Gentherm (THRM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gentherm, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM)

Q2 2018 Earnings Call

July 26, 2018 8:00 am ET

Executives

Yijing Brentano - Gentherm, Inc.

Phillip Eyler - Gentherm, Inc.

Barry G. Steele - Gentherm, Inc.

Analysts

Christopher Van Horn - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Gary Frank Prestopino - Barrington Research Associates, Inc.

Matt Koranda - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Steven L. Dyer - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Presentation

Yijing Brentano, SVP, Investor Relations