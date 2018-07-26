Eagle Bulk: Attractive For Exposure Before Second Quarter Results

Strong fundamentals and credit metrics point to ample financial flexibility. Leveraging for growth unlikely to be an issue.

Eagle Bulk has strong presence in the minor bulk sub-segment that is likely to grow faster than the major bulk sub-segment.

As Supramax day rates improve, Eagle Bulk looks attractive. EBITDA and cash flows likely to remain robust in 2018.

Investment Overview

In the recent past, I have discussed some attractive names in the broad shipping sector with a view of accumulating some quality names to benefit from industry recovery.

Eagle Bulk (EGLE) is another stock in my radar that is worth considering for fresh exposure at current levels. This article will discuss the factors that make the stock interesting for the near term as well as with an investment horizon of 12-24 months.

From a stock movement perspective, Eagle Bulk has already moved higher by 22% for YTD18. However, the stock is currently trading at $5.47, which is 10% lower than YTD18 highs. I see this near-term correction as a buying opportunity before the company reports 2Q18 results on August 7, 2018.

Eagle Bulk is the owner of one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax dry bulk vessels. As of July 24, 2018, the company had a fleet of 47 vessels that transports a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement and fertilizer, among others.

Exposure Before 2Q18: Benefit From Industry Recovery

As mentioned at the onset, Eagle Bulk has moved higher by 22% for YTD18 and that has been backed by positive fundamental developments. In particular, improvement in day rates for dry bulk carriers. This factor will continue to positively impact the company’s results in 2Q18, making the stock attractive for exposure on recent correction.

Just to put things into perspective, Eagle Bulk reported negative EBITDA of $14.5 million in 1Q16. This improved to a positive EBITDA of $4.6 million in 1Q17 and for 1Q18; the EBITDA has surged to $18.8 million, supported by higher day-rates.

While I will discuss the impact of improving fundamentals on the company’s credit metrics, it is important to note that company’s TCE rates have outperformed the Baltic Supramax Index consistently in the last few quarters.

The Baltic Supramax Index has consolidated in 2Q18 after the big surge in 1Q18. The index did decline to below 1,000 on July 6, 2018 (for the first time since March 2018), but has subsequently recovered to 1,028 levels by July 23, 2018.

Overall, the BSI indicates positive results for Eagle Bulk and it’s also important to mention that the company’s 1Q18 day rate was $11,052 and for 2Q18, 70% of the day rate was fixed at $11,224.

Even from a cost perspective, Eagle Bulk reported operating break-even of $6,630 per day for 1Q18 and cash break-even of $7,946 for the same period. I must mention that the company’s operating cost has averaged $6,400 per day in the last 9 quarters and I expect no significant variance in that cost for FY18.

This would imply healthy EBITDA and cash flows for 2Q18 and an EBITDA in the range of $17 to $22 million can be expected. Therefore, from a revenue and EBITDA perspective, Eagle Bulk is likely to report healthy numbers and I expect this to translate into stock upside in the coming weeks.

Elaborating further on the industry factors that will support healthy Supramax day rates, the following fact from IHS Markit Maritime & Trade is important to note:

IHS Markit Maritime & Trade estimates that the dry bulk fleet will grow by only 0.8% this year, to 804 million dwt from 797 million dwt in 2017. Newbuildings are expected to add 22 million dwt in capacity, while demolitions are predicted to be 15 million dwt (although that may be adjusted downward).

Considering another independent estimate, BIMCO expects dry bulk ship fleet growth at just over 1.0% for 2018 and below 2.0% for 2019. Therefore, with limited fleet growth and stable economic growth, day rates are likely to remain strong through 2018 and potentially into 2019.

Another interesting company-specific and industry factor is the differentiation between major bulk and minor bulk. As the chart below shows, minor bulk makes up 60% of the company’s carrying mix.

Eagle Bulk is bullish on the minor bulk segment growth in 2018 and beyond. This bullish view is confirmed by independent research source with “Maritime Intelligence” from Lloyd’s pegging minor bulk and iron ore as the key growth drivers for the dry bulk industry. Minor bulk is the only segment according to the research that provides significant growth visibility for the next 5 years.

From the chart above, cement transportation has been 9% of the company’s carrying mix. According to BIMCO:

One of the minor bulks that may see a rebound in 2018 is cement. Following a decline in 2017, 110m tonnes of bulk cement and cement clinkers are expected to be shipped in 2018, growing by 3%.

Clearly, Eagle Bulk is well positioned within the dry bulk industry and this outlook for minor bulk shipments growth underscores my point that the stock is attractive for the near term as well as the medium term.

Improving Credit Metrics

In my view, gradual recovery in the dry bulk shipping industry is likely to translate into consistently strong EBITDA for Eagle Bulk. It is important to mention here that Eagle Bulk has acquired 13 Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the last 20 months and vessel acquisition in a relatively depressed phase has turned out to be a positive move for Eagle Bulk.

Even with the acquisitions, the company’s balance sheet has remained healthy and this section will discuss some key credit metrics that point to ample flexibility for growth as the industry witnesses recovery.

Comfortable cash buffer: As of 1Q18, Eagle Bulk reported cash of $58 million and an undrawn credit facility of $20 million. With total liquidity buffer of $78 million coupled with improving operating cash flows, the company’s liquidity buffer is ample.

Scope for leverage: With debt-to-capitalization of 40.9% as of 1Q18, Eagle Bulk has headroom for leveraging. While the debt-to-EBITDA is high at 4.3, the EBITDA interest coverage of 3.0 implies smooth debt servicing capability and scope to leverage.

Extended debt maturity: As the chart below shows, Eagle Bulk has no significant debt maturity in the next 3.5 years. This allows focus on fleet development and growth than debt refinancing.

Positive Operating Cash Flows: For 1Q18, Eagle Bulk reported operating cash flow of $14.8 million. This would roughly imply OCF of $60 million for FY18. I believe that the OCF is likely to be higher as industry recovery sustains and Eagle Bulk will be well positioned to generate free cash flows. This is likely to add to the cash buffer and support fleet growth.

Conclusion

The dry bulk shipping industry has seen slow recovery in 2017 that is likely to continue in 2018. For Eagle Bulk, low operating cost ensures decent EBITDA margin even if day rates were to consolidate at 1Q18 levels.

Further, the company’s balance sheet remains strong and Eagle Bulk is well positioned to expand its fleet as financing growth is unlikely to be an issue. The company’s presence in the minor bulk segment is an added advantage as the sub-segment is likely to grow faster than the major bulk segment.

Overall, Eagle Bulk is worth considering for the near term as well as the medium term. The company’s 2Q18 result is likely to be the key near-term trigger for stock upside.

