2017's 47.1% or 2016's 52.7%.

As Facebook said on its post-earnings conference call:

Looking beyond 2018, we anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019.

Undoubtedly, for a business as mature and large as Facebook and with as optimistic growth expectations, such an overtaking of revenue growth by expense growth can easily send jitters throughout the market, as we saw right away.

Q2 2018's revenue growth was already down 7% compared to Q1 2018 and further decline in growth rates could indeed meaningfully threaten what was an optimistically valued Facebook prior to earnings, with its then-roughly 35 P/E ratio.

(Source: Facebook Q2 2018 Earnings)

Looking deeper into the metrics, there are some signs for Facebook that revenue per user is struggling too in growth a bit. As shown below, even this quarter in fact, average revenue per user in the "U.S. & Canada" still was lower than Q4 2017's high, with it being the same both for Europe and averaged in worldwide.

(Source: Facebook Q2 2018 Earnings)

All-in-all, it actually wasn't too bad of a quarter given all the headwinds Facebook had going at it this quarter. These included the implementation of GDPR in Europe, numerous Capitol Hill hearings and inquiries over Facebook's data practices and other matters, similar investigations by international governments, the consequential platform revamping requiring greater scrutiny of advertisers, dramatic changes to app developer integration on the platform, and the torrent of general user outrage as well.

Nonetheless, that revenue growth may be slowing by Facebook's own estimation is very worrying and a slight pullback, especially due to the recent rally for seemingly largely arbitrary reasons in the past one to two months, may be partially warranted. However, in the long-run, there are still many reasons to believe Facebook will continue to grow and lock-in steady gains that are backed by the advertising numbers to justify it.

FB data by YCharts

Specifically, I believe that Facebook's platform revamp in refocusing on friends and family content perhaps has stalled what could have been a greater negative impact from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. After all, remember that user activity has still increased rather than decrease.

Furthermore, Facebook is exploring a variety of quite revolutionary new mechanisms to increase user activity, such as Facebook Watch and exclusive content from news and media organizations on its platform in recent weeks and months.

Facebook's long-time primarily ad-based revenue model also may be changing, as subscriptions are starting to be explored. While at the moment they are not a big revenue generator, once they are seriously rolled out, they very well could be.

Lastly, Instagram continues to grow rapidly, particularly in monetizing itself, and could soon itself be a major pillar of what holds Facebook's growth up.

Conclusion

Facebook closed Wednesday's trading day at $217.50 a share and closed the post-market at $173.50 per share. A historic drop by any measure, even in the volatile history of technology and Facebook specifically.

It was a mixed quarter for Facebook but it could have been far worse given the historic challenges the company has faced this quarter. A pullback probably was warranted, largely due to the perhaps over-optimistic rally Facebook had experienced in recent weeks.

However, in the longer term, despite Facebook's own subdued guidance, I think the company still has a set of significant positive growth factors and tailwinds that can continue to propel it with healthy above-market gains. The company remains on the right track for the moment and seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario from its recent mess of the past few months.

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.