McDonald's: Best Of The Fast Food Dividend Stocks

Investment Thesis

As a long-term dividend investor, I am not as concerned with current yield as I am about the long-term potential of the dividend yield to live on in retirement. McDonald’s (MCD) is currently paying a 2.6% yield, which is pretty good considering its dividend growth potential. McDonald’s potential for future dividend yield with its low-risk profile makes it a solid long-term dividend stock to invest in.

Overview Of Industry

The fast food industry generated revenues of $570 billion globally in 2015. The United States makes up roughly $200 billion of the global figure. McDonald’s is the largest of the companies with revenue of $23 billion in 2017.

While the industry is large, it's also considered mature. Industry growth is not expected to be great over the next 3 years with revenue growth estimates at only 2% annually thru 2020. While these figures might not seem attractive to growth investors, I am coming at this investment from a dividend growth perspective. With the dividend payout ratio average for the comparable companies at 49.0%, McDonald's is just slightly higher at 52.8%. A dividend payout ratio below 60% is considered safe. McDonald's dividend payout ratio is in a very attractive range at 52.8%.

Comparable Fast Food Companies

I looked at comparable fast food companies that pay a dividend to compare with McDonald’s to see how the company stacks up in the industry. As you can see from the chart below, McDonald’s has the largest market cap of comparable companies at $124 billion.

The fast food industry has a low Beta. And while McDonald’s Beta is also very low, it's on the higher end of many of the comparable companies with their Beta at 0.72. With the comparable company average at 0.64, and with McDonald's being under 1.0, I do not find this to be an issue.

One of the reasons I have always loved McDonald's stock is because it really isn't a pure fast food company, it is a real estate company that sells the most fast food. This makes McDonald's one of the largest land owners in the United States. It is also important to note that not every fast food company has the same business model as McDonald's in terms of owning the land and leasing it back, and those that do not put themselves at a long-term disadvantage, especially during downturns in consumer spend.

Dividend Metrics

Comparing the dividend-paying fast food companies, McDonald's has the second highest dividend yield. The only company with a dividend yield larger than McDonald's is Restaurant Brands International (QSR). However, Restaurant Brands International has only been paying a dividend for 3 years and has a payout ratio in a high range at 68.1%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend is much riskier, and its continued growth is not guaranteed.

The table below shows that McDonald's is a dividend aristocrat. Since it has been increasing its dividend for 41 straight years, its growth rate of 5.7% over 5 years is not as large as other companies paying a dividend for a shorter period of time.

McDonald's accelerated the growth of the dividend payout over the last 2 years. Based on its latest earnings growth and low payout ratio, this trend can continue.

Velocity Growth Plan

In March of 2017, McDonald's launched a growth strategy named the Velocity Growth Plan. By implementing a strategy that will retain and regain customers while converting the casual coffee drinker or light snacker, this will translate to success with driving same-store-sales, a key industry metric.

At the heart of this plan is to stay on the cutting edge of technology for the customer experience, while providing the customer with exceptional service. They plan to do this by changing the interaction with the customers to be more focused on digital and to offer more delivery options. McDonald's was very smart to implement delivery before many competitors. Fast food establishments not offering delivery may lose customers as more consumers are opting for delivery through third party providers.

Financial Health Of McDonald's

As mentioned, the Velocity Growth Plan is meant to translate in improved same-store-sales. McDonald's had a good start to 2018. Q1 posted +5.5% global sales increase with same-store-sales coming in at +2.9%.

Analyzing the last 10 years of earnings history, 31 of the last 41 quarters increased EPS Year over Year. 8 of the last 10 full years of EPS were also an increase over the previous year.

McDonald's ended last year with a current ratio of 184%, quick ratio of 182% and cash ratio of 85%. All three ratios ended better in 2017 than in 2016.

With EPS increasing Year over Year in 31 of the last 41 (76%) quarters, cash on hand of $2.5 billion, dividend payout ratio of 52.8% and balance sheet metrics that are very strong and continue to improve, the financial health of McDonald's is phenomenal.

Conclusion

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio with a fast food company that will continue to grow its dividend and do not want to take on much risk, then McDonald's is a stock to consider. I base this on the following:

Current dividend yield of 2.6% is safe and will continue to grow.

Dividend payout growth has accelerated due to earnings growth.

Industry is mature, and revenue growth is not expected to exceed 2% over the next 3 years. But with the dividend payout ratio low at 52.8%, and while this is slightly higher than its comparable fast food dividend-paying companies at 49.0%, it has plenty of room to grow.

McDonald's is easily the largest fast food company with a market cap at $124 billion, and has a low risk with a Beta at 0.72.

McDonald's is a dividend aristocrat; it has increased its dividend every year for 41 years. There is no sign that this will stop anytime soon.

McDonald's has the capital to stay on the cutting edge of technology, and they have a plan to implement to stay ahead of the competition with their Velocity Growth Plan.

Started the year with strong same-store-sales at +2.9%.

Quarterly EPS increased YoY 31 of the last 41 quarters

