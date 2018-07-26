Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:NAP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Angeliki Frangou - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Iola and good morning to all of you joining us on today’s call. We are pleased to report the results for the second quarter of 2018. In Q2 we reported $14.7 million of EBITDA and $4.3 million of net income. We also announced a distribution of $0.125 per unit, representing an annualized yield of about 14%.

Slide 4 summarizes our company’s positioning. NAP’s charters are expected to provide approximately $300 million in contracted revenues which will be the 100% contracted for 2018 at an average rate of $39,060 per day. Its average remaining charter period of 2.8 years provides an EBIT with forward visibility.

In addition, NAP has purchase options for three VLCC vessels expiring in November of 2018. NAP’s financial strength and flexibility is represented through its conservative leverage of 42% net debt to book capitalization. Navious Group provides Navious Midstream significant economies of scale, as well as access to potential future at creating our position.

NAP’s operating expenses are fixed through December 2018 and that’s in line with industry average. Slide 5 outlines Navious Midstream’s strength. NAP is favorably positioned to take advantage of attractive vessel valuations as it has a strong balances. Net debt to book capitalization is 42% and there is no forward growth CapEx commitments or any debt maturities until 2020.

NAP’s cost structure is fixed under the management agreement with Navious Holdings, Navious Midstream’s operating expense are fixed until December 2018. Under this arrangement, Navious Midstream does not pay additional fee to technical or commercial management or for the sale of vessels or any financing transactions.

As mentioned earlier, our fleet is a 100% fixed through 2018 including the backstop commitments from Navious acquisition. NAP’s fleet is fixed at an expected average rate of $39,060 net per day for 2018, which is well in excess of the current one year VLCC time charter rate of $19,000 per day. For 2019, our fleet is 40.8% fixed at an expected average rate of $45,613 per day.

NAP’s Board of Directors received a major proportion from NNA in which NNA would acquire all publicly held units of NAP that are not already owned by NNA in a stock for units exchange. NAP’s conflict committee is evaluating the proposal with the assistance of external legal and financial advisors.

Please turn to Slide 6m, which demonstrates NAP’s liquidity position at June 30, 2018. NAP has $21.7 million in cash and $196.2 million of debt. NAP’s leverage profile is conservative with 42% in net debt to book capitalization with no committed growth CapEx and no significant debt maturities until 2020.

At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Eri Tsironi, Navious Midstream’s CFO. Eri?

Erifili Tsironi

Thank you, Angeliki Frangou and good morning all. I will briefly review our unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018. The information is included in the press release and is summarized in the slide presentation on the Company’s website.

As shown in Slide 7, revenue for the second quarter of 2018 increased by approximately 12% to $20.8 million, compared to $18.5 million for the same period in 2017. All our vessels are fixed on contracts having an average remaining duration of 2.8 years including the backstop commitments from Navious acquisition.

In the second quarter of 2018, our vessels achieved an average time charter agreement rate of $39,578 per day, which is in line with the second quarter of 2017 figure of $39,342 per day. Other expenses for the quarter including management fees and general and administrative expenses amounted to $6 million, compared to $5.8 million for the same quarter in 2017. Our OpEx for the vessels excluding dry docking is fixed at $9,500 per day per vessel until December 2018.

For the second quarter of 2018, EBITDA was increased approximately by 19% to $14.7 million as compared to $12.4 million for the same period in 2017, mainly as a result of the $2.3 million increase in revenue.

Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $4.3 million or $0.21 per unit, compared to $2 million or $0.10 per unit for the same period in 2017. Navious Midstream generated an operating surplus for the quarter of $8.9 million while a replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $2.6 million.

Moving to the six months operations, revenue for the first six months of 2018 increased by $1 million to $40.6 million, compared to $39.6 million for the same period in 2017. The average time charter equivalent rate was $38,535 per day for the six months period ended June 30, 2017, 2018, compared to $38,914 per day for the six months period ended June 30, 2017.

For the first half of 2018, EBITDA was affected by a $32.4 million one-off non-cash loss on the sale of Shinyo Kannika. Adjusted EBITDA excluding the abovementioned non-cash loss increased by approximately 5% to $28.4 million for the first six months of 2018, compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Net loss for the first half of 2018 was $25.3 million. The figure adjusted to exclude the non-cash loss on vessel sale results in a net profit of $7.2 million or $0.35 per unit, compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2017.

Navios Midstream generated an operating surplus for the first six months of 2018 of $16.7 million while replacement and maintenance CapEx reserve for the period was $5.4 million. Vessel utilization for the first half of 2018 was in excess of 99%.

Turning to slide eight for the balance sheet highlights. Cash and cash equivalents as per June 30, 2018 was $21.7 million, compared to $37.1 million including restricted cash as of December 31, 2017. Other current assets were $17.3 million which mainly relates to the $10.6 million accrued under the backstop. The settlement of the backstop could perform annually.

Long-term debt net of deferred finance cost and net of discount including current portion was $196.2 million as per June 30, 2018. Our long-term debt relates to the term loan B facility concluded in June 2015. Net debt to book capitalization at the end of the second quarter of 2018 was at a comfortable level of 42%.

As shown in Slide 9, we declared a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2018 of $0.125 per unit, which translates into $0.50 on an annual basis. This distribution provides our unitholders with a yield of about 14%. The cash distribution is payable on August 14th 2018 to unitholders of record on August 6, 2018.

Total distributions for the quarter amount to $2.7 million. Our unit coverage for the quarter is 3.3 times. I would like to remind you that for U.S. tax purposes, a portion of our distribution is treated as return of capital. Also, we report the cumulative annual distributions to common unitholders on Form 1099.

I’ll now pass the call to Ted Petrone, our Vice Chairman to discuss the industry section. Ted?

Ted Petrone

Thank you, Eri. Please turn to Slide 10. Navios Midstream expects to receive about $300 million in contracted revenue from top tier companies. We have 2.8 years of average remaining employment with strong counterparties including the backstop commitments from Navios Acquisition. Through our profit sharing arrangements we can capture and benefit from market improvement over our current charter rates.

Please turn to Slide 11. Slide 11 shows that 2018 cash flow cushion from our low breakeven. We expect to earn the average contracted daily base rate of $39,060. Our average fully loaded cost is $20,624. As you know, our daily operating costs includes dry-docking, general and administrative expenses, interest expense and capital repayment. Navios Midstream enjoys vessel operating expenses in line with industry average. The operating costs under this management agreement with Navios Holdings are fixed at current levels until December 2018.

Turning to slide 12. World crude oil consumption has generally grown in the past 30 years with declines in 2008 and 2009 due to the global financial crisis. Starting in 2010, world crude and refined product consumption returned to this pattern of growth. The main structural drivers going forward are moderate VLCC fleet growth, an increasing demand from the Asian economies, particularly, China and India.

The IMF projected global GDP growth for 2018 and 2019 at 3.9% for each year with emerging and developing markets growing at 4.9% in 2018 and 5.1% in 2019. Increases in world GDP year-on-year has generally led to higher time charter rates for VLCCs.

Turning to slide 13. In terms of the ton miles, the movement of crude from West Africa and South America to China uses about as many VLCCs as they move it from the Arabian Gulf, even though the Arabian Gulf shipped about two times more oil to China. Increases in Atlantic Basin crude going to China in 2017 created additional demand equal to 31 VLCCs based on 90-day round trips.

VLCCs supply unfortunately grew faster than demand last year causing lacklusted rates for most of last year and into the first half of this year. Increasing ton mile demand should bring the VLCC market back into balance.

For example, increases in U.S. crude production had led to a 93% increase in 2017 exports through May of this year US crude exports have risen a further 68% in ton miles. Near-term, new crude export streams from West Africa, Brazil and other Atlantic basin suppliers to the new refineries in the eastern hemisphere should help increase ton miles and support VLCC rates.

Going forward, this trend should continue as Chinese domestic production declines and consumption increases.

Turn to slide 14. China is the world’s largest importer of oil and the second largest consumer of oil importing over two-thirds of its requirements. Chinese imports have more than doubled since 2009, representing a 11% CAGR. Chinese crude imports averaged 9 million barrels a day in the first half of 2018, up 6% from the same period last year.

Additional refinery openings going forward should add about 3.4 million barrels per day to come on-stream from 2018 through 2020. As you can see in the table below, on a per capita basis, U.S. oil usage is 6.7 times that of China, European usage is 3.1 times and world usage is 1.4 times.

If China goes to world per capita consumption levels, China would require an additional 249 VLCCs assuming all crude is imported by sea, this represents an expansion of the existing fleet by about 34%.

Please turn to slide 15. According to BP’s latest worldwide oil demand projections through 2040, about half of the increase in demand will come from China and India. A significant portion of additional demand will come from the Middle East, meaning that less crude will leave the area as exports.

A majority of supply increases will come from non-OPEC Atlantic Basin sources and in conjunction with less Mid East exports should increase ton miles of VLCCs going forward.

Turn to slide 16. The graph on the left-hand side of the slide 16 shows the balance between the new building order book and the pool of scrap candidates even with the recent new building orders, the order book as of July 17th of a 108 VLCCs compares favorably to the 91 vessels that are 17 years in age or older. Year-to-date, 31 VLCCs were removed from the fleet.

Turning to slide 17, the forecast for net fleet book continues to decline with 23 VLCC new building deliveries so far combined with the previously mentioned 31 VLCC removals; net fleet growth year-to-date stands at a negative 1%. Given the outlook of continued ton mile growth, as supply and demand fundamentals look favorable going forward.

Thank you again. I would like to return the call back over Angeliki.

Angeliki Frangou

Thank you, Ted, and I open the call to questions.

Angeliki Frangou

I think there is no questions, I think, at this call. Thank you very much. We conclude the Q2 earnings.

