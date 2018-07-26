Aaron's (AAN) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Q2 2018 Earnings Call July 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Kelly Wall - Aaron's, Inc.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Steven A. Michaels - Aaron's, Inc.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Dillard Watt - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Beryl Bugatch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies LLC

Vincent Caintic - Stephens, Inc.

Good morning, and welcome to the Aaron's, Inc. Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Participating this morning are John Robinson, Aaron's, Inc. President and CEO; Douglas Lindsay, President of the Aaron's Sales & Lease Ownership; Steve Michaels, Aaron's, Inc. CFO and President of Strategic Operations; and Ryan Woodley, CEO of Progressive Leasing.

Now, I would like to introduce Kelly Wall, Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations & Treasury.

Kelly Wall - Aaron's, Inc.

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call to discuss Aaron's second quarter results, which were released today.

Before the results are discussed, I'll remind investors about the Safe Harbor statement. Except for historical information, the matters discussed today are forward-looking statements. As such, they involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted in Aaron's forward-looking statements. Please see our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent SEC filings for a description of certain risks that may cause actual results to differ.

Forward-looking statements that may be discussed today include Aaron's and Progressive's projected results for future periods, Aaron's strategy and other matters including those listed in the forward-looking statement disclaimer in our earnings press release published today. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue emphasis on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.

During this call, we will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP EPS, which have been adjusted for certain items which may affect the comparability of our performance with other companies. These non-GAAP measures are detailed in the reconciliation tables included with our earnings release.

I'll now turn the call over to Aaron's CEO, John Robinson.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Thanks, Kelly. Thank you for joining us today. We're pleased with our performance in the second quarter. We achieved record revenues led by exceptional growth at Progressive and an increase in revenues at the Aaron's Business. We also served a record number of customers in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA improved over the year-ago period despite expected higher operating expenses, which included planned investments in each of our businesses.

Progressive is optimizing performance across a large base of retail doors, which is positively influencing EBITDA growth. Invoice volume increased 25% in the quarter, continuing its strong trend. Progressive's lease pools are generating results; they're in line with our targets; and we're excited about the pipeline of potential new retail partners.

The Aaron's Business is making continued progress. We increased recurring revenue written into the lease portfolio; and key metrics, including lease margin are benefiting from our business transformation initiatives. We strengthened our market strategy with a significant improvement to the e-commerce platform in the quarter and the acquisition of several franchisees to start the second half. We believe there is a large opportunity to serve the direct-to-consumer market; and we'll continue to invest in initiatives to improve the Aaron's omni-channel platform. I'm encouraged by our momentum and believe we have the right teams and strategy in place to profitably grow.

In addition to investing in our business, we returned capital to shareholders through $50 million in share repurchases under our existing authorization. We ended the quarter with $94 million in cash, net debt-to-capitalization of 8.9%, and we believe we are well-positioned to execute on our long-term strategy. As we start the third quarter, we have acquired 90 franchise stores. We believe these stores are in attractive markets and position the Aaron's Business to further benefit from our business transformation initiatives.

I'll now turn it over to Ryan to discuss Progressive.

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.

Progressive had an excellent second quarter, with a 29% increase in total revenues and 11% gain in EBITDA. This strong revenue performance was driven by a 25% increase in invoice volume in the quarter, resulting from an 18% increase in invoice per active door and a 6% increase in the number of active doors. The strong gain in invoice volume per active door was again driven by robust growth in the number of transactions per door, as well as an increase in the size of the average ticket. We expect these continuing positive trends in both new and existing doors to support strong revenue and profit growth in the second half.

Gross margin was modestly lower than last year driven by a 90-day buyout activity. This was offset by leveraging our SG&A expenses resulting from the significant increase in revenue. Write-offs and bad debt expense increased versus last year as planned; and we expect to perform in line with the 5% to 7% and 10% to 12% annual ranges that we'd previously outlined. We're continuing to benefit from our long-stated philosophy of maintaining price and performance discipline across the portfolio. We're pleased with the current pace of our business. The team is executing at a high-level; and we believe we're well-positioned to convert our large pipeline of potential new retail partners.

I'll now turn it over to Douglas for comments on the Aaron's Business.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Thanks, Ryan. The Aaron's Business continued to make progress in the second quarter. Total revenues increased over a year-ago quarter, and we're on pace to meet our 2018 full-year guidance. In Q2, we continued to see positive trends in key leading indicators. We achieved the second consecutive quarter of increases in recurring revenue written into the lease portfolio and the sixth consecutive quarter of improvement in lease margin.

Notably, we're seeing strong revenue and margin performance across our key product categories. Lease revenues increased 5.1%, driven primarily by franchisee acquisitions we completed over the last 12 months. Same-store revenues declined at a slower rate for the fifth consecutive quarter, as ticket size continues to increase in the portfolio. We continue to believe these trends support our guidance of delivering positive comparable store revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of this year were higher than the prior year. This increase was primarily attributed to the franchisee acquisitions completed in prior periods, continued investment in our business transformation initiatives, higher transportation costs, and increased write-offs. These increases were partially offset by benefits from our prior-year store close/merge strategy and continued efforts to lower our cost to acquire and serve our customers. Write-offs increased 40 basis points to 4% of lease revenue, driven, in large part, by an increase in the number and type of promotions we're employing in 2018. Despite higher write-offs in the near term, we expect these promotions to generate an attractive return on investment.

Our business transformation strategy is on track, and we have multiple test concepts in flight, ranging from new merchandising strategies, to technologies that will greatly enhance the customer experience at Aaron's. In the first half of 2018, we launched several new store concepts designed to attract the next generation of customers and to drive top line growth. These concepts include: Modernizing our store appearance; expanding store hours; improving our product mix; and digitizing the in-store experience. Early results are positive and indicate increased demand from a new younger customer base, many of whom have not transacted in the lease zone space previously.

We're also seeing positive results from our e-commerce business. Recurring e-comm revenue written into the portfolio was up 45% in the quarter year-over-year due to higher site traffic, higher conversion rates, and higher ticket. Profitability also increased, supported by better decisioning and process improvements. It's important to point out that as we grow e-com revenue, we're able to leverage our existing infrastructure of distribution centers, stores, and last-mile delivery and reverse logistics. We believe this is a competitive advantage that will enable us to scale our e-comm business profitably.

In April 2018, we launched the new aarons.com platform, which includes increased product selection, an enhanced search experience, and functionality to make it easier and faster to lease products online. We're seeing new and younger customers use the channel, and we're excited about e-commerce as a long-term growth driver.

We're encouraged by the results we're seeing in the Aaron's Business, and we continue to make investments to improve our customer experience and lower our cost to serve. As we've mentioned, the market for our services is large and underpenetrated. We believe that owning all the assets in attractive geographies gives us more control and flexibility to innovate our business model and to capture the long-term value of our transformation initiatives.

To that end, we acquired 90 franchise stores to start the third quarter and continue to look for acquisitions that support our strategy. We'll look forward to updating you on these initiatives on future calls.

I'll now turn it over to Steve for an update on the financials.

Steven A. Michaels - Aaron's, Inc.

Thanks, Douglas. Now, I'll turn to financial highlights for the quarter. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $927.9 million, an increase of 13.8% over the same period a year ago. Net earnings for the quarter increased 6% to $38.5 million versus $36.3 million a year ago. Net earnings for the second quarter on a non-GAAP basis increased 22.9% to $59.6 million compared with $48.5 million for the same period in 2017.

Earnings per share assuming dilution for the three months ended June 30, 2018, were $0.54 compared with $0.51 for the same period in 2017. Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter increased 24% to $0.84 in 2018 versus $0.68 in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the company was $97 million for the second quarter of this year compared to $95.7 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA and diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis for the quarter excluded the full impairment and related expenses of our 2011 investment in Perfect Home. Perfect Home is a UK rent-to-own business, and as we have disclosed in our last several 10-Qs and our 2017 10-K, Perfect Home has faced recent liquidity challenges and covenant violations under its credit facilities, including the Aaron's subordinated secured notes. These challenges were caused primarily by business model adjustments, resulting from regulatory changes in the UK.

As a result of the liquidity constraints and the debt acceleration by a senior secured lender, Perfect Home entered into the UK's insolvency process in early July, and was subsequently acquired by a senior secured lender. As a result, we believe we will not receive any further payments on our notes and have recorded a full impairment and related expenses of approximately $22 million in the second quarter. As in recent quarters, we expect to file our 10-Q after the market closes this afternoon.

I would like to give a little more color on the increase in operating expenses versus the year-ago quarter. For the company, OpEx increased $58 million, just under half the dollar increase was driven by the expected year-over-year increase in bad debt expense and write-offs at Progressive. The other half of the increase was driven by a $17.5 million increase in personnel expense. $10 million of that increase was in the Aaron's Business, resulting from increased store count from our franchise acquisitions, as well as investment and support staff for our business transformation initiatives, offset by some store closures and optimization of labor in our store operations.

Progressive personnel expense increases resulted from continued investments in all of our key functional areas. The balance of the OpEx increase was primarily in the Aaron's Business and was spread across several areas, including higher occupancy cost due to store count growth, higher maintenance, and higher transportation costs, partially offset by lower advertising expense in the quarter.

Other operating expenses increased $8.8 million driven by investments to support our business transformation initiatives, expenses associated with the Perfect Home notes, and the increase in intangible asset amortization from our franchisee acquisition activity. At June 30, 2018, the company had $94.3 million of cash on hand compared with $51 million of cash at the end of 2017.

Cash generated from operating activities was $266.8 million through the first six months of 2018 compared with $115.6 million in 2017. The difference was driven primarily by $134 million change in cash taxes paid between the two periods. Through normally scheduled amortization payments, we reduced our total debt by $96 million since year end. The company has no further scheduled debt repayments through the balance of the year.

At the end of June, we had a net debt to capitalization ratio of 8.9% and no outstanding borrowings on our $400 million revolving credit facility. As both John and Douglas discussed, we acquired 90 stores following the end of our second quarter for approximately $127 million. We used cash on hand and availability under our revolver to fund the acquisitions.

Including one-time transition and integration-related expenses, we expect the purchases to contribute approximately $0.05 on a non-GAAP EPS basis in 2018. We believe this positive impact will be partially offset by the acceleration of additional investments in the business transformation initiatives within the Aaron's Business.

We remain conservative to capitalize following the acquisitions with pro forma available liquidity of over $350 million and debt to adjusted EBITDA of less than one times. The tax rate in the quarter was 23% versus 36.2% in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter, the company purchased 1,233,670 shares of common stock for $50 million. We currently have authorization to purchase an additional $431.6 million of common stock. Consolidated customer count increased 5.7% to 1,714,000 at June 30, 2018, compared to 1,622,000 at June 30 last year.

As noted in the earnings release, we are reaffirming our annual guidance for 2018 including our same-store revenue update we provided in April. To add additional color on the guidance front, we now expect the tax rate to come in at approximately 23.5% for the year. We expect the tax rate assumption, as well as the diluted EPS impact from our share repurchase activities through June 30, to result a non-GAAP EPS in the upper half of our range of $3.20 to $3.50. This update does not assume any additional share repurchases in the balance of the year. As we think about non-GAAP EPS growth for the remainder of the year, we expect strong growth in Q3 and Q4 with the rate of growth in Q3 slightly higher than the rate of growth in Q4.

With that I'll now turn it back to John before we move on to Q&A.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Thank you, Steve. We continue to be excited about the large market opportunity for our company.

Aaron's has a long history of innovation, and we're working hard to maintain our leadership position in the industry. I want to thank all of our associates, franchisees and retail partners for your efforts to deliver the best value proposition to our customers. We appreciate your commitment and all you do to make Aaron's such a success.

With that, I'll turn it to the operator for Q&A.

The first question will come from Brad Thomas of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. Good morning, everybody; and thank you for taking my questions.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Good morning.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Good morning.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

I got on a couple of minutes late after getting off another call, but wanted to ask two questions. First, about sort of the write-offs in the two businesses. And then, secondly, just about guidance in general. I guess, first, zooming in on the write-offs, Ryan, could you just give us a little bit more color around how the leases are performing relative to your expectations in 2Q, with those metrics taking up some year-over-year, but it looks like they're continuing a pretty similar cadence from what they were performing at in 1Q? How are you feeling about the book of leases right now?

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.

I appreciate the question. Short answer is feeling good. Write-offs were 6.7% in the quarter. And I think as we mentioned in the script, it keeps us right in line to deliver in the annual range that we provided and consistently reiterated at 5% to 7%, the annual range.

As you know, we've discussed (00:19:49) and a lot of variables that go into those write-off levels, but we feel good about where we're at. It's being driven primarily by what we think are healthy and expected shifts in invoice mix among retailers and verticals and the ongoing optimization of our decision models. But again, right in line with where we expect it to be. And we feel good about staying inside the 5% to 7% annual range we provided.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. And Douglas, a similar question for you.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Yeah, sure. So, our write-offs went from 3.6% to 4%, so 40 basis point increase. It was mainly driven by promotional strategy year-over-year. So, in early 2017, based on some analytics, we changed our promotional strategy from giving away economics over the life of the agreement to sort of low first payment promotions, which we've done more frequently this year. Those promotions accelerate charge-offs, but over the life of those lease pools, they perform in the same way as we've historically seen. So, we're driving a lot more traffic through those promotions. We're taking slightly higher write-offs.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. And then, as we think about the full-year guidance, at a high-level, obviously, you all have reiterated the guidance from last quarter. You do have $0.05 coming from the acquisitions you've just announced. The pace of improvement in the Aaron's Business looks very encouraging. I guess, as we stand here halfway through the year, what do you think has changed, if anything, about how we should think about your guidance versus three months ago?

Steven A. Michaels - Aaron's, Inc.

Yeah, Brad, this is Steve. I mean, the guidance, we have a range out there, and there's been some puts and takes in both sides of the business. We're fighting off increased transportation costs and other things that we had thought about at the beginning of the year, but probably not baked in the magnitude of the changes. And we're encouraged by, on the Aaron's side of the business, these business transformation initiatives. And as we said in the prepared remarks, we're accelerating some of those investments due to our optimism into the back half of 2018, which will partially offset the contribution from the franchise acquisitions.

So, we're comfortable in the ranges, and we'll look for opportunities to update you guys in further calls. We did tighten or guide to the top half on the non-GAAP EPS side, primarily driven by changes in assumptions around tax rate and then the share repurchase activities. But we're comfortable with the ranges and optimistic about the business. And we still continue to expect positive comps in Aaron's Business in Q4.

Bradley B. Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Great. Well, really encouraging quarter. Thanks, and good luck.

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.

Thank you.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Thank you.

Steven A. Michaels - Aaron's, Inc.

Thank you.

The next question will come from Bill Chappell with SunTrust.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks. Good morning.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Good morning, Bill. (00:23:17)

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey, Ryan, just to kind of go back to the prospect of new customers over the – we're now seven months into the year. I understand they're all very lumpy, but I didn't know if that's lumpy, meaning one year, yes; next year, no. And just overall, whether improving kind of retail environment is kind of slowing that process, where they maybe don't see that they need you right now or need you immediately, and if maybe that's postponing some new customer sights (00:23:48)?

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.

Yeah, good question around the pipelines. We feel really good about it. As you pointed out, we're always stack ranks in a rank order set of priorities at any given retailer. And while we believe the value proposition is universally compelling, it's difficult obviously for us to control where we get slotted and that prioritized list of initiatives at each of those guys. But Q2 is another interesting quarter of us seeing continued progress in the pipeline at both the regional and the national level. If you think about the book being comprised of both those, we saw progress on both those fronts, which we're excited about.

And as you pointed out, it would just be always difficult to predict exactly when that's going to happen. I think we've said in the past, certainly, we don't have baked in today the outlook that we provided winning those big national accounts. But we're certainly excited about the prospect of rolling them out at some point in the future. But pipeline continues to be robust; the team's doing a great job servicing and executing on new opportunities; and we feel fortunate to continue to have really interesting pilots, both the national and the regional level.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. I'll stay tuned. And Douglas, just on the Aaron's, I guess, two things. With the acquisitions, as you're acquiring some of these businesses, is there an opportunity to improve same store sales of those businesses? Are they relatively healthy, anyways? Just kind of understanding the criteria behind which ones you're looking at versus not. And then, also on the online business, how does that, as that grows faster and faster, affect your ability to kind of get positive same-store sales? I would think it would, but actually slow that, if you were going away from the stores, but I don't know how that's exactly counted.

Douglas A. Lindsay - Aaron's, Inc.

Sure. First, just on the franchise. So, the recent acquisitions, we mentioned the 90 stores. They're all in different markets and really all have, we feel, like good long-term potential. They all are performing at different levels. So, we've got some good stores. We have some other opportunity stores. And we plan on taking the good solid operators that we're acquiring and trying to build upon some of the momentum they have, but also introducing some of our operating practices, which recently have been outperforming our franchise peer group. So, we feel good about that.

I'd say, as a group, they're all performing in line with our company trends, all the stores we're acquiring. And so, we don't think they would be dilutive. And we're hoping to build as we introduce our business transformation initiatives, build on that over the long term.

In regards to e-comm, e-comm is interesting. We're really bullish on e-comm, and we talked about a lot on this call. We feel like we've got a real competitive advantage there, mainly because we have the plumbing in place through our store network to leverage our supply chain, and our store resources, and our last-mile logistics to deliver that product into our customer's home.

We really think that's a competitive advantage. We're able to get big heavy product into the customer's home, but quickly and profitably, which is something a lot of folks struggle to do in the marketplace, particularly in the furniture and appliance business. So, I think, the other really important aspect of e-comm is most of these customers are new customers to us about – over 60% of the customers we're seeing coming through the e-comm channel are new to Aaron's. Many of them are buying outside of our store hours. So, there's big opportunity there for new customers, younger customers and to get product through our existing cost structure into their homes.

We believe e-com is also a cost driver or a big benefit to us on the revenue side, because a lot of the revenue written in the quarter was from e-comm. I think we mentioned we were up 50% in revenue written into the portfolio on the quarter. And we think that's accretive to the overall business.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

And one thing I'll add, Bill, this is John, is that the e-comm revenue is credited to the store closest to the deal that it happens, so it does flow through our comps. So, as e-comm volume increases, it should help our comp store base.

Steven A. Michaels - Aaron's, Inc.

Right. This is Steve. I was going to add that. And then, one other technicality on how the comps are calculated. These franchise stores will not be in the comp base until we have operated them for 15 months. So, it will be basically Q4 of 2019 before these stores are in the comp base. They always will be in total revenue, but not in the comps. And then as John said, the e-comm revenue is booked at the store level where the customer is being serviced, and so it's already in the comp.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Yeah, and that goes with what Douglas was saying about the value proposition, because, as Douglas said, it's big heavy product, so you need someone locally to deliver, install the product, service the product, because during our lease, we service it at Aaron's and return it if there's a return. So, because we have all that plumbing (00:29:12) in place and paid for, these are profitable deals and is also is the reason we credit to the store, because the store has a big part in the execution of our e-comm business.

William B. Chappell - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. Thanks so much for the color.

John W. Robinson, III - Aaron's, Inc.

Thanks.

Ryan K. Woodley - Aaron's, Inc.