Farmland Partners: Distractions

One of the hardest situations for an investor to deal with is an unexpected crash caused by allegations that might or might not be true.

It is hard enough for any investor to consistently make wise decisions. It is even harder when the decision has to be made quickly. To make things worse, the crash can happen while the investor is taking care of other obligations and does not have time to critically read the report.

The most recent example is Rota Fortunae's article on Farmland Partners (FPI), which caused both the common and preferred shares (FPI.PB) to collapse.

Unsurprisingly, a number of law firms are seeking lead plaintiffs for a class-action lawsuit, alleging that FPI artificially inflated its revenues. These types of lawsuits emerge anytime that a company experiences allegations that cause a significant decline in value.

Most recently, FPI filed a lawsuit against Rota Fortunae:

"Rota Fortunae" (a pseudonym), and numerous other individuals and entities who worked with or for Rota Fortunae (collectively, "Wheel of Fortune") in conducting a "short and distort" scheme to profit from the precipitous decline in the Company's stock price resulting from Wheel of Fortune's false and misleading internet posting on Seeking Alpha. The lawsuit alleges Wheel of Fortune used Seeking Alpha to disseminate material false, misleading, and defamatory information about FPI and its management and is engaging in other misconduct that has harmed the Company and its stockholders.

What does this lawsuit mean for FPI? What does it mean for Seeking Alpha?

FPI

Since IPO, FPI has generally experienced a declining share price.

Critics, including myself, have criticized FPI for buying farmland at the peak of the cycle, being insufficiently transparent, having too much variable debt, failing to cover their dividend and for not having a cohesive plan to cover their dividend.

It does not take a significant amount of due diligence to see that there are many completely legitimate concerns for potential investors. Any bull has to at least consider the possibility that a dividend cut could be announced with no warning.

If FPI was a healthy company with a core of bullish investors who had high levels of confidence, I do not believe Rota's article would have had a similar impact. More than anything, Rota's article revealed that there was a very large number of weak hands invested in FPI.

FPI's response is to sue Rota. I expressed my skepticism of Rota's thesis, initially in a comment to the article and later in an article of my own. I do not believe that FPI inflated revenues in any way. If you read Rota's article close enough, even if you assume the allegations are true, the amount of revenue being inflated is insignificant to FPI's annual revenue.

The "6%" number Rota throws out is unsupported and seems to be pulled out of thin-air making the unfounded assumption that FPI's same-store revenues should have dropped 35%. They focus on that number in the article, but in the table, they present a very large range of numbers.

As things sit today, it is highly questionable whether FPI can prove illegal manipulation in court. After all, the freedom of speech in the First Amendment provides a significant level of protection.

Rota did not attempt to hide their short position that was held prior to publishing the article. Rota even included additional disclosures that Seeking Alpha does not require. Any investor reading the article should have been aware that Rota held a short position and was not an unbiased reporter.

Rota did provide primary source information that is indisputable. Arguably, the conclusions that Rota provided appear to be a stretch, possibly incorrect assumptions and the math might be suspect, but is it illegal to come to incorrect conclusions? Especially when the company themselves provides very little official disclosure?

In my opinion, FPI has little to gain from this lawsuit. A victory is certainly not guaranteed and it is unclear how much FPI would be able to recover even if they did succeed.

More importantly, FPI has cash flow issues. They do not have a ton of excess cash for non-essential litigation.

Above is the 2018 guidance as published in FPI's Q1 supplement. In Q1, they have already spent $463,000 in "legal and accounting" expense. They certainly did not consider additional expenses to sue Rota. Their defense to the class-action lawsuits might be coverable under their insurance policies. Choosing to be the plaintiff is a different story.

Using their guidance, FPI will fail to cover their dividend by $2.67 million to $4.20 million. Is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to pursue Rota the best use of funds? The legal system moves at an incredibly slow pace, and there would be a lot of opportunities for Rota's lawyers to slow things down more. It would easily be a year before a settlement is forced and things could drag out even more if the parties refuse to settle and head to trial. At the end of that, what exactly does FPI hope to recover?

Meanwhile, FPI's cash flow issues are not going to resolve themselves. The dividend is not covered and FPI will be more in the hole each payment, either through borrowing or issuing more equity. Any funds they spend on litigation will only make things worse.

While I get the emotions behind wanting to get the people who have significantly damaged the share price and have publicly accused Pittman and FPI management of wrongdoing, I am not convinced that it is the best course of action for the company. A lawsuit is costly and is far from a guaranteed victory, and even if there is a victory, actually getting the awarded money can be difficult.

I have said it before, and I will say it again, FPI management needs to come out with a clear and transparent plan to achieve dividend coverage. The plan needs to have measurable goals with distinct deadlines to show progress. Mr. Pittman needs to stop harping about share price every earnings call and focus on explaining how FPI is going to become cash flow positive.

Seeking Alpha

I do not hold any positions in FPI right now. After taking advantage of the dip for a handsome short-term profit, I am content to sit on the sidelines. I have been active on Seeking Alpha for almost 2 years now. In that time, I have come to greatly appreciate the freedom that SA editors grant to contributors.

SA authors come from very diverse backgrounds. Many authors have professional experience working in the industries that they cover, while others come from a Wall Street background. Other authors are simply retail investors who have earned their lumps from the School of Hard Knocks or college students who have a passion for finances and learn as they write.

This diversity is multiplied by the diversity of commenters. Often, I find the comment streams of articles more interesting and informative than the articles themselves as commenters point out errors, debate, and provide additional information.

It is this flow of ideas and the interaction with the authors that I believe makes SA a unique and indispensable platform.

When pretty much anyone can post ideas, it is inevitable that some of those are going to be bad ideas. Whether through poor quality diligence, ignorance, inexperience, poor judgment, or malice, there will be times when articles are simply wrong and have fundamental mistakes.

On one hand, the freedom granted to authors allows us to argue ideas without the fear that SA is going to pick a side. If an author finds something in their due diligence that is not quite right, we want it reported. On the other hand, I hope we can all agree that we do not want SA to become a platform used by those attempting to manipulate the market for personal gain.

It is my hope that SA is able to find a way to minimize the effectiveness of the platform for those seeking to manipulate the market while continuing to offer the microphone to a diverse group of authors.

As authors and readers, the best thing we can do is critique articles and point out questionable assertions in comments and in articles with fact-based and supported counterpoints. The best solution to bad speech is more speech.

Conclusion

The allegations had such a large impact precisely because FPI has real issues and many investors had weak hands. FPI is now suing Rota, which might not be the best use of their funds. It is unclear that FPI can win a lawsuit, and it is unclear if they win a lawsuit, how much they will recover.

In the meantime, the legal action will make closing their cash flow deficit more difficult. Those funds could be better allocated to investments or even buying back stock at an even greater discount, thereby reducing their dividend.

In my opinion, it is unlikely that even a positive result in the lawsuit will lead to a material improvement in share price. One of the major fears for shareholders is that the allegations lead to an SEC investigation. In the year, plus it will take for the lawsuit to approach a resolution, either the SEC will be investigating, or they won't. If there is no investigation or if there is an investigation that clears FPI and management of any wrongdoing, Rota's allegations will be forgotten.

The more crucial question for investors will be whether the path to dividend coverage is more clear in a year, whether FPI can resume growth, and whether or not they have a greater confidence in the future of the company.

It is not rocket science, the value of a REIT is strongly correlated to the strength, stability, and growth potential of its cash flow. Anything that puts that at risk or casts doubt on it will be a negative headwind. FPI allowing itself to be distracted and waste time and precious funds going to court will do more harm to the company than good.

