Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) CEO Tom Goeke on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Mac Jones - VP, Finance and IR

Tom Goeke - CEO

Bruce Chalmers - CFO

Analysts

Ann Duignan - JPMorgan

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird and Company

Brian Drab - William Blair

Ken Newman - KeyBanc Capital Market

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Milacron Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mac Jones, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Milacron. Thank you, Mr. Jones. You may begin.

Mac Jones

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. With me on today's call are Tom Goeke and Bruce Chalmers. A copy of the earnings release that was distributed this morning can be found on our website under the Investor Relations section at milacron.com. We will also provide a link for the replay of this webcast. During our call today, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides, which are also posted on our website.

I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain certain forward-looking statements based on the business environment, as we currently see it, and as such, does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undergo no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as part of the presentation materials posted on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Tom Goeke

Thank you, Mac, and good morning. As Mac mentioned, we have a slide presentation on our website to accompany our earnings call and it includes additional details to the commentary presented this morning.

I'll begin on Page 3. Milacron continued the momentum from the first quarter and delivered another quarter of strong performance with both record sales and record adjusted EBITDA. Sales in the second quarter were $328 million which represents 6% reported growth or 4% on a constant currency basis.

The growth in the second quarter continues to be driven by strength in consumable, aftermarket, and our high growth regions China and India. Consumables were up 9% and accounted for 68% of our total sales versus 66% in the second quarter of the prior year. Our APPT aftermarket recorded another strong quarter with 7% growth versus the prior year. We are encouraged by the results and continue to drive our consumables long term goal of 75% of our total sales mix.

Our adjusted EBITDA of $62.8 million was up 5% and drove adjusted EPS growth of 4% to $0.48 per share. Free cash flow improved 8% versus the same quarter last year and we made another $25 million voluntary principal payment on our term loan as we continue to execute on our commitment of $100 million debt paydown. We ended the second quarter with a cash balance of $151 million, and a net debt ratio of 3.1 times, an 80 basis point reduction from Q2 2017. We remain committed and focused on cash flow generation to drive our net debt ratio below three times in 2018.

Turning to Page 4. Consistent with the second quarter, our year-to-date performance has been outstanding. Sales were up 3% on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA is up 8%, adjusted net income is up 13%, adjusted EPS is up 12%, and free cash flow was up $27 million. We are proud of these results as they clearly reflect the impact of our restructuring and investments made over the past several years.

Turning to Page 5. We had an outstanding quarter with $342 million in orders. On a pro forma basis this represents a 7% increase when you consider the $16 million in orders we have deselected in 2018. As you recall we stopped taking equipment orders at the plant we’re closing in Malterdingen, Germany. We exited select product lines and we walked away from noneconomic large tonnage automotive in North America until the launch of our new product offering, the Cincinnati which was released at NPE in May.

Turning to Page 6. Based on the tariffs that have been enacted to-date, we have some additional comments as to the impact on our business. As a result of Sections 232 and 301, the total annualized impact on our business amounts to less than 0.8% of sales. Milacron's manufacturing footprint is built on producing where we sell particularly in the region outside the U.S.

Tariffs only impact 1.1% of costs to sale and provides a $5 million headwind in the second half of 2018 or a $10 million on a full-year basis. We have reviewed a number of mitigating actions and have primarily focused in on four.

The first is price. Price is under review in all impacted businesses and in some cases has already been implemented on quotations. The second is negotiations with existing vendors and we are currently engaged both locally and abroad. The third is appeal. We're seeking exemptions on certain materials that are unavailable or are in short supply in the U.S. The fourth is making supply chain modifications that better geographically match our suppliers with the constraints imposed by the tariffs.

At this point we have not considered modifying manufacturing locations but our manufacturing footprint provides the flexibility should changes become necessary. This continues to be a dynamic situation and will adjust our actions as changes are announced.

I'll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom, and good morning everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the second quarter before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the results for the second quarter. Consistent with Tom, I will be referring to our second quarter growth rates on a constant currency basis versus 2017. Net sales were $328 million for the quarter, a 4% increase. The second quarter growth was primarily driven by the MDCS and fluid segments, as we had several strategic portfolio actions as previously mentioned by Tom which impacted our APPT revenue and growth rate. Excluding this impact, our second quarter pro forma growth rate was 9%. FX provided a 2% tailwind for the quarter.

Second quarter margins were 19.1%, a 20 basis point reduction over the prior year. Margins were impacted by inflation that was not fully offset. Looking forward through the remaining product portfolio and restructuring actions, we remain on track to achieve 20% EBITDA margins in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $62.8 million for the quarter, a record level of EBITDA driven by strong sales particularly in the APPT aftermarket business, China and India our high-growth and high-margin portions of the business. From an end market perspective, the packaging, electronics, medical, and custom molders segments all had good growth in the quarter.

Now let me walk you through our three segments beginning on Page 8 with MDCS. MDCS's second quarter sales were up 5% primarily driven by strong hot runner growth in all regions. From an end market perspective, this growth was driven by strength in the electronics, medical and custom molders segments. MDCS generated adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million or 32.6% in the second quarter.

Turning to our fluids technology segment on Page 9. Sales were 6% in the second quarter. Regionally sales were driven by growth in North America, China and Europe. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in automotive, electronics and consumer goods. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to $7.6 million or 22.6% in the second quarter.

Lastly in our APPT segment on Page 10. Sales for the second quarter grew 2% with continued strength in India. From an end market perspective, packaging, electronics, medical, and custom molders had growth in the second quarter. APPT's adjusted EBITDA grew 7% to $21.4 million in the second quarter.

Turning to cash flow on Page 11. Second quarter free cash flow was $6.4 million versus $5.9 million in the prior year. Second quarter cash flow resulted in a quarter end cash balance of $151 million and a net debt of $744 million or 3.1 times net debt ratio, a 10 basis point reduction from the first quarter and an 80 basis point improvement from prior year.

Turning to Page 12. Guidance remains unchanged with the exception in tightening up our adjusted EBITDA range to $237 million to $240 million driven by the impact from the tariffs. We have also increased in our tax provision from $34 million to $38 million driven by higher growth and profitability in China and India where we are in a net taxable position.

I'll now turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

Thanks Bruce.

Moving to Page 13. To wrap up, I'd like to do a recap covering a few points before we move on to Q&A. We delivered an outstanding quarter which included record topline reported sales and adjusted EBITDA. Consumables were 68% of total sales and were up 9% for the quarter with the APPT aftermarket up 7%.

High growth regions continued to outperform with double-digit growth in India and China. Our European restructuring continues to wind down and our last machines will ship in the fourth quarter.

We made our second voluntary $25 million debt payments in the second quarter. Our next payment of $25 million has planned for July 31. We remain committed to a $100 million reduction in 2018.

To close, we're making great progress in the execution of our strategic initiatives and remain focused on executing on our fundamentals in order to drive shareholder value.

Thank you for joining us for this call. And with that, we can now move on to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Ann Duignan with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Ann Duignan

Can you talk a little bit about orders? We had expected that orders might accelerate a little bit after the Trade Show, it doesn’t appear like indeed it has happened. And can you also talk about - what you’re hearing from your customers out there? Is there any pushback on orders just given all the political uncertainty, is there any pull-forward of order given the anticipation of higher prices. So, just talk a little bit about what's going on order wide much you’re hearing from your customers. Thanks.

Bruce Chalmers

So order rate has actually been relative year-on-year very good. Last year it was a super strong quarter as well. What we did see was through the announcement of the tariffs up until may be two weeks ago - a lot of discussion about what's going to happen in placing orders and I would say in the last 2 to 3 weeks, it's resumed it at a very good level.

And really the hesitation in that period was really everyone and particularly equipment assessing what's the impact of the tariff but it seems like I say in the last 2, 3 weeks it's resumed at a very good club.

Ann Duignan

And my follow-up will be then Section 301. You mentioned maybe having to change your supply chain so that your sourcing is in the region of production and sales. Also can you talk a little bit about the decision making process to do that and would that be an incremental cost to your business?

Tom Goeke

So if you really you got to walk through, I mean appeal's is kind of the last one, you don't bank on appeals but in terms of pricing I would say is really the first and we've had pretty good success moving price in the first two quarters and we seem to be doing quite well into the third quarter.

The second before we do anything is to renegotiate both locally and abroad where we buy. And I don't think any of the suppliers are really walking away quickly on the volumes they add. We'll see where we end up.

When we talk about the supply chain modification, it's really on sourcing as opposed to assembling and manufacturing. There is a number of other regions, India and parts of Southeast Asia where the tariffs don't apply where actually some of the subassembly that we can source. So it will really be in a two step.

So we feel pretty good that what we have identified the headwind that we have through Q3 and Q4 we'll be back on track into 2019 and have a pretty clear line of sight to 20% EBITDA margin. So it's a blip on the screen. It's really we're confronted with tariff on less than 50 million of our spend.

Ann Duignan

So less than 15 million of your total spend, okay. And what is your annual spend if I look at COG how much is material?

Bruce Chalmers

850 million is a total COGs and about 60% of that is materials.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Halloran with Robert W. Baird and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Halloran

So a few questions here first on the - just a clarification from the prepared remarks. The 7% number that you cited for where orders would be up if you exclude the business that you're intentionally be selecting. I didn't catch, is that a year-to-date number or was that 2Q number? And if it's a year-to-date number could you provide the 2Q thoughts on that same metric?

Tom Goeke

Sure. So it is a Q2 number and that would be in Q2 is about 16 million and year-to-date it's about 26 million in order. So about 10 in Q1. So, on a year-to-date basis it would be closer to 5%.

And so then one tick back up is as we reenter into the large tonnage with the Cincinnati towards the end of the year. We have a few orders already and the couple's scheduled shipments at the end of the year into Q1. So it's all track and really well.

Michael Halloran

And the momentum we discussed over the last two, three weeks is that pretty broad based to your - or was that more of a comment associated with the OE side of the fence, the more capital equipment side versus the consumables which was obviously still healthy in 2Q and the MDCS side which also seemed healthy in 2Q?

Tom Goeke

So on the consumable side the run rates been pretty good uninterrupted. And in the case of equipment it's really specifically North America and really market wise very broad base. And the recovery, I would say is tracks precisely where the slow up was and it's across the Board in terms of buy segment. And so it's - I would say broad base equipment all segments is what's back on track.

Michael Halloran

And then just understanding the change in the guidance range here - the tariff seems to be the big delta because you guys certainly seem comfortable with the order and the revenue trajectory organically, as well as what you're doing internally on the margin side.

So what was in the guidance previously from tariffs - from a tariff perspective and what is in guidance today? My guess is it was 1.5 million before and now you're adding an incremental 3.5 so call it five, but I just want to confirm that?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, we had zero in the - for tariffs in the original guidance and now we have 5 million.

Michael Halloran

So, but for the $5 million here, right - okay that makes sense. The trajectory internally is really good and then the hope is that as we get to next year some of these mitigation points can reduce that annualized pressure.

Tom Goeke

We are not waiting for next year, right. We have a number of things in place it's just a question of when it comes through it right. So we feel pretty good with what we have actioned in order to mitigate and it's really just execution through Q3 through Q4.

Operator

Our next question is from Brian Drab with William Blair.

Brian Drab

Just first question on the free cash flow and as it relates to restructuring, wondering Bruce, if you could just give us maybe an update on restructuring winding down where we are with that and how free cash flow looks in 2019 as we move past this restructuring?

Bruce Chalmers

We are on track to wind down our restructuring the back end of '18. And as I mentioned at the beginning of the year, we had a backlog that we had to work off in Malterdingen which was $19 million of backlog. We will be working that off and shipping our final machines in Q4 and then at that point in time, we will cease production at that plant.

We will have a large severance payment that will come through in Q4 and in fact our Q4 cash flow doesn’t change our guidance includes that payment. So no change to what we have always communicated for 2018 cash flow, but we do get that step-up in 2019 and expect cash flow in the a north of $125 million.

Brian Drab

Tom you mentioned that qualitatively it sounds like things are going as expected with your reentry in the auto, that large tonnage segment, but the number of machines that you have orders along, the number of machines in the pipeline, maybe if you could quantify that. Are those numbers in line with what you are looking for or better little light relative to expectation?

Tom Goeke

We’re about three months ahead on product development. We had expected that and as we have discussed that it would be until Q2 that we have actually product shift and as it turns out, we will have product to ship in Q4 and into Q1. So on the total product line development we're ahead of schedule and in the case of interest and quotation it's robust.

Brian Drab

And we shouldn't be concerned that this was the situation where you step away from the business and loss share, it kind of feels like the way you are framing it as the customers are waiting for you to reenter the market?

Tom Goeke

I mean, when we sort of slowed the order intake, we really did it through pricing. We didn't make announcement. We didn't make a big fuss in the market. It's one of those things where you just negotiate it and you lost the order.

And so as we get further along into Q3 and Q4, you just end up being a bit more competitive to pick up orders not slowly for sure but the cost structure. Actually really the biggest selling point in the equipment is not really cost structure, its performance, and so we've been able to do quite well on both sides both performance of equipment competitively, and also in realigning cost structure to be competitive. So, it's a solid step forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Ken Newman with KeyBanc Capital Market. Please proceed.

Ken Newman

Just wanted to touch on the guidance and the implications for the back half. It does look like you expect sales growth to be down in the second half of the year and I know that - that's probably a function of tougher comps, but just curious could you talk about if there is anything extraordinary or a bigger driver that gets you down to the midpoint of your back half sales guidance?

Tom Goeke

When I work through the numbers in the implied guidance for the second half, we are actually up 2% on revenue and up 2% on EBITDA and if you really strip out the impact of the tariffs, we would be up about 6% on EBITDA and up about 80 basis points. There is a really only impacts our guidance on EBITDA on a very temporary basis in Q3 and Q4 and then we will be back on track. Revenue guidance remains completely unchanged. Our order rate is unaffected by all of this.

Ken Newman

And then the guidance suggests that the prospects for free cash flow seem pretty strong into the back half. Maybe any updated thoughts on the M&A outlook as you think about the portfolio of businesses you have?

Tom Goeke

We don’t have anything actioned in the pipeline right now. We always have a few things that we are looking at, few things that we would like to see break free that we would certainly take a hard run at. Those are in the same areas that we have always talked about North American aftermarket and the global hot runner business, but we are really focused on continuing to drive restructuring to completion as a first step.

Bruce Chalmers

That’s all, really the strategy is to get to the point we committed and then as free cash changes to look at some bolt-on or add-on as we enter 2019 to start where we have opportunities to action.

Ken Newman

And then just lastly from me, I may have missed it, but could you talk about the price cost curve going forward, I think you mentioned the first quarter you had 40 basis points of price what was in the second quarter and just maybe help us think about the impacted pricing within your updated guide?

Bruce Chalmers

We had about $2 million positive price impact in the quarter. So we are seeing the benefit of the product portfolio management and managing that tighter. We are seeing that the price really is coming through.

Ken Newman

I guess, as a follow-up, I mean is there - could you talk about what's in your guidance as it relates to pricing?

Bruce Chalmers

Offset, other than a temporary headwind on the tariffs everything else was full offset. So, full offset on all inflation. So right now, we are up about 1% in the quarter on pricing and we would expect to see that continue in the back half of the year to offset any other inflation that we would incur.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to management for closing remarks.

Tom Goeke

So thanks for joining the call. We look forward to another good quarter Q3 and winding down the year. And we will stay in touch and again thanks for joining.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.