Physicians Realty Trust: 5.9%-Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio And Growth, Reasonable Valuation

Shares continue to have an attractive risk-reward. Valuation is reasonable, given the strong investment proposition.

The healthcare REIT benefits from higher healthcare expenditures through its portfolio of MOB facilities.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) continues to make a compelling value proposition for income investors seeking growing dividend income from a major healthcare REIT. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from higher projected healthcare spending and an aging U.S. society. The healthcare REIT has solid portfolio stats and covers its dividend payout with funds from operations. Shares sell for a reasonable run-rate AFFO multiple, and an investment in Physicians Realty Trust yields 5.9 percent.

Physicians Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Physicians Realty Trust is an internally-managed healthcare real estate investment trust with a formidable MOB portfolio. At the end of the March quarter, the healthcare REIT owned 265 healthcare facilities representing 13.6 million square feet.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust Investor Presentation

Physicians Realty Trust's real estate investment portfolio largely includes medical office buildings, which represented 93 percent of the REIT's portfolio at the end of the March quarter. Importantly, 83 percent of facilities are located on campus or are affiliated, giving patients easy access to a range of healthcare service providers.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust has a widely diversified real estate portfolio, with properties being spread out over 31 U.S. states. Still, Texas with its large elderly population is the REIT's biggest market, consolidating 14 percent of the REIT's gross leasable area.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

The growth story is convincing as well. Physicians Realty Trust benefits from rising healthcare expenditures through its MOB portfolio. Healthcare expenditures are projected to grow at a rapid clip over the next couple of years.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

At the same time, patient preferences are shifting. Patients today prefer less time-consuming, more cost-effective outpatient medical solutions over inpatient treatment. Hence, the revenue trend strongly favors outpatient healthcare services, which benefits Physicians Realty Trust.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

As far as occupancy rates are concerned, Physicians Realty Trust is doing better than its peers. The REIT's occupancy rate regularly clocks above 94 percent.

Source: Physicians Realty Trust

Dividend Stats

Investors don't have to worry about Physicians Realty Trust's dividend coverage as the healthcare REIT covers its dividend with normalized FFO.

In the last eleven quarters, Physicians Realty Trust pulled in $0.255/share in normalized funds from operations while paying out an average of $0.226/share. The norm. FFO payout ratio averaged 89 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Physicians Realty Trust's dividend coverage ratio.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Physicians Realty Trust's income stream costs investors ~15.1x Q1-2018 run rate normalized FFO, or ~1.16x book value.

DOC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how DOC compares against other healthcare REITs in the sector.

DOC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust makes a compelling value proposition for income investors that want to increase their exposure to healthcare REITs: Physicians Realty Trust has a widely diversified MOB portfolio that is poised to profit from healthcare expenditure growth. Further, Physicians Realty Trust has solid portfolio and dividend coverage stats, both of which support dividend growth. Shares are not cheap but still have an attractive risk-reward, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

