Synovus Reaches For Growth, And Gets Its Hand Slapped

Between the value from the deal and the sharp sell-off after the announcement Synovus shares now have some appeal, but the overhang from the deal announcement will likely last a while.

Institutional investors can be a curious bunch at times, and try to please them can be a little like dealing with Veruca Salt. Bank stocks have fallen out of favor recently as investors have grown more concerned about growth in the sector, but companies that choose to put surplus capital to work in growth-oriented M&A are getting punished even worse. Georgia-based mid-cap bank Synovus (SNV) is seeing that first-hand, as the shares are down about 10% since the company’s announced both second quarter earnings and its all-stock deal for Florida-based FCB Financial (FCB).

Although I don’t think FCB is necessarily the best target for Synovus, the deal significantly raises Synovus’s status in the Southeast region of the country and gives it a fast-growing loan franchise in a state with above-average population growth trends. I also didn’t think that Synovus was particularly cheap prior to this announcement, but I do believe this deal will add value provided the credit quality of FCB’s rapidly-built loan book holds out.

Good Growth In A Competitive Marketplace

Before getting into the deal, I’ll say a few things about Synovus’s second quarter results. All in all, the results were very much in line with expectations, as Synovus is seeing somewhat sluggish loan growth but solid spread growth and health fee income growth, as well as pretty good expense leverage.

Revenue rose 12% on a yoy basis and 4% sequentially, with net interest income up 13% and 4%. Net interest income was driven by modest growth in earning assets (loans, mostly) of 3% and 1%, while net interest margin improved 35bp yoy and 8bp qoq. Fee income grew 7% both yoy and qoq.

Expenses continue to grow, but at a slower pace than revenue. Core opex growth of 8% yoy and 3% qoq helped drive core pre-provision profit growth of 17% yoy and 6% qoq – a solid result next to the 2% qoq growth at BB&T (BBT) and the 4% qoq growth at First Horizon (FHN) this quarter.

Loan growth remains somewhat restrained by stiff lending competition in markets like Georgia and Florida. End-of-period loans rose 3% on a yoy basis and 1% on a sequential basis – a little light perhaps (BB&T and First Horizon both grew qoq loan balances closer to 2%), but not bad. I adjust Synovus’s loan categorization to be more in keeping with other banks, and in doing so, I see 1% sequential growth in C&I lending (fairly weak) and 1% sequential growth in CRE lending (relatively decent), with steeper high single-digit declines in multi-family and construction lending (which is arguably not bad, given that those categories have been pretty hot in some regions). Consumer lending growth of more than 4% (including mortgages) was quite solid.

Deposit growth was okay, and like most other banks Synovus saw a meaningful sequential jump in deposit beta, though the jump to 48% interest-bearing deposit beta was less than many banks saw (First Horizon was at 89% and Bank OZK (OZK) was at 84%) and the cumulative beta still isn’t too bad. Credit quality remains sound.

A Growth-Driven Deal

In buying FCB Financial, the parent company of Florida Community Bank, Synovus is definitely going for growth. Created after the housing/banking crisis, FCB has been on a torrid pace of lending growth, with loans up 23% yoy in the second quarter (up 19% excluding acquired loans) and growing at a compounded rate of 40%/yr since the second quarter of 2013.

FCB Financial has built a sizable presence in the state overall, with statewide deposit share of roughly 1.5% that has it close to cracking the top-10 in the state. FCB branches are clustered along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, and the bank has higher share in MSAs like Fort Myers (3%), Daytona Beach (2.5%), Miami (2%), Naples (4%), and Orlando (1.5%), but not that much share in Tampa (where Synovus already has around 1% share).

With this deal, Synovus will have about one-third of its deposits in Florida and roughly 2% deposit share, still putting it just on the edge of top-10 status. Although Synovus is planning minimal branch closings, it is expecting to cut out about one-quarter of FCB’s pre-deal opex base. That should drive mid-single-digit EPS accretion in 2020 and the bank should earn back the tangible book value dilution (which should be in excess of 4% including FCB options) in about two years.

I don’t think Synovus is overpaying for FCB (it’s an all-stock deal giving FCB shareholders 1.055 shares of Synovus for each of their shares). A 2.3x multiple to tangible book is a pricey relative to FCB’s near-term ROTCE, but not by much and P/TBV doesn’t account for the value of a fast-growing lending franchise.

The issues I see pertain more to the quality and nature of the FCB Financial business. As a young, fast-growing lender, it probably isn’t too surprising that FCB’s deposit base is a little ugly. Actually, the deposit base is roughly the reverse of what you’d like to see from a smaller bank - only about 14% of its deposits are non-interest bearing (the norm for mid-caps is closer to 30%) and 30% of its deposits are more expensive time deposits. With that, FCB’s cost of deposits is more than double that of Synovus, while its loan yields are actually lower – not surprisingly, then, FCB has a lower net interest margin. If Synovus had a big surplus of deposits that wouldn’t concern me as much, but Synovus’s loan/deposit ratio is already fairly high (in the mid-90%’s).

Credit risk and credit quality are also concerns. Close to three-quarters of FCB’s lending is tied to Florida real estate in some fashion (about one-third commercial real estate and another third in mortgages, with 10% in construction). Moreover, despite the breakneck pace of lending growth, FCB’s loan reserves are lower than its peer group (in the mid-0.5%’s versus a peer average above 0.8%). FCB management has a reputation for being conservative and charge-offs and provisioning have been low, but Synovus’s low credit mark (1.1%) could be risky if the economy turns.

The Opportunity

This deal is bold and risky, but sometimes that’s what it takes for a smaller bank to get ahead, and Synovus has never been afraid of taking risks. What’s more, Synovus’s operating footprint has attracted a lot of competitive interest in recent years and I think they needed to take a big swing if they wanted to be stay competitive with the big boys. Moreover, for all of the potential issues with FCB (high deposit costs, aggressive and concentrated lending, and potential future credit issues), I had this bank high up the list of potential acquisition targets (including BB&T), so I don’t think anybody can really argue that Synovus is buying an asset that others wouldn’t.

I think this deal will prove to be accretive and value-additive for Synovus over time, but that assumes that Florida credit quality doesn’t blow up and that the economy continues to grow (and those are fairly standard caveats for banks). I thought Synovus was a little expensive on both a discounted earnings and P/TBV basis going into this quarter, but the potential for deal-driven double-digit earnings growth and the decline in the share price since the announcement is definitely getting my attention.

The Bottom Line

Synovus is likely going to be sitting in the doghouse for a while now, as investors aren’t going to soon forgive the company for investing in growth instead of returning capital to shareholders. There’s valid argument there as to which would serve investors better, but if FCB’s credit quality holds up and Synovus can accelerate the growth of cheaper core deposits, this could be a significant value-creating deal over the long term, and with a fair value in the low-to-mid $50’s, I’m a lot more interested in the shares now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.