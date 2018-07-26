Can Viking Therapeutics Stock Spike To $14?

It’s been a stellar year for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) investors. The clinical-stage biopharma company develops innovative therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders - including a hot Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH) candidate called VK2809. Viking’s experimental drug – designed to treat a complex and progressive form of fatty liver disease – has sparked attention in the biotech world.

Present day, the company has booked a $650.8 million market cap. Since last summer, the stock has jumped like a beanstalk - 854% in growth; 147% of which was just in 2018 alone.

Even Wall Street’s best-performing analysts are placing their bullish bets behind this compelling drug maker. Here, we use TipRanks data to comb through the word on the Street. Just how confident are analysts on Viking’s market prospects? Let’s take a closer look.

Here’s why VKTX’s drug could be a big deal. The NASH market has the potential to become quite lucrative - potentially worth as much as $20-35 billion on the heels of climbing global obesity rates. Could Viking have the wonder drug to capture first-mover advantage?

For context, NASH stems predominantly from 1) chronic excessive calorie intake 2) a sedentary lifestyle. The chronic disease evolves silently, where patients often don’t see symptoms for several years until NASH has progressed more seriously. Over time, NASH can excessively scar the liver (fibrosis), which in turn points to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. This silent liver disease epidemic is a big driver behind liver transplants and is set to take the place of hepatitis C as the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.

Viking especially has captured Wall Street’s interest, as no therapies to date have gotten a green light to treat the condition. In other words, Viking could have prospects to enter a blockbuster space worth tens of billions of dollars.

SunTrust analyst Edward Nash (Profile & Recommendations) just joined the bullish camp on Viking, setting a Buy on the stock with a $14 price target (31% upside potential). Viking’s VK2809 possesses “the potential to become a promising treatment by addressing multiple metabolic issues,” wagers Nash. The analyst was impressed with phase 1b trial data, where Viking’s NASH drug showcased a substantial reduction in multiple lipid parameters. Another note for investors: Nash sees shares trading at a discounted valuation against other NASH-targeted competitors.

Maxim analyst Jason McCarthy (Profile & Recommendations) reiterated a Buy on the stock just last week, also calling for 31% in return potential ahead for Viking. In fact, McCarthy just boosted his price target nearly double. Rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) recently unleashed promising Phase 2 trial data for its NASH pipeline candidate M1-3196. This bodes well for Viking, says the analyst. McCarthy sees Viking’s VK2809 in the same class of drug as Madrigal’s thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist. Madrigal’s read-out indicates the class of drugs is primed to successfully treat NASH. With Phase 2 data for VK2809 by year-end, the biotech universe will be keen to see if Viking can showcase killer data as well.

Additionally, the four-star analyst likes what he sees with Viking’s VK5211 – the company’s lead program for musculoskeletal disorders. VK5211 is designed to treat patients recovering from hip fracture. Notably, Viking’s Phase 2 trial data was just chosen for a plenary oral presentation at the ASBMR 2018 annual meeting; a win that “could be another significant ‘external’ catalyst for Viking,” cheers McCarthy.

Roth Capital analyst Scott Henry (Profile & Recommendations) echoes McCarthy’s confidence that Madrigal’s data “appear to validate the class” of thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist compounds. The drug-maker is a “beneficiary of competitive data that validates VK2809,” says Henry, who likewise lifted his price target from $7.50 to $13.

Looking ahead, Henry anticipates a trial read-out for VK2809 come October. Should that data be positive, the company will be “likely to pursue a sequential phase 2/3 trial.” Accordingly, the analyst boosted his “expectations and valuation for VK2809.” That said, he notes, “with increased expectations comes increased risk.”

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh (Profile & Recommendations) observes an “appreciable market disconnect” here; especially considering Viking’s “broad” pipeline. Hsieh, who rates Viking an Outperform, has every reason to be bullish; the analyst rakes an impressive 168.6% in average profits when recommending the stock. Viking showcases a strong and unique standing for treating Nash, asserts Hsieh. Additionally, like McCarthy, the analyst also commends the company’s hip fracture treatment. Pay attention - McCarthy believes the opportunity for VK2809 coupled with VK5211 is underestimated in current trading levels.

Overall, we can see that the stock has received a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. See what top analysts are saying now about Viking’s market opportunity. In the last three months, Viking has won over 3 buy ratings - with no bears in sight. Consider that the 12-month average price target among analysts reveals healthy confidence: $13.67, or 28% in upside potential. In a nutshell: Bet on Viking and its odds to capture market share in a blockbuster indication; analysts already are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.