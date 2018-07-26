Quality Over Quantity Paying Off For Regions Financial

Mid-single-digit growth can support a fair value close to $20, suggesting there's still some upside from a bank that has chosen to prioritize quality over growth.

Regions Financial (RF) hasn’t been setting any records lately for revenue, pre-provision profit, or loan growth, but Regions’ focus on cleaning up its credit and improving its cost efficiency has still produced some solid benefits for shareholders. Among its peer group (and regional banks in general), Regions has been a good performer over the last few years, doubling over the last two years and meaningfully outperforming the likes of Synovus (SNV), BB&T (BBT), Wells Fargo (WFC), BancorpSouth (BXS), and First Horizon (FHN).

Competition is heating up in several markets important to Regions, but the bank still has room to benefit from further efficiency improvements while also starting to think a little more about lending growth again. Whole bank acquisition is likely off the table at current valuations, but mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth can still support a share price closer to $20.

Q2 Results Were Okay, But A Little Sluggish

Regions didn’t report a bad set of second quarter numbers, but there wasn’t a lot in the report to get excited about either. Revenue was basically in line as stronger fee income growth offset weaker balance sheet growth, while higher expenses were offset by lower provision expense and a lower tax rate.

Revenue rose 4% year over year, and just 1% sequentially, as Regions offset a smaller balance sheet (average earning assets down 1% and down about half a point) with a little bit of spread growth (NIM up 17bp/up 3bp). Fee income grew 4% yoy and 1% sequentially.

Operating expenses growth slightly trailed revenue growth on a yoy comparison (up 3%) but outgrew revenue sequentially (up 2%). Expenses were elevated by severance costs tied to further headcount reductions and counted for almost two and a half points of efficiency ratio. Pre-provision profits rose 6% yoy and 1% sequentially, but tangible book value declined slightly from last year and was more or less flat sequentially.

Quality Over Quantity In Loans

Loan growth has been picking up in the banking sector, but it’s not really showing up yet in Regions’ numbers. End-of-period loan balances were flat with the year before and up 1% from the prior quarter. C&I lending was comparatively stronger (up 4% and 1%) with momentum in specialized lending, while CRE lending fell more than 6% from last year and rose 1% sequentially (though declined 3% on an average basis). Consumer lending was likewise relatively staid.

Not only is there not much loan growth at Regions, there’s not much pop in the asset sensitivity either. With a nearly 50/50 mix of variable and fixed-rate lending and a more cautious approach toward risk, loan beta is below its peers (in the 30%’s recently on an incremental basis). That offsets some of the benefit of the company’s very low deposit beta (one of the lowest of the large banks).

Credit’s a better story. Non-performing loans dropped another 27% from last year and non-accruals have been steadily falling over time. There’s still room for the NPA ratio to decline further, but Regions is now at a point where its level of criticized loans is below the average for its peer group.

New Management, But Likely A Continuation Of The Strategy

Regions saw a new CEO take the helm earlier this month, but I don’t expect a significant change in the company’s strategy or priorities. The “Simplify and Grow” initiative still has room to run, with Regions using IT investments to improve service levels (faster, more convenient loan application processes and faster approval times), improve back-office efficiency, and offer higher levels of customer service. Although Regions has been cutting costs for a while now, there’s still room for further personnel and real estate reductions, and I’d expect a renewal of that process at the February 2019 Investor Day.

Regions has been making other operational changes, though not nothing drastic. Regions has been slowly building up its specialty lending capabilities and building up fee-generating businesses to help it transition to a less aggressive posture on service charges (an area that has attracted unwanted attention and criticism in the past), though it did sell its insurance operations to BB&T recently.

The new CEO could be incrementally more interested in M&A, but I wouldn’t count on it. Given the valuations for both Regions and its likely targets, I suspect a whole bank acquisition isn’t very likely in the near term, though hiring away lending teams and/or acquiring specialty lending operations could be possible.

The Opportunity

I don’t expect much spread growth from Regions, even with its valuable core of low-cost deposits. I do believe loan growth should start picking up next year, though, and I believe lending growth, improving credit, and additional cost leverage can support mid-to-high single-digit pre-provision income growth over the next five years and mid-single-digit growth over the long term. Both discounted earnings and ROTCE-P/TBV suggest to me that Regions shares remain modestly undervalued, as both support a fair value range in the $19 - $21 range.

The Bottom Line

Regions has a good core deposit franchise, but I do have some long-term concerns that too much of its core footprint is a little lacking in growth potential. That could spur the company to get more aggressive in pushing into more exciting markets, but I think management has shown that they value prudent, responsible growth more now than growth for growth’s sake. That’s a net positive in my book, and even with a more modest growth outlook than some its peers, Regions could still have a little more upside from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.