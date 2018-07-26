Sky Plc ADR (OTCPK:SKYAY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Jeremy Darroch – Group Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Griffith – Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Darroch

Okay, thanks. And good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us today. So in terms of agenda for the call today, I’ll quickly take you through the headlines; Andrew will then talk through the detail of our financial results; and then I’ll come back and highlight some of our growth plans for the year ahead, after which we’ll be happy to take any questions.

In summary, it’s been an exceptional year of progress here at Sky as we extend our position as Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media and entertainment business. We’re continuing to execute on the strategy and the plans we set out, and it’s delivered excellent results. So we closed the year strongly with customer and product growth of 39% and 81%, respectively. That means we surpassed the 23 million customers in total, and we’ve added over 3 million additional products this year.

We’ve doubled the number of Sky Q homes to 3.6 million, and we’ve grown Sky Mobile to over 500,000 customers. Our financials are also strong with further good revenue growth of 5%, and double-digit growth in both underlying EBITDA and earnings per share.

As importantly, though, we’ve achieved this whilst extending our leadership position in the areas that we believe matter for customers. So we put in place major new partnerships with likes of Netflix and Spotify. We secured significant sports rights in topflight football and Formula 1. We’ve grown the volume and quality of Sky Original productions. We’re launching our services on digital terrestrial and over fiber in Italy. We’ve comprehensively upgraded all services for customers in Germany and Austria. And we’ve expanded into new markets with launches in Spain and Switzerland. As a result, we enter the year ahead with good momentum, a strong set of plans, and we’re well placed to deliver further growth.

With that, I’ll hand over to Andrew to talk you through the detail of the operational and financial performance.

Andrew Griffith

Good morning, everybody, and thank you, Jeremy. So looking first at our operating performance. We added over 0.5 million customers this year, including growth of 107,000 in the fourth quarter alone.

Importantly, we put more of our best products into our customers' homes. We added 1.1 million new Sky customers in the fourth quarter, and it continues to grow. In the UK, Sky Q has been our primary box for almost every new customer for some time. But significantly, that’s now true in Italy and, for last few months, in Germany as well.

Similarly, we’ve rapidly grown our base of connected homes, with the proportion of customers now able to stream and download content reaching over 70%. And remember we’ve achieved this major shift whilst also growing customers, revenues and profits.

As a result, this year we had 5.3 billion unique views through our platform. That’s over three times the amount in 2015. And as context, it’s 25% more than the BBC iPlayer. Turning to our financial performance. We’ve delivered excellent growth across the board with a 5% growth in revenue and double-digit growth in both EBITDA and earnings per share. Looking more closely at revenue.

We’ve delivered growth in every line of our business. We added almost £400 million to our direct-to-consumer revenues through customer growth, price rises in the UK and Italy and more customer transactions. Our advertising business grew 10% as we outperformed the market in every territory. And what we call our content revenues grew by 15%, reflecting growing international sales of Sky original content. On costs, we’ve delivered another excellent performance.

We’ve now held absolute operating costs broadly flat over the last five years. That means we’ve reduced operating cost as a percent of sales by 500 basis points. Central to this has been our relentless focus on a set of initiatives that target our nonprogramming cost base. Our Digital First program means that the majority of customer service interactions now happen digitally, reducing calls, which means we can operate our contact centers at a lower-level of resource. Our network efficiency program continues to take cost out of broadband and mobile businesses, including a long-term mobile deal with Telefonica, buying network capacity at lower prices.

And finally, our organization efficiency programs continue to streamline areas like finance, human resources and communications. Bringing this all together, the combination of strong revenue growth and tight management of costs has delivered good growth in profits. We grew EBITDA by 9% to £2.3 billion. After depreciation and amortization, which was higher, reflecting our investment in Sky Q and mobile, we grew operating profit by over £100 million to almost £1.6 billion.

We continue to be in a strong financial position with growth in underlying cash flow, good liquidity. And adjusting for the Sky Bet disposal, our leverage was down to 2.6 times EBITDA, its lowest level since June 2016. So to conclude, we delivered a strong set of financial and operating results. Our revenue growth is, we think, sector leading in this market, and we continue to do a good job on cost. And as a result, we’ve achieved an excellent profit performance, whilst also investing for future growth. So thank you. And I’d now like to hand you back to Jeremy.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay, thanks, Andrew. Before I get into the plans for the year ahead, I’d want to take just a moment to reflect on the opportunity we identified when we brought Skys together in 2014. Our vision then was to move from being a national champion in the UK and Ireland to Europe’s leading direct-to-consumer media company.

At that time, we said we’d share strengths across the group, we’d accelerate innovation, serve our customers better, open up new opportunities for growth, and ultimately build a stronger and more profitable and sustainable business. four years into this, I think the strategy is working and that vision is being realized.

We delivered continued growth in revenues and profits. We’ve created a business that’s significantly larger, delivering substantially more growth and with greater opportunities ahead of it. So looking forward, having put in place many growth initiatives over the last year, our focus now is into executing these well. We’ve got a strong set of plans across each of our territories built around a consistent set of objectives. I’d like to spend a few moments just focusing on three areas.

First is content. This year, we’ll take major steps to give customers more of the best and widest range of content to choose from. That will grow Sky originals production, which are increasingly focused on high-quality distinctive local content in each of their markets to provide real differentiation to other choices available. We showed 25% more hours of drama, around 50% of these will be returning series, and with a particularly big increase in Germany where our original strategy is least developed. We’re going to increase our investment further and fund this by making smart choices elsewhere, typically spending around £130 million less per year on second-tier sports and linear-only entertainment channels.

Now alongside this, we’ll provide customers with more choice and value by aggregating the important content in one place. So next up is the launch of Netflix in time for Christmas on Sky Q, which is our next generation service here in Europe. It will be integrated within the platform, allowing customers to easily find their favorite programs. We’ll launch a new subscription pack that will include our own box sets together with Netflix’s service, and that will generate the UK’s and then Europe’s best on-demand bundle. And it will be the best way for customers to receive all this content at great value with ease of just one bill.

I will announce full details closer to launch, but I think it’s going to be a major addition to our service to bring Sky and Netflix together alongside the best acquired series from the likes of HBO, Showtime and others. Now all that’s supported by a much stronger sports offering. We put in place a number of contracts over the last 12 months, which means that we’ve got good visibility over more than 90%, now that’s 9-0, of our sports rights out to 2020.

Now this year, fans can have – can look forward to a stronger line of right across our territories. The biggest step change will be in Italy, where unlike the UK and Germany, there has never really been exclusive topflight domestic football in the same away. This year, we’ll have a vast majority of the best Serie A games, Champions League exclusivity and Europe – Europa League exclusivity as well, all for the first time, together with motor sport, which is the second most popular sport in Italy, that means our lineup relative to other choices for customers is really incredibly strong.

The second area I wanted to highlight is our ability to keep improving the Sky experience, making even better for customers and bring new products and services to market. With some 29 consecutive years of growth, our record, I think, shows that if we keep investing in that experience and do so with pace and scale, then growth will follow.

The Sky Q is the latest example of how we continue to innovate to transform the customer experience and open up more growth. Since we launched it in the UK some three years ago, there’s been a regular stream of new innovation, and customers are responding well to this.

It’s delivering long-term business benefits, including higher ARPU and lower churn. We’ve got a strong pipeline of new innovations for the year ahead. So more ultra HD, for example, the rollout of the Sky Soundbox in both Italy and Germany. In addition, we’re launching Sky without a satellite dish, which we previously announced.

We’re also developing Sky without a remote control. To do this, we’ll be creating new voice PoC that allows customers to control their TV experience hands-free. So for example, customers will be able to search and play the latest hit shows, like Game of Thrones, book their favorite recordings simply by talking to Sky Q.

I think it’s another major step forward, and we’ll once again reset the bar here in Europe. And then finally, we’re continuing to extend the reach and distribution of our products and services. Of course, these open up entirely new growth opportunities for us. So for example, following our deal with Open Fiber, we’ll launch the triple- play next year with true Fiber to the Premises over the next generation network in Italy. And of course, we can leverage off the back of our home communications experience that we developed here in the UK to develop the next level of growth in Italy.

In the UK., our agreement with BT will allow us to actively sell NOW TV into their customer base, and that will give us access to another 2 million additional households for the first time that we can retail into.

And if you put all the initiatives together, it means that something like an additional 63 million homes to sell new products and services to in our territories. So if I bring all this together, I think you can see a business that’s well placed to succeed, whether we’re an independent company or under new ownership. I think, we’ve got the skills in place and the broader field of opportunity that really we’ve had to expose Sky as a brand and platform more widely.

And I think, we’ve demonstrated that if we continue to give customers more of what they want, we’ll deliver sustained growth in revenue and profits. So in summary, it’s been, I think, a very strong year for Sky, with excellent results, good long-term prospects and a number of important building blocks now in place for the future. As we move to questions, I just need to remind you that we’re currently subject to the provisions of the Takeover Code, so we hope you’ll understand if we can’t answer all of your questions quite as fully as you’d like to. Now with that, I’ll hand back to the operator to get going.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay. Thanks for that, and we assume everybody is pretty happy then. As you’ve heard, it’s been a good year, I think. So thanks for joining us. Hope you have a good summer and able to get a break with your family and friends, and we, of course, look forward to talking to you next time, if not before. Thank you.

