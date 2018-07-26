iRhythm Technologies: Looming Reimbursement Cut And Highly Motivated Competition Should Give Investors Palpitations

The Company's CEO left for a competitor, early med-tech "smart money" backers have left the scene, and Dougherty just downgraded the stock; investors will be left holding the bag.

Over 90% of iRhythm's business relies on a single temporary reimbursement code; analysts have ignored looming establishment of a permanent code that would reduce revenues by 40% to 70% overnight.

We believe iRhythm is worth no more than $15 to $20 per share, or ~80% downside from current levels.

Investment Summary

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) (“IRTC,””iRhythm,” “the Company”) is an unprofitable, single-product company with a market cap of $2 billion despite just $134 million of revenues projected for 2018. The Company generates almost all of its revenues from the Zio XT Patch, a Long-term/Extended Holter Monitor, which is intended to replace the 1-2 day short-term Holter monitor with a 14-day patch, providing better diagnostic yield in difficult cases of Atrial Fibrillation (Afib).

iRhythm’s early presence allowed the Company to grow revenues from $15.4 million in 2013 to $107.6 million in the last 12 months, as the patch replaced a large portion of conventional Holter monitors and enjoyed a monopoly in the Extended Holter market. This growth has propelled the Company to a market cap of over $2 billion and a remarkable 18x multiple of LTM revenues despite consistently negative EBITDA. All the while, management and analyst expectations for profitability have been pushed back further and further; consensus still holds that IRTC won’t even be profitable by 2020.

We believe that despite consistent disappointments in profitability, analysts and investors have held onto the stock due to the prospect of continued robust revenue growth. However, we believe that there are several large risks that will not only impair IRTC’s growth narrative but have the potential to impair the entire business. Most importantly, we believe that investors have neglected to consider iRhythm’s reimbursement environment.

The Zio Patch is currently billed under codes 0295T through 0298T, known as Category III codes, which are “temporary tracking codes for new and emerging technologies to allow data collection and assessment of new services and procedures.” Currently, the global reimbursement is $369.70 while the technical code is $310. The technical code includes simply the patch, while excluding analysis. Note that for traditional Holters and other ECGs, the additional "analysis" fee will be in the same range.

Additionally, private pay contracts are set at rates anywhere from 1.5x to 2.0x the Medicare rate. Competitors are seeking out permanent reimbursement codes, believing that “it’s a good thing to get it permanently priced sooner rather than later.” We believe that there is a high probability that a permanent reimbursement code will be set in 2020. Note while management and the sell-side will correctly state that the temporary code was renewed in 2016 (at what we believe was a 40% discount), a permanent code would be new entirely, rendering the temporary code useless.

Due to (1) the value that remains in the sub-$100 traditional Holter monitor, event monitors, and other alternatives, (2) the variety of competitors who have entered the extended Holter market post-iRhythm, (3) the history of previous reimbursement cuts to both IRTC’s product and similar products, (4) IRTC’s 70% gross margin profile – indicating an outsized target for the CMS – and (5) the fact that 7 to 8 years will have passed since initial 510(k) approval, we believe that the permanent reimbursement level will be set at $150 to $250, far lower than the current rate.

Given IRTC’s payor mix, we believe a permanent reimbursement code would reduce the Company’s go-forward revenues by 40% to 70% in one fell swoop. Our analysis is supported by conversations with industry specialists, management teams from various stakeholders, public competitor comments, and sell-side research. Reimbursement cuts are a normal part of doing business in healthcare, and Companies constantly must adapt to changes.

The difference between iRhythm and those who have adapted to changes in the past is that IRTC is a one trick pony as – conservatively – over 90% of the Company’s revenues are generated from the Zio XT patch.

Though more minor points considering our belief that the Company’s revenues will be cut essentially in half in 2020, we also believe that IRTC’s revenue faces several additional risks to growth that investors are unaware of:

First, IRTC touts a massive and growing TAM, while in our view, the Company has already fully-penetrated its customer base, which we believe to be about one-tenth of what management states due to the structural limitations of an Extended Holter, especially iRhythm’s trailing-edge model. Third-party industry sources, industry insiders, government data, and even conversations we’ve had with former IRTC employees confirm our view.

Second, though iRhythm has enjoyed a monopoly in the Extended Holter market, competition has leapfrogged the Company technologically, launching a variety of products in the last 12 months that we believe will take substantial share. For example, BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) launched its long-term Holter product in late 2017.

Though IRTC had the early market share lead, our checks indicate that competing products provide features that IRTC has yet to incorporate. This also supports our view that IRTC’s unprofitability is due to structural business model flaws. If IRTC has been investing so much in technology, how have competitors been able to leapfrog them?

Finally, it's worth making mention of a possible regulatory issue. In early 2016, iRhythm's U.K. distributor complained about a possible FCPA violation. iRhythm then conducted an investigation into this matter, and voluntarily reported the matter to the Department of Justice. The DOJ has not taken any evident action on this, but it remains a potential risk. Also see the Company's S-1 statement here.

We cannot assure you that our internal control policies and procedures will protect us from improper acts committed by our employees or agents. Violations of these laws, or allegations of such violations, could disrupt our business and have a material adverse effect on our business and operations.

For example, in the process of terminating our U.K. distributor in April 2016, the distributor alleged that we had violated certain provisions of the FCPA. We then conducted an internal investigation with our outside legal counsel. In August 2016, we voluntarily reported this matter to the DOJ. We plan to cooperate with any investigation the DOJ elects to undertake. We may incur substantial costs due to our compliance with information requests and cooperation with the DOJ’s investigation. In addition, the DOJ or other governmental agencies could impose a broad range of civil and criminal sanctions under the FCPA and other laws and regulations including, but not limited to, injunctive relief, disgorgement, fines, penalties, modifications to business practices including the termination or modification of existing business relationships, the imposition of compliance programs and the retention of a monitor to oversee compliance with the FCPA. We are unable to estimate the outcome of this matter; however, the imposition of any of these sanctions or remedial measures could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations.

Should the DOJ or other government agencies levy fines or require increased compliance measures, IRTC may be required to change its sales methods, which would dampen growth. The investigation resulted from the Company's attempt to sell into the UK, which was an utter failure. We believe this shows that iRhythm would have tremendous difficulty scaling into new products or countries.

Moreover, investors ought to also consider iRhythm’s ultimate profitability profile. We believe that while the Company has claimed to be continually “reinvesting” into new offerings and its sales force to drive growth, there are substantial structural deficiencies to the business that preclude profitability, especially as sales growth slows materially. First, investors believe that the Zio Patch’s value proposition over competing tests is driven by “artificial intelligence” and “machine learning,” yet a closer look reveals that tests are in fact analyzed and interpreted by swaths of cardiac technicians.

After a 10 to 12-day testing period, the tests are sent back to iRhythm, where it takes an additional two weeks for tests to return to the doctors, after which a diagnosis can finally be made. These teams are expensive, and these costs are not fixed; they increase with every test sold. If iRhythm’s claim to be “a digital informatics and analytics company versus a medical device company” were true, then why has it had such difficulty emulating the products of numerous competitors who have debuted monitors with live transmission?

Second, while investors correctly recognize that IRTC’s direct billing model incentivizes hospitals to prescribe Zio, they fail to recognize that this decision comes at a tremendous cost to IRTC. The direct billing model requires substantial expenses in customer service and back-office support.

Again, these are costs that increase with every additional test. Each of these deficiencies in IRTC’s model has been spun to the Street as “growth investments,” yet are expenses that increase as each test is sold. Don’t take our word for it; IRTC generated negative $11.0 million of EBITDA in 2013 while generating negative $31.3 million in EBITDA for the last 12 months.

We believe IRTC is a company with a “one-hit-wonder” product that has generated tremendous Wall Street hype via strong revenue growth, yet whose time is quickly coming to an end. We believe reimbursement will be cut drastically in 2020, while competitors flock to market with better products and investor growth expectations are disappointed. As IRTC shifts its narrative from revenue growth to profitability, we expect the structural deficiencies to its business model to be exposed.

We believe that the smart money has recognized these issues, as the Company's early backers have substantially exited their positions, while Dougherty recently downgraded the shares to a SELL rating. In the next 12 to 18 months, we believe that amidst reimbursement cuts, increasing well-funded competition taking share, resolution of the DOJ investigation, and slowing growth, shares ought to de-rate substantially towards peers at a ~4x revenue multiple, or $15 to $20 per share, portending 70% to 80% downside.

Company Overview

iRhythm Technologies refers to itself as a “a digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining our wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine- learning capabilities.”

The Company has grown to a consensus estimated $134 million in revenues for 2018 through the growth of the Zio XT patch. Predominantly all of its revenues are in the US, as the Company tried unsuccessfully to enter the European market through the UK, yet found that the healthcare system was less than accommodating.

CEO Kevin King referred to IRTC as a “digital informatics and analytics company versus a medical device company” on the Q1 2018 conference call.

So more people are using our system because of the infrastructure that we've built across the enterprise than would be doing it, if we said to them, here's a ZIO Patch, you curate the data, or here's a ZIO Patch, you curate the data and you bill it and you interpret it. They don't have time to do that, and that's not value creating for them. That's the pivot and that's the unique competitive advantage of iRhythm as a digital informatics and analytics company versus a medical device company.

(Source: Q1 2018 earnings call)

We have become increasingly skeptical of companies such as iRhythm that like to refer to themselves as more than what they are. When it comes down to it, over 90% of IRTC’s sales (per management comments on the Q1 2018 call) are derived from a single patch that diagnoses Atrial Fibrillation (Afib), the ZIO XT. iRhythm received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Zio XT in July 2012; thus the product is now 6 years old. In understanding the role of the Zio XT, it is helpful to understand how the product fits in within the broader ecosystem of options. On the “low-end,” the traditional Holter monitor (shown below), is worn for 1 to 2 days.

(Source: Mayo Clinic)

The Zio XT (shown below) has gained share from the Holter monitor. The Zio XT is clearly a simpler product that management touts as having better diagnostic yield than the traditional Holter, yet requires the wearer to be diagnosed for 10 to 14 days. This of course assumes that the patch doesn’t fall off in the mean-time, which has been widely reported as a deficiency of the device.

Thus, the user wears the patch for up to 14 days, after which it is mailed to IRTC for analysis. This analysis process takes an additional 2 weeks before being sent to the doctor for final evaluation and diagnosis. In total, this is a minimum 1-month process. Competitors, as we will explain below, have products that evaluate in real-time. However, the greatest risk to the Company is in massive looming reimbursement cuts.

Establishment of a permanent reimbursement code will be detrimental to iRhythm's business

We believe that the iRhythm narrative relies primarily on continued strong revenue growth, which we believe is at substantial risk of coming off track for several reasons. As earlier mentioned, we believe the primary risk is in IRTC’s reimbursement model, which has the potential to reduce revenues anywhere from 40% to 70% in one fell swoop.

Though the Company has been developing the Zio AT product (for mobile cardiac outpatient telemetry, commonly "MCOT"), the Zio XT patch remains well over 90% of revenues.

And we probably won't report out AT or even international revenue, which was a question, I think, we had the last time, until we get material maybe 10% of our sales or something like that, pretty close. But at this point, it's still kind of early days for us.

(Source: Q1 2018 earnings call)

This is confirmed by CMS Data, which shows the HCPCS code 0297T as being by far the highest both in price and in number of times iRhythm has billed it to Medicare. CPT 0297T is a category III code,

Category III CPT codes are temporary tracking codes for new and emerging technologies to allow data collection and assessment of new services and procedures. They are used to collect data in the FDA approval process or to substantiate widespread usage of the new and emerging technology to justify establishment of a permanent Category I CPT code.

Per Dougherty’s December 2017 initiation report on the Company, private pay contracts are 1.5x to 2.0x the Medicare rate:

(Source: Dougherty)

As the current CMS listing is $310, 30-35% of revenues (not explicitly disclosed by management, per our knowledge) are Medicare, and private pay contracts are 1.5x to 2.0x higher than Medicare, we estimate that IRTC’s blended/consolidated pricing on the Zio XT is in the range of $419 to $512. Keep these figures in mind as we progress.

(Source: Management comments, Dougherty, author analysis)

There are several additional elements to unpack here. First, Dougherty’s choice of words regarding the potential for reimbursement pressure is telling. They state that “our work suggests” renewal rather than a more definitive proof of renewal. Additionally, even if “the T-code under which Zio is reimbursed was renewed,” this says nothing as to the establishment of a permanent reimbursement code, which would be entirely new in Category I rather than Category III. Thus, we are left with a severe lack of confidence that the Zio’s current reimbursement is protected. Per ADVANCE Healthcare (author emphasis):

The Category III codes are five characters long, with four digits followed by the letter 'T' in the last field (e.g. 0002T). The codes are intended to be temporary and will be retired if the procedure or service is not accepted as a Category I code within five years.

As iRhythm’s product is now well over 5 years old and competitors are incentivized to receive a permanent code as soon as possible, we believe 2020 will be a pivotal year for the Company. Looking to BioTelemetry’s Q1 2018 call, we find that BEAT has a different tone on permanent reimbursement. In fact, they are pushing for permanent reimbursement. Per CEO Joseph Capper,

Yes. So a couple of parts there. One, you talked a little bit about the pricing strategy -- the pricing plan or a process to get permanent pricing, and coding for this new category, as you know, is still under a temporary code. We will participate in that process as much as we can. I think it's a good thing to get it permanently priced sooner rather than later.

It is notable that BEAT is incentivized to receive a permanent code, as it just launched its long-term Holter monitor in late 2017 to compete with IRTC’s Zio XT. Per CMS guidelines, a company cannot submit an application for a permanent code without 3 months of data. We believe that as BioTelemetry only launched its long-term Holter in Q4 2017, it couldn't meet these guidelines. However, 2019 will be a much different situation...

In BioTelemetry’s view, even a $150 or $200 level would be better than the current sub-$100 level received by traditional Holter monitors, as the long-term Holter cannibalizes traditional Holters, yet at a much higher gross profit contribution. Thus, the sooner that BEAT establishes permanent reimbursement, the better, as its sales reps will be better prepared to make inroads with the product, and it will start selling product at multiples of the current ASP of traditional Holters.

Thus, the question must be asked: at what price will the permanent code be set? Our work from numerous sources suggests that as compared to the $310 national average, a code could be set in anywhere from a $150 to $250 range.

The below assumes that Zio XT is 92% to 97% of Company revenues, while the rest of the business (Zio AT) is somewhere between $4 million and $11 million in revenue for 2018. Given that two-thirds of payors are on privately-negotiated contracts (which are at 1.5x to 2.0x the CMS rate) and would follow the CMS in a permanent code, iRhythm would be doubly affected.

At the low-end (most conservative), $250 new rate/$419 old rate * $123 million in Zio XT revenues = $73 million in go-forward XT revenues. At the high-end (most aggressive), $150 new rate/$512 old rate * $130 million in Zio XT revenues = $38 million in go-forward XT revenues.

Thus, we believe that establishment of a permanent code would reduce IRTC’s go-forward revenues anywhere from 37% to 69%.

(Source: public data, company commentary, author analysis)

We believe investors have altogether failed to consider this possibility. For example, Morgan Stanley’s model simply straight-lines Zio XT pricing flat through its forecast period, while considers revenues as a function of the number of sales people that the Company hires.

In work done for competitor BioTelemetry, SunTrust believes that the extended Holter pricing would be based upon an average duration (IRTC patches typically last in the 9 to 12-day range rather than the maximum 2-week prescribed length). Based on their analysis of 10 to 12-day range, pricing for the technical fee would range from $158 to $188, a ~50% reduction to the current blended range. See their work below:

(Source: SunTrust)

Further supporting our view that a long-term Holter would be priced significantly lower than currently, is the reimbursement for event monitors, which have established permanent codes: 93268 through 93272.

Back in November 2012, the CMS acknowledged that 0297T has less functionality than 93271, a code with 24-hour attended monitoring. The following is from “FINAL RULE: MEDICARE HOSPITAL OUTPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT AND AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTER PAYMENT SYSTEMS FOR CY 2013.” See the following descriptions for the corresponding codes:

See page 32 for the clipping below, in which the CMS recognizes 93271 includes 24-hour attended monitoring while 0297T does not.

We note that the codes are billed together, so total cost is the sum of the reimbursements, which average $434 per CMS data. In total, this results in $14.47 per day for a higher quality recorder. Note that the 93271 codes are for cardiac event detection monitoring, for which iRhythm doesn't have an event monitor currently available on the market.

Even if we assume that the CMS would price the two devices similarly on a per-day basis, despite 93271's superior results, 0297T on a 12-day monitoring period would result in $174 total, again far lower than current reimbursement. We also note that this is very similar to SunTrust's range.

iRhythm produces outsized gross margins; Medicare administrators are incentivized to cut them

As we earlier noted, iRhythm has grown revenues from just $15.4 million in 2013 to $107.6 million in the last 12 months. While the Company would like to remain under the radar of administrators, we believe it will have a difficult time doing so going forward. Per ASHA:

When Medicare administrators take note that the use of a particular service rises quickly over time, they automatically assume that the service is being used as a "cash cow" and is therefore being overpaid. This assumption often results in a reevaluation of the CPT code and a lower reimbursement rate.

Furthermore, management frequently touts its gross margin profile at over 70%. We believe that in today’s stringent cost environment, both of these data points will stand out to administrators and the Company has painted a target on its own back.

Precedent situations also point to lower future reimbursement levels:

Importantly, though we have no access to historical payor records (such as BCBS, Anthem, etc.), we have reason to believe that reimbursement for the Zio XT was reduced by 40% in May 2016, conveniently just a few months prior to the Company’s IPO. See the following from Cafepharma message boards:

If CMS is cutting reimbursement for a temporary code, we believe that they would be even more inclined to cut it for a permanent code. A reduction of this magnitude shouldn’t be considered an anomaly; this is a normal part of doing business in dealing with the CMS and has affected various businesses numerous times in the past:

(Source: MarketWatch, Reuters)

Additionally, large one-time cuts extended to the cardiac monitoring market. In November 2008, CardioNet received Category I CPT codes for its wireless cardiac monitoring (MCOT) systems at $1,123. Nevertheless, less than a year later, the reimbursement rate was cut to just $754. Per MobiHealthNews,

While some analysts have been anticipating a rate drop on the order of about $200 for the past few months, the rate cut was almost double that.

We believe that there will be similar analyst disappointment from iRhythm in coming months, yet on an even greater scale.

iRhythm's true TAM is much lower than stated

iRhythm’s May 2018 investor presentation cites a $1.4 billion market opportunity to rationalize its massive valuation and “investments” in growth to capture the market. Per the Q1 2018 call:

A key component of our growth strategy is to continue to aggressively drive market penetration as we believe our total share in the symptomatic arrhythmia monitoring market is around 10% in the U.S., and so there exists significant potential for growth as we scale our organization.

In iRhythm’s own study, it was recognized that the Zio only provided meaningful change in clinical management for 28% of patients utilizing a traditional Holter (61% of the market). This instantly reduces the cited $1.4 billion market to a fraction of the size. Additionally, Zio has no real-time transmission capabilities in the same method that mobile cardiac telemetry (MCTs) devices do.

MCT’s have automatic triggers that transmit data in real-time rather than the month-long process involved with a Zio patch. This again limits the TAM. In total, analysts’ estimates range from 75% to 90% of the actual Extended Holter market, as compared to the 10% figure that IRTC management uses to justify its lack of profitability. This is confirmed by the independent calls we’ve made to former iRhythm employees and competitors

Thus, we believe that while IRTC has done an admittedly good job at capturing market share in the past 5 years, growth is on its last legs as the ZIO XT simply has nowhere further to go. Compounding this risk on the top-line is the newfound competition that has leapfrogged IRTC’s product and we believe will take substantial share over the next 1 to 3 years. As IRTC massively overstates its TAM, the true impact will be detrimental.

Competitors are launching new products which have leapfrogged iRhythm's technology

We see two highly disturbing effects to iRhythm's competition launching new products and gaining traction in the past several months.

First, these products have better technology than iRhythm, whether it comes to diagnostic yield, time of wear, ease of use, or time to diagnosis. While iRhythm was once considered the standard-bearer, this is no longer the case as doctors are opting for competitors products. Even iRhythm's former UK distributor, CardioLogic, left the Company and now distributes BardyDx products. Given that iRhythm has the vast majority of the long-term Holter market, we see this historical monopoly coming to a swift end.

Second, the new technology that competitors have incorporated supports our view that iRhythm no longer deserves >$300 reimbursement for the Zio XT, as there are a variety of better values at higher, lower, and similar price points.

The following includes just a sampling of the competitors who have launched new products in the past few years.

First is publicly-traded peer BioTelemetry, Inc. who we also note is profitable and trades at 4.7x forward revenues. BioTelemetry has been going after the long-term Holter market rather aggressively,

And our extended-wear Holter products, CardioKey and ePatch, really started to pick up steam. I will likely refrain from discussing specific metrics in this category for at least a few more quarters given our newness to the category. Suffice it to say, at this juncture, the growth rate is incredibly high. So the second part of your question is given that would we be more aggressive in going after that market, and the clear answer is yes. In the first quarter of this year, we started to put more emphasis on that. Again in my comments I said I was going to refrain from talking about what those specific metrics are in terms of volume and growth just because it's kind of early on, and to be candid, the growth numbers are obnoxious, right? They're really high because we're working off of a relatively low base. But the important thing is, we have – the entire sales organization now has access to the product and is responsible for selling it. As you may recall, LifeWatch did not have an extended-wear Holter, so getting the rest of that sales team up to speed on the product was an important step If we were kind of pleasantly surprised at all, it was the quick uptick of the extended-wear Holter business once we had product and a fully trained sales organization. And so, during the quarter, we saw really nice growth. And we'll see if that continues into the second and third quarter. I anticipate that it will. We'll see what kind of impact that can have on the business. The next step is really making sure that as we grow this extended-wear Holter product line, we have that added on to all of our existing contracts. The good news is, we have existing contracts, it's not like you're going in and starting a new relationship, it's you modify the current contract to add an additional product.

(Source: Q1 2018 earnings call)

Interestingly in late 2017, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) partnered with BioTelemetry – not iRhythm – for its cardiac monitoring product, which we see as a vote of confident in the company's technology vis a vis iRhythm. Per BioTelemetry,

The study, which launched today, is expected to discover undiagnosed irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation, using the Apple Watch and the dedicated “Apple Heart Study” App.

SunTrust models BioTelemetry generating $18 million in Long-term Holter revenues for 2018, with management commenting that “the growth rate is incredibly high.” We wonder how iRhythm will respond.

Private competitor BardyDx/Bardy Diagnostics now has the CAM patch, which only needs to be worn for up to 7 days. In May 2018, the Company released a head-to-head study of the CAM in which BardyDx concluded that:

“the BardyDx CAM single-channel patch ambulatory ECG monitor (NYSE:AEM), designed specifically to enhance P-wave detection, identified significantly more arrhythmias and resulted in better, more informed clinical decision-making over the iRhythm Zio XT patch.”

(Source: Bardy)

Apart from Biotelemetry and BardyDx/Bardy Diagnostics, Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) acquired Corventis, Inc. in June 2014 for $150mln. Corventis made the Piix wearable sensor, which is a “Band-Aid-like, water-proof, wireless device is attached to the chest and monitors heart rate, respiratory rate, temperature, fluid levels and patient activity.” Additionally, in March 2017, Medtronic received 501(k) clearance for the next-gen Linq monitor. Other competitors include Medicomp, with the TelePatch, which was unveiled in May 2017.

The service not only offers long-term Holter “from three to 14 days in a completely wireless wearable solution” but “TelePatch is capable of short-term Holter, Wireless Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry tests.” Per the Company:

Most importantly, TelePatch – like all Medicomp monitors – contains the company’s proprietary Diogenes algorithm, long heralded as the most advanced ambulatory cardiac monitoring technology as it provides the highest clinical yield in the industry leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses.

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) also has the SEER 1000 Holter (24, 48, and 7-day options) that syncs with tablets and smartphones. Finally, we find it interesting that iRhythm partnered with CardioLogic as its UK distributor, yet after CardioLogic accused iRhythm of FCPA violations, the distributor opted to go with BardyDx instead.

In July 2017, Cardiac Insight Inc, approved its Cardea Solo ECG monitoring system. The device is used post-op and monitors patients for Afib. Per Rober Hauser, MD, FACC, FRHS, HRS:

It is vital to detect and treat atrial fibrillation before it causes a stroke or heart failure. Cardea Solo provides the information doctors need in a more timely and cost-effective manner than currently offered by other wearable sensors.

Cardea Solo also works much faster than the Zio patch, as the patch is only worn for seven days, while when it comes time for data analysis, the patch is simply put into a reader and the results are analyzed on the spot where it then becomes available to the physician. Interestingly enough, iRhythm’s former CEO Bill Willis left the Company and joined Cardiac Insight as President shortly thereafter.

Cafepharma message boards also indicate that iRhythm has been losing substantial sales talent as of late, in addition to comments that management is “clueless” and numerous questions regarding the actual value of the product relative to pricing and poor reimbursement.

We believe that IRTC’s analyst community has taken management at face value and downplayed the tremendous risk of being a one-product company. We believe this to be a highly-risky and imprudent strategy, especially given what we believe are massive reimbursement cuts on the horizon.

iRhythm is a structurally unprofitable business

We believe that there are two main “buckets” of costs that investors do not have the full picture on, hence believing that the Company's lack of profitability is due solely to "growth" and "reinvestment" rather than structural issues.

First, we believe IRTC’s constant references to artificial intelligence and machine learning are more for show than substance. We have a difficult time believing that heavy use of AI and ML would require the Company to take 2 weeks for a single test to get back to the doctor. This is the case as IRTC utilizes cardiac technicians to analyze the data. In fact, a December 2013 complaint against the Company by one such cardiac technician alleges that “defendant employs more than 250 Cardiac/Holter Technicians worldwide.”

This was at a time in which IRTC generated just $15.4 million in revenues (year-end 2013). iRhythm is estimated to generate $138 million in revenues for 2018, yet the Company remains unprofitable... At the same time, the complaint alleges that these cardiac techs were overworked and underpaid, hardly an environment for high-quality results.

Don’t take our word for it. The Company’s own cited studies recognize that the use of cardiac techs is the primary contributor to errors in data analysis that leads to a sub-optimal diagnosis.

Of the 11 discrepant arrhythmia events, 2 can be explained by an algorithm misclassification and 7 by a processing error by the initial iRhythm Technologies Inc, physician reviewer … In 7 of the discrepant arrhythmia event cases, short runs of mostly supraventricular tachycardia were not classified as such and therefore were never surfaced to the report viewed by the ordering physicians or investigators.

Additionally, if iRhythm’s technology is so robust, why would it require hundreds of overworked technicians generating reports every two weeks? We note that the Company has not made any improvements to the Zio XT since its initial launch, while competitors have made massive technological inroads and effectively leapfrogged the Company. If iRhythm is investing so much into technology, investors ought to ask where the results are.

Second, IRTC employs a direct billing model, in which the Company assumes reimbursement risk by billing payors directly, rather than this being the physician’s responsibility. This incentivizes physicians to prescribe the ZIO, which has contributed to IRTC’s tremendous revenue growth. However, this means that it has required to build out a robust back office and customer service teams to deal with these issues, which are especially common among medical device companies with Category III codes.

These are teams that must continue to be built out as the Company scales; these aren’t fixed costs that the Company can leverage. Further, this is an area in which IRTC has no competitive or cost advantage; it is essentially subsidizing hospitals to use its product at what we believe is ultimately a negative margin to the Company. iRhythm wants to tell the Street that it will grow its way out of operating losses, but we don’t believe the Company can have its cake and eat it too. Examine management’s comments on the Q1 2018 call,

Leverage in the operating expense side is -- comes more from the organization reaching levels of productivity, like the sales force is a big expense item for us right now and for R&D and investing in new products and programs. Those things are driving growth. There are not intended necessarily yet to be contributing to the bottom line. We have a very, very large addressable market and a relatively small market share. And it's our goal and our vision to be the leader in this space and in others, and in order to do that, we need to invest and think of ourselves more as a growth company than we do as a value-oriented bottom line-oriented company. But don't underestimate the strength of the business because with 72% gross margins, there's a lot falling down into the next layer of the P&L.

Compare this to reality. IRTC has been pounding the same drum for the past several years, while estimates for ultimate profitability have been dragged further out in time. As earlier noted, EBITDA losses have expanded from -$11.0 million in 2013 to -$31.3 million in 2017. And in the most recent quarter, though revenues grew strongly, operating expenses were even worse:

Revenue for the quarter was $30.6 million, up 51% over prior year after adjusting for ASC 606 … Operating expenses for the first quarter 2018 were $32.6 million, an increase of 67% compared to $19.5 million for the same period of the prior year

The Company also increased full-year revenue guidance, which the Street took as a major positive. However, we believe many missed two important items.

First, in the previous quarter (Q4 2017), the Company guided its 2018 results to be below analysts' estimates. Consensus at the time held $133 million in revenues for 2018, while the Company guided up to $131 million at the midpoint. Thus, it was merely bringing Street expectations back to where they previously were. However, the stock took it at as a major positive in Q1 2018.

Second, the increased Q1 2018 guide came with an even larger increase in SG&A, from $126.5 million at the midpoint to an increased $129.5 million. This means that with the corresponding revenue growth, there will be continued correspondingly larger losses. See the difference in the table below; while management guided revenues higher, they also guided losses higher.

(Source: Management comments, author analysis)

We finally note that with the increase in the guide (and in expenses), the Company never increased its guide for the number of sales reps it planned to hire, which has been consistently called out as a major “investment” item in quarters past. How does the Company explain that it is both increasing sales while increasing losses, without hiring more sales reps? Unfortunately, analysts never asked the question… We believe this is most easily explained by the aforementioned variable costs in cardiac technicians and back-office support that the Company is disguising as fixed costs to keep the narrative on track.

Risks & Trades

We believe that investors are currently betting on continued growth in the XT, while extrapolating the Company's success with the XT into the recently launched real-time MCOT Zio AT product. However, the AT is entering a market that is already fully-penetrated where it is a late entrant rather than an early entrant as it was in long-term Holter.

We find it difficult to believe that the AT will have the same success, especially while the XT loses share in iRhythm's core market. Second, investors have touted international growth over the longer term. As evidenced by the Company's failed attempt in Europe, we again find it difficult to believe that iRhythm will be able to cater its products to international markets with different healthcare systems.

iRhythm trades over $20 million per day on average with minimal borrow costs per Interactive Brokers, and also has a liquid options market.

Catalysts & Conclusion

We believe that iRhythm's historical monopoly in Extended Holter is coming to a swift end with a variety of competitors who have leapfrogged the Company's technology. This end ought to be swift, given what we believe are massive reimbursement cuts on the horizon and a very motivated public competitor. Over the next 3 to 6 months, we expect that these developments will cause iRhythm's growth to slow at a much faster rate than analysts currently believe, hence leading to substantial downside in the stock.

The Company’s early backers who specialize in medical devices – considered the “smart money” – have been selling their stock in droves.

(Source: Public filings, author analysis)

We believe that they see the same tremendous risks in iRhythm’s business model and have decided to take their gains and run. Taking their place are investors such as Capital Research and Management Company, FMR, BlackRock, and Franklin Resources.

Just a few days ago, Dougherty & Company downgraded the stock to a Sell rating and a $66 price target, citing “heightened competitive concerns” and “trouble sustaining its very enviable growth trends.” Ultimately, we believe that as reimbursement hits, growth slows with a litany of new product introductions from competitors, and lack of profitability shows through, investors will assign a more respectable multiple of 3x to 5x revenues to iRhythm.

In the near term given tremendous unrecognized reimbursement risk, increased competition, and a structurally unprofitable business model, we believe shares are worth no more than $15 to $20 per share, for ~80% downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IRTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.