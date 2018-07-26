Lockheed Martin: A Shareholder-Friendly Company That Benefits From Long-Term Tailwinds

Article Thesis

Lockheed Martin (LMT) has a strong growth outlook over the near as well as over the long term. The F-35 program will be a major tailwind for years, and rising defense spending around the globe will be a benefit as well.

Investors get attractive dividends and can expect share repurchases to assume once pension plan contributions decline in a couple of quarters. The company's strong Q2 results underline that Lockheed Martin is on the right track.

The F-35 jet, a multi-purpose stealth aircraft, was derived through the DoD's Joint Strike Fighter program. The jet, which will replace several older models in Western militaries, is one of the biggest developments in defense technology ever.

The US military alone will spend more than $400 billion on the acquisition of about 2,500 of these jets, and all of them will be produced and sold by Lockheed Martin. This is the biggest contract the aerospace/defense company has ever gotten, and the program will boost Lockheed Martin's sales for years.

The most recent deal for 141 new F-35A jets was struck a couple of days ago. The price per plane for this batch will be $89 million, slightly less than the $94 million from the previous batch. The lower price per unit is not a major headwind for Lockheed Martin, though.

Manufacturers that produce complicated high-tech products, such as Lockheed Martin, benefit from strong cost-digression via the so-called learning curve effect. With each aircraft/unit that is produced, employees gain experience and get more efficient at manufacturing future aircraft. The same is true for all the suppliers that sell parts for the F-35 program to Lockheed Martin. The rising efficiency and cost-effectiveness, thanks to gained experience, leads to declining unit costs:

Illustration of the learning curve, yourarticlelibrary.com

It is to be expected that manufacturing costs per aircraft will continue to decline, and thus it makes perfect sense that the sales price per aircraft will decline slightly going forward. If costs and sales prices decline in sync, the bottom-line contribution per aircraft would remain the same going forward.

Thanks to growing output, Lockheed Martin will be able to grow its profits from this program. Lockheed Martin plans to expand its manufacturing capacity over the coming years, in order to be able to produce 160+ aircraft annually by 2023. Even at that pace, it would take about 15 years until all the aircraft for the US military are produced, which shows that this program will drive profits for a very long time.

Since the F-35 is not only sold to the US military, but also to international customers, the actual impact this program will have is even larger. On top of the US, there were 8 other original partner countries. Among others, this group includes Canada, Italy, and the UK. On top of that, Lockheed Martin will sell F-35 jets to at least three other foreign customers: Israel, Japan, and South Korea.

Solid Q2 Results And A Raised Guidance For 2018, Strong Shareholder Return Potential In 2019

On Tuesday morning, Lockheed Martin announced its Q2 earnings results, which included earnings per share of $4.05 (up 23% year over year). The F-35 program was one factor that was responsible for a compelling top line performance. Revenues grew by 7% year over year, but the more important thing was that Lockheed Martin upped its guidance for the current year:

Source: Lockheed Martin Q2 results

Lockheed Martin sees revenues coming in higher than previously thought, which will, in turn, boost operating earnings and profits per share. Cash flows will, driven by higher profits, also be higher than previously estimated.

Based on the updated midpoint of Lockheed Martin's earnings per share guidance ($16.90), shares are trading at 19 times this year's earnings right now.

At first sight, the $3.3 billion in operating cash flows look quite low. After all, Lockheed Martin is valued at ~$92 billion, which would mean a price to cash flow multiple of 28. This year's cash flows will be unusually low, though, the guidance number is not reflective of the company's underlying cash generation.

We find the reason for this year's unusually low cash flows in Lockheed Martin's most recent 10-K filing:

This year's operating cash flows will be lower due to $5 billion in pension plan payments. In the above snippet from the 10-K, we can also read that no further cash funding will be required through the next couple of years (until 2021). On an adjusted basis, Lockheed Martin would therefore have generated $8.3 billion in operating cash flows during 2018.

As no cash pension funding will be required in 2019, investors can expect a significant increase in operating and also free cash flows next year. This, in turn, will allow for a sizeable increase in Lockheed Martin's shareholder returns.

Since Lockheed Martin's capital expenditures total about $1 billion annually, we can expect free cash flows of ~$7.5 billion during 2019 (assuming a small increase to adjusted operating cash flows, thanks to profit growth). Since the company's dividend payments total about $2.3 billion annually, more than $5 billion would be available for other purposes. Lockheed Martin could use this cash for debt repayments, for M&A, or to repurchase shares.

Since Lockheed Martin is holding a relatively clean balance sheet (net debt totals less than 2 times EBITDA), the most likely scenario is that Lockheed Martin will ramp up its share repurchases in the near future.

LMT Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company has bought back shares continuously for more than a decade, which is highly beneficial for long-term holders. A declining share count increases each share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows, and at the same time, a lower share count means that the company saves cash on dividend payments (all else equal).

With $5 billion in after-dividend cash flows, Lockheed Martin could repurchase more than 5% of its shares next year, which would drive earnings per share up by a mid-single digit pace without any underlying earnings growth.

Bottom Line

The F-35 program will be a major growth driver for a long time, and investors should not worry about declining sales prices per aircraft. Thanks to the learning curve effect, production costs will decline, and profits from the program should continue to grow as production is ramped up.

Higher defense spending in the US, other NATO countries and from allies around the globe is a tailwind for Lockheed Martin as well, as this should boost its other segments in the coming years.

The outlook for the remainder of 2018 is positive, and investors can count on massively growing free cash flows in 2019, which should lead to amped up shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.