A Systematic Evaluation Of 10 Stocks

I use an automated evaluation system to choose what stocks to buy and sell. It has worked well for me, producing returns of 45% in 2016, 58% in 2017, and 28% so far this year (annualized, that’s 56%). My own system is designed for microcap investing, but I have produced a variation of the system for general use, the Stock Evaluator, which you can read about here and here and subscribe to here.

In this article I want to give ten practical examples of how the system works, using ten stocks, five of which I own and five of which I’d advise you to sell quickly if you own them. The five stocks I own, which the Stock Evaluator ranks 99 or 100, are:

Audiocodes (AUDC), an Israeli tech company that specializes in VOIP (note: I began writing this article before AUDC’s fabulous earnings announcement on 7/24, and everything in this article reflects its previous numbers);

Finjan Holdings (FNJN), which owns a lot of cybersecurity patents;

LifeVantage (LFVN), which develops and markets “neutraceutical” dietary supplements and skin-care products;

Points International (PCOM), a Canadian company that manages loyalty programs; and

PFSWeb (PFSW), an IT consulting firm.

The five stocks whose price I think will tank, which the Stock Evaluator ranks 0, are:

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), a Canadian producer and distributor of medical marijuana;

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS), which manufactures radio frequency filters for mobile phones;

Carvana (CVNA), a used-car online marketplace;

GDS Holdings (GDS), a Chinese data-center manufacturer; and

Vivint Solar (VSLR), a solar energy provider.

Let me say at the outset that I don’t really care about the quality of these companies’ products. I personally think LifeVantage’s products are garbage, but the stock has doubled in price since I bought it and I think it’s going to go up some more; and I’m a strong supporter of medical marijuana and solar energy, but I think Aurora Cannabis and Vivint Solar are overpriced companies with bad prognoses. Other authors have written about these companies in depth, and look at many more aspects of their businesses than I do. I’m only crunching numbers here. I don’t go into as much depth into these companies’ merits and faults as other Seeking Alpha contributors normally do. But my practice of trusting in numbers gleaned from earnings reports and other sources, and made available to me through Portfolio123, has served me well.

For the sake of simplicity, I’m going to break down the main factors I use into four categories: growth, quality, sentiment/technical, and value. Let’s tackle growth first, since it comes first alphabetically. Growth factors look at the change in a company’s earnings and sales over time.

In the first column is each stock’s estimated EPS growth, which I calculate by taking the current quarter’s estimated EPS, subtracting the reported EPS for the same quarter last year, and dividing by the absolute value of the latter. There’s a pretty big divide between the good stocks and the bad stocks here, with the exceptions of GDS, which is showing healthy growth, and LFVN, for which no EPS estimate is available. In the second column is actual income growth, which I calculate by taking the most recent quarter’s net income, subtracting that of the same quarter last year, and dividing by the absolute value of the latter (I adjust the income figures by subtracting a fraction of the “special items” reported). Once again, you can see a major difference between the bad stocks and the good ones. In the third column is a figure representing change in operating margin. This is the median difference between each of the last twelve quarters and the same quarter the previous year. The best option would be a number in the range of 0% to 3%. As you can see, ACBFF, AKTS, VSLR, and FNJN give me alarmingly high and low numbers here. In three of these companies, income growth is outpacing sales growth to an alarming degree, and in the case of AKTS, income is falling far faster than sales. In the fourth column is sales acceleration. This is a rather complicated factor. You first measure the sales growth by comparing this quarter to the same quarter last year. Then you measure it by comparing the last twelve months to the twelve months before that. Lastly, you take the difference between those two numbers and divide it by the second. All the good stocks have accelerating sales, while three of the bad stocks have decelerating sales. In the last column is the rank, by sector, from 0 to 100, of the sales growth over the last three years. What I’m looking for here is a number close to 70. Sales growth that is extremely high—like that of CVNA, GDS, VSLR, and FNJN—is likely going to result in some disappointment down the line, and poor sales growth like that of ACBFF, AKTS, AUDC, and LFVN is not very promising. The best stocks in this column are PFSW and PCOM.

Now let’s turn to quality. These are factors that have nothing to do with a stock’s price, trading volume, or change in earnings or sales.

In the first three columns are various accrual measures. I want these to be negative, with the lower the better, and indeed all the good stocks have negative accruals across the board. The first two columns measure the difference between operating cash flow and net income, divided by total assets; the third measures the difference between the last twelve months’ net operating assets and that of the previous twelve months, divided by average total assets. CVNA is too young a company for me to have much data, but its one-year accruals are terrible. The difference between the balance-sheet accruals for the bad and good stocks is particularly notable. Ideally, the change in the cash conversion cycle between one year and another shouldn’t be more than three months, and you can see that VSLR, AUDC, PCOM, and PFSW are within that range. The rest of the stocks are presenting somewhat worrisome numbers here. Free cash ROA is the most recent quarter’s free cash flow (net cash flow from operations plus net cash flow from investments) divided by total assets. The bad stocks all have negative numbers, the good stocks all positive. The reason for all the N/As in the gross margin column is that all these bad stocks are less than five years old. The number here is the company’s gross margin minus the industry average—a great measure of a company’s “moat.” I’m looking for positive numbers here, so the figures for PCOM and PFSW are less than ideal. Net operating assets to total assets is my number-one quality ratio (I’ve written about it here). I want the number here to be low—definitely under 0.5. Indeed it is for all the good stocks, and it’s too high for all the bad ones. Lastly, I’d rather invest in a company that’s reducing its share count after splits than one that’s increasing it. This measure is the current share count divided by the share count a year ago, adjusted for splits. The amount by which ACBFF, CVNA, and GDS have increased their share count is troubling.

Now we turn to technical and sentiment measures.

I would rather invest in a stock in an industry with some momentum, so the numbers in the first column for CVNA, GDS, FNJN, PCOM, and PFSW are encouraging, while those for ACBFF and VSLR are dismal. Because most of these are small and microcap stocks, price volatility, as measured by the standard deviation of the daily returns over the last three months, is pretty high. AUDC, though, is a nice exception. I wrote about share turnover here, and once again AUDC is posting some nice low numbers, while CVNA is damn scary. And the short interest in all of the bad stocks is way too high for my liking—though CVNA, with short interest at 55% of its shares outstanding, could be ripe for a short squeeze were its other numbers not so dismal.

Now we turn to value.

EVA is economic value added, a measure devised by Joel Stern in 1983 for maximizing value at firms for which he consulted. Basically, EVA is the company’s net operating profit after taxes minus the product of the weighted average cost of capital and the economic capital employed. I like to measure the EVA of companies I invest in and divide that by their market cap. Most of these companies have negative EVAs, but FNJN’s EVA is outstanding compared to the company’s price. Forward earnings yield and forward sales yield are basically the current year’s earnings and sales estimates divided by the market cap. You can see the numbers are far better for the good stocks than the bad stocks on the whole, with the exception of CVNA’s forward sales yield. The price to sales ratio (trailing twelve months) for the bad stocks is astonishingly high, with the exception of CVNA, while for the good stocks it’s less than 2. Gross profit to enterprise value is one of my mainstays, and you can see it’s far better for the good stocks than the bad. AUDC’s ratio of R&D to market cap is quite strong, while that of all the “bad stocks” except AKTS is pretty terrible. Price to tangible book value is a somewhat problematic ratio, but in the extremes it’s a good measure of overpriced and underpriced companies. It’s essential to measure this against other companies in the industry, and by this measure FNJN is particularly strong and AKTS and CVNA particularly weak. Unlevered free cash flow to enterprise value is the foundation of discounted cash flow analysis, and you can see quickly that all the bad firms fall down on this measure, while AUDC, FNJN, and PCOM are posting some very healthy ratios. I also look at dividend yield and payout ratios, but none of these ten stocks pays dividends (though AUDC announced one after this article was mostly written).

By weighting these various factors, along with others, and comparing the values to those of other companies (sometimes in the same sector or industry), I come up with a final score from 0 to 100. As you can see, even the best companies can post some bad numbers on some factors, and even the worst can post some good ones. What’s important is the aggregate score; the diversity of factors ensures that a diversity of companies will score well.

I’ve written before that buying a stock is like buying a used car (though perhaps not from Carvana), in that the most important thing to do is to look under the hood. That’s what the evaluation process can be compared with. Evaluating stocks using proven measures like the ones I’ve highlighted in this article should be an essential tool for all stock market traders and investors. These are, of course, not the only measures one should use, and savvy accountants and analysts may use entirely different ones. But no matter which measures you use, I think it wouldn’t be too difficult to come to an agreement that five of the stocks I’m highlighting in this article are a lot better buys than the other five.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AUDC, FNJN, LFVN, PCOM, PFSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.