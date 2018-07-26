PeerStream Aims For $5 Million Uplisting To Nasdaq

When we know more details about the uplisting, I'll provide an update.

The firm appears to be transitioning to providing blockchain-for-business service offerings.

PeerStream has filed to uplist its stock from the OTCQB to Nasdaq in a $5 million transaction for selling stockholders.

Quick Take

PeerStream (OTCQB:PEER) intends to raise gross proceeds of $5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm helps business clients understand how to best use blockchain technologies to their benefit.

PEER is showing uneven financial results as the business transitions from legacy social media and communications app development to blockchain for business service offerings.

Company & Business

The New York-based blockchain company was founded in 2005 as Snap Interactive, until a name change on March 8, 2018, and provides digital media streaming solutions.

Management is headed by CEO Alexander Harrington, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously the CEO at MeetMoi LLC.

Snap was primarily a social networking app developer and was going to merge with LiveXLiveMedia in September 2017. That merger plan ultimately failed.

In early 2018, the firm announced the launch of several blockchain-for-business offerings.

PeerStream services are composed of three elements -- blockchain strategy consulting, blockchain implementation, and support.

First, PEER advises its clients on how to integrate blockchain with their existing services and how they can benefit from it.

Second, PeerStream’s team of developers takes the necessary actions to implement the solutions agreed upon.

Third, the company offers support to the ensure a smooth transition and continuous client satisfaction post-integration.

Customer Acquisition

The company’s main strategy to acquire new customers lies in releasing new products to its existent user base, as well as running ad campaigns through the internet and mobile advertising networks.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Q1 2018: 24.2%

2017: 31.6%

2016: 24.3%

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Report Buyer, the blockchain market is expected to reach $7.6 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 79.6%, from a total of $411.5 million in 2017.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing adoption of blockchain across the world, the emergence of new cryptocurrencies and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), the development of blockchain-as-a-service, as well as the blockchain’s inherent characteristics, such as transparency, speedy transactions, and hacker-proof ledgers.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate between 2017 and 2022. China has been actively studying how to best leverage blockchain, while Hong Kong just recently launched the first governmental-backed blockchain-based trade platform. (Source: Financial Times)

Major competitive vendors that are developing blockchain for business solutions include:

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Deloitte

Wipro (WIT)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Financial Performance

PEER’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue

Fluctuating gross profit

Uneven gross margin

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: PeerStream S-1)

Total Revenue ($)

Q1 2018: $5.7 million, 14.4% decrease vs. prior

2017: $24.8 million, 18.4% increase vs. prior

2016: $21.0 million

Gross Profit ($)

Q1 2018: $4.4 million

2017: $20.0 million

2016: $16.0 million

Gross Margin (%)

Q1 2018: 77.2%

2017: 80.6%

2016: 76.2%

Cash Used In Operations ($)

Q1 2018: ($543,031) cash used in operations

2017: ($730,758) cash used in operations

2016: ($406,651) cash used in operations

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $3.5 million in cash and $4.6 million in total liabilities.

Offering Details

PEER intends to raise $5.0 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock by selling shareholders.

The firm currently has approximately 6.7 million shares outstanding and its share price is $6.95 on the OTCQB as of publishing date.

PEER will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the uplisting transaction.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The listed bookrunner of the transaction is The Benchmark Company.

Expected Offering Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

