The White House's Trade War Is Not Helping Ethanol Producers

Biomass-based diesel producers, as I have noted in previous articles, have benefited from the retaliatory tariffs being imposed by countries such as China on soybeans in the form of lower feedstock costs. In response to these articles I have received multiple messages and/or comments from investors pointing out that corn prices have also experienced a substantial decline since early Q2 because of the soybean tariffs, which is a development that should benefit corn ethanol producers. Midwest U.S. farmers commonly rotate between corn and soybean production on an annual basis, using the nitrogen-fixing properties of the latter to benefit the former. This relationship is often suspended when major price movements occur, however, causing the prices of the two commodities to be connected. This connection occurs despite the fact that one is a grain and the other an oilseed because higher prices of one cause more land to be devoted to its production, reducing the supply of the other.

It is true that this price correlation has remained in place over the last year, especially since the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. soybeans were announced earlier this year (see figure). Whereas biomass-based diesel producers such as Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and FutureFuel (FF) have largely benefited from cheaper soybeans via rising biodiesel operating margins, however, the same has not held true for corn ethanol producers such as The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX), as demonstrated by their respective share prices (see second figure). The reason for this discrepancy is primarily due to how the two biofuels are currently being treated by the Trump administration.

SOYB data by YCharts

REGI data by YCharts

Corn ethanol is the primary biofuel used under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], as the U.S. biofuels blending mandate is known. This primacy has also made its mandated blending a point of controversy with U.S. refiners, who have argued since at least 2013 that they do not have enough capacity to blend the required volumes. U.S. refiners found a willing listener for their concerns in the recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] administrator Scott Pruitt who, shortly before his resignation a few weeks ago, took steps to reduce the blending volume for 2019 to an amount roughly equal to refiners' blending capacity. These steps involved a de facto reduction to the amount of corn ethanol that is to be blended with gasoline next year by about 1.2 billion gallons, or 8.3%.

A major consequence of this action, which Mr. Pruitt and other opponents of the mandate in the White House had been signalling would occur since President Donald Trump's January 2017 inauguration, is that the price of ethanol has fallen sharply relative to that of gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis (see figure). Ethanol is now the cheapest that it has been relative to gasoline over a sustained period since early 2012. The timing of this reduction in domestic demand could not have been worse, either, given that export demand expectations have also been reduced thanks to a Chinese tariff increase on U.S. ethanol and rising trade tensions with Canada and Mexico (two major importers of ethanol and DDGS).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

The weakening of demand has in turn caused corn ethanol's operating margins to remain virtually unchanged over the last six months (see figure). This lack of improvement is especially notable given that the prices of both gasoline and corn have moved in directions that are favorable to ethanol margins since February, especially over the last month (see second figure).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

CORN data by YCharts

A rather different situation is playing out for biomass-based diesel producers. Biodiesel (fatty acid methyl esters produced by reacting methanol with lipids) and renewable diesel (hydrocarbons produced by reacting hydrogen with lipids) do not face the same blending restrictions in unmodified systems as ethanol does, meaning that it is only the latter that refiners face blending infrastructure constraints for. (Indeed, some refiners have responded to a lack of ethanol blending capacity by investing in biodiesel blending capacity since biodiesel can count towards a refiner's ethanol blending requirement - but not vice versa). The EPA has proposed to slowly increase the amount of biomass-based diesel that is blended under the mandate even as it reduces the corn ethanol volume as a result, albeit not by nearly enough to offset the reduction to the latter.

As with corn ethanol, soybean and diesel fuel prices have both moved in directions that are positive for biomass-based diesel operating margins since February, with the largest improvements also occurring in the last two months (see figure). The additional support provided by the blending mandate to biomass-based diesel producers has caused the return over operating costs for biodiesel to be, at an average of $0.47/gallon since March 2018 (see second figure), 68% higher than that of corn ethanol over the same period (Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development defines $0.25/gal as the breakeven point after capital costs are included for both ethanol and biodiesel producers).

SOYB data by YCharts

Sources: CARD, EIA (2018).

In sum, the trade war that the White House has started is not helping U.S. corn ethanol producers at all, let alone to the same extent that it is U.S. biomass-based diesel producers. While corn prices have followed those of soybeans lower in the wake of China's retaliatory tariffs on its America's sales of the latter, the effect of this change on ethanol margins has been offset by reduced demand for ethanol in both the domestic and international markets. Reduced demand has in turn prevented ethanol producers from experiencing higher margins despite the presence of a rising gasoline price and declining corn price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.