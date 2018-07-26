The Television Takeover - What You Need To Know

With concentration of media ownership happening, it's wise to position yourself as it begins. My favored play here is The Walt Disney Company (DIS) with the ongoing acquisition of 21st Century Fox (FOX). Combining their content, is promising for Disney who already has a history of absorbing others creative content and successfully continuing it; such as Pixar, ABC and Lucasfilm. But first let's look at the situation as a whole.

Have you been paying attention to this twisted mess of entertainment and media companies? Because if you blink you might miss something. 21st Century Fox has been up for bids between Comcast (CMCSA) and Disney, with Comcast recently dropping out paving the way for Disney. But there is also the recent acquisition of Time Warner (TWX) by AT&T (T) to be aware of, and what happens when we look at this as a whole? At the end of the day, who is going to control our TV? And better yet, how can we get involved?

Let's go back to 2017, and take a look at the status of these companies before this complicated web began weaving:

AT&T Inc.

First we can look at AT&T: Having Fiscal Year 2017 annual revenue of $160.5 billion, AT&T brings home the highest revenue in this group. AT&T communications provides many U.S. customers and businesses with mobile, broadband, and video as well as other communication services. AT&T international provides pay-TV services in 11 countries as well as mobile services in Mexico. AT&T also has an advertising and analytics business providing valuable customer insights to marketers, as well as ad inventory from their pay-TV services. For the year of 2017 AT&T issued dividends totaling $1.97 leaving them with a dividend yield of 5.85%. Considering the stock price for the end of December 2017, AT&T had a P/E of 8.17 and a P/S of 1.49. Finally, based on information from end of October 2017, AT&T had a Market Cap of $206.5 billion.

Time Warner

With Fiscal Year 2017 annual revenue of $31.2 billion, Time Warner is a leading entertainment and media company. Comprised of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, CNN, HBO, New Line Cinema, TBS, TNT and Warner Bros; Time Warner has a strong array of successful and respected media brands. Time Warner issued dividends in 2017 totaling $1.61 giving them a dividend yield of 1.64%. Using the stock price from the end of year, Time Warner had a P/E of 13.78 for 2017, and their P/S was 2.28. They had a market cap of $76.5 billion as of October 2017.

The Walt Disney Company

Now we can take a look at Disney: A Dow 30 company, the mission of The Walt Disney Company is to be one of the top producers and providers of entertainment and information in the world; and they are doing well at it. Reaching customers all over the world, Disney had Fiscal year 2017 annual revenues of $55.1 billion and separates their operations into four segments: Media Networks; Studio Entertainment; Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products; as well Direct-to- Consumer and International. Striving for creative, innovative, and profitable entertainment experiences; Disney uses their strong brand portfolio to customize their content, consumer products, and services. In 2017, Disney issued dividends totaling $1.62 per share, giving them a dividend yield of 1.51%. Using the stock price from the end of 2017: Disney's P/E is 18.89 and their P/S is 2.94. Lastly, based on October 31st 2017 information, Disney had a Market Cap of $147.7 billion.

Comcast

Next we have Comcast, who delivers a variety of services from Xfinity to NBCUniversal; pulling in a Fiscal Year 2017 annual revenue of $84.5 billion. Striving to bring incredible technology and entertainment, Comcast delivers the best in TV, internet, voice, and mobile by ensuring consumers access to the moments that matter the most. NBCUniversal's valuable portfolio of entertainment and news television networks operates: Universal, Dreamworks, USA, NBC, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC news and network rights for the Olympics and NASCAR. Their influence spreads further as they also own world-renowned theme parks and leading internet-based businesses. Comcast issued dividends totaling $0.63 for 2017, giving them a dividend yield of 1.75%. Again using the stock price for end of the year 2017, Comcast had a P/E ratio of 8.43 and their P/S was 2.2. This market cap of end of the year 2017 was $167.3 billion.

21st Century Fox

Lastly, with a nice customer base, 21st Century Fox expands over 6 continents all over the globe and reaches more than 1.8 billion subscribers. Having a Fiscal Year 2017 revenue of $28.5 billion, 21st Century Fox is one of the world's leading portfolios of cable, film, broadcast, satellite assets and pay TV. Keeping their subscribers happy, their portfolio of cable is comprised of FOX, FX, FXM, FXX, FS1, Fox News Channel, Fox Sports, Fox Sports Network, Fox Business Network, National Geographic, Star India, as well as local channels in the U.S and more than 350 international channels. They own a film studio, television production studio, as well as 50% ownership in Endemol Shine Group and 39% ownership of Europe's leading entertainment company Sky, who serves almost 23 million households spreading across 5 countries. 21st Century Fox issued dividends for 2017 totaling $0.36 leaving them with a dividend yield of 1.41%. Using the end of the year stock price, 21st Century Fox's P/E was 21.46 and their P/S was 2.22. In August of 2017, they had a Market Cap of $47.1 billion.

AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner

Now let's discuss the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T. In October of 2016, AT&T announced their plans to acquire Time Warner. Working hard to complete the acquisition, AT&T expected the transaction would close by end of the year 2017.

Throughout 2017, AT&T received approvals from numerous anti-trust authorities and regulators from countries such as Mexico, Brazil, and the European Union as well as others.

And then in November of 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice sued AT&T to block approval of the merger. Some believe this to be an unusual move for the DOJ's antitrust division since it's combining two different kinds of companies, a media and entertainment company with a telecom company.

AT&T was surprised at the DOJ's actions, and Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel David McAtee II responded:

Today's DOJ lawsuit is a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent. Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitor from the market. We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently. Our merger combines Time Warner's content and talent with AT&T's TV, wireless and broadband distribution platforms. The result will help make television more affordable, innovative, interactive and mobile. Fortunately, the Department of Justice doesn't have the final say in this matter. Rather, it bears the burden of proving to the U.S. District Court that the transaction violates the law. We are confident that the Court will reject the Government's claims and permit this merger under longstanding legal precedent.

AT&T eventually won the case and finally, on June 14th 2018, AT&T announced they completed their acquisition of Time Warner Inc. For each share of Time Warner, shareholders were given 1.437 shares of AT&T common stock as well as $53.75 in cash. In the end, AT&T paid $42.5B in cash and issued 1,185M shares of common stock. Including net debt received from Time Warner, AT&T now has $180.4B in net debt.

Now the DOJ is filing an appeal to overturn the decision and AT&T's David McAtee has since issued a statement regarding the DOJ's appeal:

The Court's decision could hardly have been more thorough, fact-based, and well-reasoned. While the losing party in litigation always has the right to appeal if it wishes, we are surprised that the DOJ has chosen to do so under these circumstances. We are ready to defend the Court's decision at the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

If the DOJ now loses the appeal, AT&T will continue on with their life, happy with their absorption of Time Warner. On the other hand, if the DOJ wins the appeal, AT&T and Time will have to split… what happens then? Would Time Warner return to normal, because that will be complicated, expensive mess for both Time Warner and AT&T. Would Time Warner's assets be put up for bids for the next highest bidder, because ensuring Time Warner's shareholders the correct compensation would also be a huge mess. No matter which way it goes, the DOJ winning the appeal would probably cost AT&T quite a bit of cash, so it is good that AT&T, as well as analysts, are quite confident the court will hold up their original decision.

The future of AT&T with Time Warner

The merger brings AT&T's leadership in technology as well as its video, mobile and broadband consumer relations, together with worldwide media and entertainment leaders: Warner Bros., HBO and Turner.

AT&T expects the acquisition of Time Warner to provide them significant financial benefits. They expected accretive adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow for year one, as well as strengthen dividend coverage. They expect increased synergies to $2.5 billion with $1.5 billion in annualized cost synergies expected by end of year 3 following the close, and $1 billion of annualized revenue synergies also by the end of year 3.

Chairman and CEO of AT&T's Randall Stephenson is confident for their future, stating

The content and creative talent at Warner Bros., HBO and Turner are first-rate. Combine all that with AT&T's strengths in direct-to-consumer distribution, and we offer customers a differentiated, high-quality, mobile-first entertainment experience…We're going to bring a fresh approach to how the media and entertainment industry works for consumers, content creators, distributors and advertisers.

A risk associated with this huge acquisition is the resulting debt level of AT&T. They becomes less attractive for investors with almost $300B of total liabilities.

The possible acquisitions of 21st Century Fox and Sky

Recently, some of 21st Century Fox's assets have been up for bids between Comcast and Disney, and now Comcast has decided not to pursue the deal, so Disney will probably be the one to take it home. The assets that are not up for bids, 21st Century Fox will keep and create a new "Fox" focused on live news and sports. Currently, Disney's highest bid for 21st Century Fox is a $71.3 billion offer. Since Comcast will not offer another bid for 21st Century Fox, perhaps they will instead focus its energy on acquiring European Television company Sky, who they are also in a bidding war for, this time against 21st Century Fox. 21st Century Fox already owns 39% of the shares of Sky, and since December of 2017, they have been trying to acquire the remaining 61%. On July 11th, Fox increased their bid for Sky to $32.5 billion, and now we are just waiting on Comcast's next step. It is important who gets Sky, because if Fox acquires Sky then whomever acquires 21st Century Fox will be left holding a rather large share of the television market. To avoid one company getting a hefty share of the market, the best situation is that Comcast takes Sky, and Disney gets 21st Century Fox. For a more detailed look at the deals and what Disney, or Comcast, would acquire, take a look at my recent article about the acquisition.

Future of Disney with 21st Century Fox

Together with 21st Century Fox's assets Disney will be able to create more appealing content and deliver the same highest quality branded entertainment. It will help them build upon their direct relationships with consumers all around the globe by delivering even more of the content they want to see, whenever they want to see it. As part of the deal, Disney will also get ownership stake in Hulu, and since they already have some, they will hold the controlling stake which is very important for their future streaming service. Also, Disney will expand their global footprint, acquiring 21st Century Fox's part ownership of Sky, which depending on the Sky acquisition, could even be the entire company. If 21st Century Fox is to acquire Sky as they plan, they will have full ownership of the shares of Sky, which would then all go to Disney when they acquire 21st Century Fox, greatly expanding their presence in Europe with the European Consumer base.

Future of Comcast with Sky

If Comcast is able to take the winning bid for Sky, then they will receive the remaining shares of Sky which are not owned by 21st Century Fox. This would leave Comcast with the controlling share with about 61%, as well as significantly increase Comcast's global footprint. However, in this case uncertainty remains about the remaining 39% currently held by 21st Century Fox. 21st Century Fox could make Comcast overpay, or just refuse to sell at all.

Investors Takeaway

In my opinion The Walt Disney Company shows the most promise for a successful future, if the acquisition finishes as expected. The acquisition of 21st Century Fox will complete their collection of the Marvel Universe, and with their already vast collection of films and TV, Disney will have the strongest content portfolio in the industry. Disney also has extremely loyal followers, always ready and waiting for new content. With all its content and brand strength, Disney deserves the slightly higher valuation over AT&T and Comcast.

21st Century Fox is still an option for investors, but since Comcast has dropped out of the bidding war, we are probably looking at the final offer from Disney. So investors can already expect what they will receive for their shares.

I am hesitant about AT&T's recent acquisition of Time Warner, as they were not already a media and entertainment company. Time Warner was good, but with no experience AT&T will have to maintain Time Warner's success. This could be difficult for AT&T to learn while they are already suffering from cord cutting. On top of that, is the extreme amount of debt I mentioned above.

Lastly there is Comcast, but since they have dropped out of the 21st Century Fox deal, they won't have as much opportunity to grow. Even if they get the remaining shares of Sky, it is still uncertain if they will get the remaining 39%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.