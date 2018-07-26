EQT GP Holdings' (EQGP) CEO Jerry Ashcroft on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 11:30 PM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow – Investor Relations Director

Jerry Ashcroft – President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob McNally – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet – J.P. Morgan

David Amoss – Heikkinen Energy

Barrett Blaschke – MUFJ

Tim Howard – Stifel

Becca Followill – U.S. Capital Advisors

Dennis Coleman – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Alex Kania – Wolfe Research

A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Brenda. Good morning and welcome to the second quarter 2018 earnings call for EQM and EQGP.

With me today are Jerry Ashcroft, President and CEO; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

In a moment, Rob and Jerry will present their prepared remarks and then we will open the call to your questions.

I will now turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thank you, Nate. During the quarter, we completed several transactions that have previously been announced. EQM purchased the Olympus gathering system and 75% stake in the Strike Force gathering system from EQT for $1.15 billion of cash and 5.9 million EQM units. EQM also purchased the remaining 25% stake in Strike Force from Gulfport Energy for $175 million. Each of these transactions were effective as of May 1, 2018. Also during the quarter, EQGP purchased the Rice Midstream Partners IDRs from EQT for 36.3 million EQGP units.

In addition, on July 32, EQM closed the RMP acquisition, with each RMP unitholder receiving 0.3319 units of EQM. Before discussing the results, please note there is a result of the May acquisition from EQ team, our financial statements have been recast to include the pre-acquisition results of those assets back to November 13, 2017, which is when EQT completed the acquisition of Rice Energy.

This morning EQM reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $210 million and distributable cash flow of $175 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $270 million or 36% higher than last year. On the gathering side, revenues were up $68 million year-over-year with the recently acquired assets making up $55 million of the increase.

On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 5% driven by an increase in firm contracted capacity and usage fees. We generated 72% of revenues from firm reservation fees during the quarter.

On the expense side, second quarter operating expense increased $32million versus last year, with $30 million coming from the May acquisition assets including the related transaction costs. At EQM we announced the cash distribution of $1.09 per unit for the second quarter of 2018, which were 17% higher than the second quarter of 2017.

At EQGP we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.306 per unit, which is 46% higher than the second quarter of 2017. Our coverage ratio for the quarter was 0.87, but this is temporarily low due to the timing of the RMP acquisition. The RMP transaction closed before the EQM record date, making the legacy RMP unitholders eligible to receive the EQM second quarter distribution. However, the RMP distributable cash flow for the second quarter was not included in EQM's distributable cash flow. Going back, RMP second quarter distributable cash flow of $69 million would make the coverage ratio of 1.21 for the quarter.

We are currently forecasting 15% annual distribution growth in 2018 and for the next several years for EQM. This distribution outlook maintains EQM's status as a high growth MLP while continuing our long tradition of balancing distribution growth with long-term balance sheet history.

Our long-term EBITDA growth outlook remains intact and the updated distribution forecast will result a higher coverage ratio, which puts us in a stronger financial position to executive our $4.8 billion backlog. To that end, we do not forecast any equity needs for EQM at least through 2020, are also targeting a long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.5 times.

At EQGP, the annual distribution growth rate forecast is 38%, 30% and 22% for 2018, 2019, and 2020.

And lastly a liquidity update. In June we raised $2.5 billion through the issuance of 5, 10, and 30-year bonds at EQM. The proceeds from the offering were used to retire the 364-day term loan which is put in place to fund the cash portion of the acquisitions. And we also paid off the RMP revolver. This leaves our current cash balance at around $225 million and we have full availability of our $1 billion revolver.

I'll now pass the call to Jerry for his comments.

Jerry Ashcroft

Thank you and good morning everyone. We are extremely pleased to have completed all the streamlining transactions in such a timely manner, and now have all the midstream operating assets within EQM. The addition of the Ohio Gathering Assets and the RMP Gathering Assets enhances our supply hub and provides us with tremendous scale. We are currently gathering about 6.3 Bcf per day, which is nearly 8% of total natural gas production in the entire United States.

We are working closely with EQT Production on their development plans as they achieve record lateral lengths from larger drilling pads. We are also actively pursuing third-party opportunities in the basin and are optimistic that we will add more volumes to our system. Our unique network of pipeline interconnects provides access in not only local markets, but pipelines that serve the Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast and with MVP comes online the Southeast.

Now moving on to some specific project updates. Let's start with MVP. Our earnings news release this morning provides details on the most recent news which relates to court stay. I'll summarize now, but please refer to the news release for more information.

On June 21, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay on the Army Corps Nationwide 12 Permit, which impacts our ability to do work on 591 water crossings in West Virginia. The issue that led to the stay relates to the West Virginia DEP condition on the amount of time required to perform four river crossings. The technique plan for the four river crossings is a dry ditch method, which is more protective to the environment than a wet cut approach.

And this method was approved by both FERC and the Army Corps. On July 3rd, the Army Corps reinstated the Nation 12 permit after completing and evaluation of the four river crossings and the dry ditch method. The reinstated permit now makes it a requirement that MVP utilizes the dry ditch method and concluded that the method provides more stringent water quality protection than a time constraint.

On July 11th, the Army Corps filed a motion with the court requesting that the stay be lifted. We are hopeful that court with act promptly on the matter and lift the stay. From a construction standpoint, we've had to move crews around and shift some work sequences to avoid the areas impacted by the stay. I'm proud of the work our team has done to be flexible and keep our commitment to safety and the environment. We have made meaningful progress at the three compressors sites with the civil works substantially complete and on the pipeline side, the trenching and pipeline stringing activity is underway.

In terms of overall timing, we are now expecting the in-service date to be in the first quarter of 2019. We also updated our project budget and now expect to be in the $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion range. We will keep you updated as we continue to make progress.

Now onto MVP Southgate. As a reminder, this project will move gas from MVP about be 70 miles further south into North Carolina. The project is anchored by a firm capacity commitment from PSNC Energy, a natural gas utility that provides service to residential commercial and industrial customers. We held an open season during the second quarter and received a lot of interest in the project. We are in discussions with several potential shippers and have begun the pre-filing work with FERC.

The project is estimated to cost between $350 million and $500 million depending on the final project scope. EQM will operate the pipeline and we have between 33% and 48% ownership in the project. MVP Southgate is targeted for a Q4 2020 in-service date.

On the Hammerhead project, we are currently on track for the Q3 2019 in-service and continue to forecast approximately $460 million of capital. The project is anchored by EQT with a 1.2 Bcf per day commitment and we are also having active discussions with other potential shippers.

In conclusion, the financial results were solid in the second quarter. Our operations are performing well with the team installing about 25 miles of gathering pipelines and adding 12,500 horsepower of compression in the quarter. We have now completed all the streamlining transactions which was an important and necessary step in cleaning up the Midstream structure. I look forward to executing on the opportunity set in front of us and ultimately creating significant value for our unit holders.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Jerry. That concludes the comments portion of the call. Brenda, can you please open the call to question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. I know the income, the RMP combination is just right here, but was just curious as far as the SpinCo Board of Directors, if you could update us there as progress on how that stands and any thoughts you could share with regards to the potential for a GPLP simplification down the road?

Jerry Ashcroft

Sure. Good question. On the SpinCo Board of Directors progress, that's something that's at the EQT board that they are considering and are reviewing. That will be something that obviously, probably a month before we actually separate, we'll have a better vision and also in the Form-10 itself. The other piece is that you mentioned is the GPLP simplification. That is something that we've continued to do have done homework on, but it is really something for the NewCo Board to review once the separation has been done.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. With regards to MVP, you know I appreciate kind of a lot of these things in the quarter are uncertain at this point and how things unfold, but I was just curious as far as what your confidence levels is for 1Q 2019, you know the ISD and you know what's the risk of it slipping a quarter or two. I mean it doesn't seem like it would necessarily change the impact of EQT – the EQM story overall for the long-run, but just kind of curious if you could share any thoughts there.

Jerry Ashcroft

Sure. We update our project schedule weekly and you know and it's based on both weather and active wisdom that we see. So, basically, when we look at the snapshot of where we are today and the update that we just received on Monday, that's what put us into the first quarter. So, I'm confident that we're in the first quarter at this point and as we continue to go through and get more information from whether it's the courts or as we see the footage that we're able to deal on each spread, each week, that's what's driving the certainty.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. And just one last one if I could, you know with regards to the legacy EQM gathering results, if you – how should we think about how that's progressing I guess versus you know your expectations at this point?

Jerry Ashcroft

Sure. From the legacy gathering, right now we're really just kind of looking at it as one midstream piece, because as production on the EQT side decides, what is the best pad to drill, and the land that's contingent to that, that's kind of what drives where those volumes are going. So, but from overall, those systems have gone – work out very well, Jupiter and Mako are some of the newer systems that have been put in and they are exceeding the expectations.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Amoss with Heikkinen. Please go ahead.

David Amoss

Jerry, you've talked in the past about some conservatism that you guys took into account when you put out a preliminary 2019 guidance and kind of is unaffected, what's going on MVP if someone unpredictable? But can you talk specifically about the potential range of outcomes that you see for third party business next year? And then also on the cost side, it's a little bit noisy with all the transactions that maybe guide us a little bit more for the third quarter of 2018 on the cost side G&A and OpEx? And then also more of a stabilized run rate, I think you said in the past that that's 4Q, 2018.

A - Jerry Ashcroft: As we go through the separation process and we are working with outside consultants. We are getting a better view of what that looks like as our run rate. As you've seen in our past three quarters, we've done well from an operating expense in an SG&A standpoint, I believe that will continue. So from a cost side, you know what was in the S4, we feel that that is definitely achievable. And then on the third party business side, I would say it's the most deal flow that I've seen since I've joined a year ago on the third party business, a lot of that was instigated with the announcement of the separation.

A - Rob McNally: This is Rob. On the costs side, I think the second quarter is a pretty good run rate. Other than we had about something like $3.5 million worth of transaction costs that we don't expect to repeat, but otherwise it's a good run right.

Q - Unidentified Analyst: Okay. Thanks. And just to clarify the comment that you guys made earlier. So, the seeding of the midstream forward is with the filing of the Form 10 and that's now sometime before mid-August. Is there a timeframe where you could – if you chose to or if the board chose to execute a simplification transaction? And then I guess the follow up would be, if it makes economic sense to undertake that transaction why wouldn't you do it prior to the spin?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: Sure. That's something that Rob and I talk about all the time and I am using Rob's term. We both believe there is a shelf life on the IDRs. As we go through this separation and as we go through the timing of making sure that we have two healthy answers to ease at the end that IDR simplification is something that we look at also. So it's just really going to be a first priority of the NewCo board and whether it happens before the NewCo board is to be seeing, but right now we are looking at it as a NewCo board view. Rob?

A - Rob McNally: I'll just add to that a little bit, but realistically it has to be something that would happen post spin. The NewCo board will actually be constituted and be a decision making body as the NewCo board until the time of the spin.

Q - Unidentified speaker: Okay. Got it. That's helpful. Thank you.

A - Jerry Ashcroft: Thank you.

OperatorOur next question comes from the line of Barrett Blaschke with MUFJ. Please go ahead.

Q - Barrett Blaschke: Hi guys. Just to follow up a little bit on construction and risk. I mean I assume the Trans has continues that we've seen here. Is this an escalation to see it moving up into the court system further on the stay like this? I mean somebody yet to factoring on other projects going forward that it could get to this high level before we have delays.

A - Jerry Ashcroft: Basically when you say a high level being the Fourth Circuit appeals. I mean that's actually where it goes to a nationally with the permits from the Army Corps. So I think that is something that we will see on major transmission projects and that our legal team and our construction teams are well versed in and we see it on many of our projects. So yeah, I think that's something that will continue to be looking at when we build project schedules in the future. And on the construction and risk on MVP, we are really starting to see what our production and efficiency rates can be now that were into the trenching and the pipeline stringing itself and looking at the amount of footage per day any spread. So I'd say we probably have a much better view at the end of August and where we are in that project.

Q - Barrett Blaschke: I know you said your relatively confident about first quarter of 2019 in-service date. I guess the question goes back to whose decision as the timing to get this into the court and for the court to make a decision?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: So the court itself, basically said that the comments had to be end by July 2018 and that's already happened and now it's up to the court to then look at the motion that was put in by DOJ for the Army Corps. And so, we are hopeful and expect to hear something soon.

Q - Barrett Blaschke: Okay. Thank you.

OperatorAnd our next question comes from the line of Tim Howard with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Q - Tim Howard: Thanks for taking my question. First of all MVP, I believe the original range was $3 billion to $3.5 billion for total costs announced $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. Are the regional economic for the project protected at the $3.7 billion level, if that is the outcome, so do you make the same return as the original range?

A - Rob McNally: Sure. There was a range, there was a sliding rate that moved as the construction costs went up, but we are at $3.5 billion worth in top in that range. So expenditures above the $3.5 billion will start to get into the return, although there are still strong returns, but they are not protected above the $3.5 billion.

A - Jerry Ashcroft: So the project economics are still at the eight times level.

Q - Tim Howard: Are you saying at the high end or at $3.5?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: In this range.

Q - Tim Howard: Okay. Got it. And then shifting over to the acquired gathering systems, could you just give us an update on how those volumes are trending? And then are you still want to say $250 million of EBITDA in 2019 are from those assets?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: We basically for 2019, we don't break those assets out separately because we optimize them together. So when we talk about our 500 million in capital avoidance and then also the synergies that we're seeing a year from the SG&A and OpEx size. We see it all as a mix. So that's I would probably look at it holistically and not separately, but we don't see those systems necessarily trailing off.

Q - Tim Howard: Okay. I guess the issue that I had is when it was drop down 170 million is the run rate now, jumping to 250. So I just want to make sure that accretion is to come, but I guess would it all consolidated that's no longer viable?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: That's not my point. What the point is that we look at it overall, but we do expect to get the 250. We are seeing current levels right now even past the quarter, trending to where we need to be and a big piece of that is the added compression that is going on with some of those dropped assets that are really giving it a step up.

Q - Tim Howard: Okay. That makes sense. Thank you. And then just two quick ones on guidance. So there is a few moving parts in the 2018 number, I just want to make sure that's kind of left unchanged excluding those few moving parts. Is that accurate statement?

A - Jerry Ashcroft: Really the only update what the guidance was that RMP closed on July 23, our previous guidance had assumed September 1. We are about five weeks ahead of schedule on the RMP acquisition.

Q - Tim Howard: Okay. Got it. And then just back to the conservatism of 2019, EQT spoke about a slowdown, looking out is a kind of to develop capital allocation decisions? Was that kind of contemplated with the EQM guidance for 2019 because we've thought it's conservative, we had that question from a number of investors as well. So I just wonder to seeing how the EQM guidance was set based on the decision that EQT or if it was at all?

A - Rob McNally: This is Robert. The 2019 guidance for the 2019 results won't be impacted very much if EQT slows down its growth rate from 15% to 10% or whatever the case might be, it won't have a very large impact. And most of the growth in 2019 and even 2020, the big pieces of it are already big, right. These are things like MVP, MVP Southgate, Hammerhead these are projects that are moving forward and have firm contracts. So the overall results in 2019 and 2020 won't be largely impacted by whatever EQTs and other industry participants' growth rate is.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Becca Followill with U.S. Capital. Please go ahead.

Becca Followill

Good morning. Back on Mountain Valley, what is assumed in your Q1 in-service date from a court position standpoint? Do you assume that you get it in August or shortly? What's the latest you could get that decision and still meet the Q1 in-service date?

Jerry Ashcroft

You know that would be kind of difficult to really answer, because then it would just be getting with the partners and discussing recovery plans to whether you want to bring speed up the project or not and dollar spent. So, you know what we've given you today with our view is where we are with the construction schedule as is, and we're still able to be pretty flexible and move around and take on a lot of the pipeline build, but obviously become less efficient whether you are dealing with the water crossings or weather conditions.

Rob McNally

I think as the court sits on this decision for a quarter, then of course that's going to but the timing in jeopardy. But we don't think that they are going to sit on it that long. They've got the – briefings have been filed. We think that the facts in this case are in our favor and we're hopeful that the stay will get lifted.

Operator

Next is Dennis Coleman with Bank of America.

Dennis Coleman

Question, maybe this is thinking about it a little too much, but on the Southgate project without you know, so weighing it will meet FERC approval we're about to lose a commissioner and unclear when another one might be named and so you get this two to commissioned. Any concerns there that this could get delayed even if all the right things happen otherwise? The make up at all?

Jerry Ashcroft

Sure the positive thing about the Southgate project is, you know we have a major utility that serves industrial and residential customers as the backer of the project, and as you'll see with some of the dissents, a lot of that has been based on not having the need and in this case the state of North Carolina would absolutely be showing the need by having their utility back in the project.

Dennis Coleman

Fair enough. And then I guess just a decel question follow-up from maybe the EQT call as well. There was some talk about how the retained SpinCo units will be put out into the markets, and I guess I'm just wondering you know and there the comment I think was over one to two years probably and so, on the reverse side of that will there be some lock-up period which you anticipate. Is there something that some period of time where SpinCo units will be allowed to sort of settle and before that sale happens?

Rob McNally

I think that there will not be a lock-up period likely, but I think that EQT will not be incentivized to sell the shares quickly and the need for the cash will not be immediate and we do believe there will be some churn in the SpinCo trading and so, our expectation is that the EQT will hold the shares at least for some period time while that churn works through.

Dennis Coleman

So sort of a self-imposed lock-up, take it.

Rob McNally

That's right. It is – and there is no good reason to sell immediately and we think that the pricing will stabilize and likely improve after we just – through the early days of trading.

Operator

And our question comes from the line of Alex Kania with Wolfe Research.

Alex Kania

Just on the distribution growth guidance, it sounded like just from prepared comments that the preference here is to have a maybe a slightly higher coverage than the guidance that was given back in May. I was just kind of wondering a little more about the color on that, just is it a matter of maybe higher expected CapEx, the next few years or are there long-term opportunities that are coming into view and you feel like you want to be more prepared for, or is it just kind of a general view that you want to deal a little bit more conservative?

Jerry Ashcroft

Yeah, I mean – I'll pass it to Rob. From my standpoint, when Rob and I've talked to the Board about it, it was really just be prudent and make sure that we have a strong balance sheet and have the higher coverage. So, you know, we just looked at the market around us and where we were and where we wanted to be and the higher coverage was the prudent thing to do. Rob?

Rob McNally

The only thing I would add to that is, we don't think that the difference between a 15% growth rate versus a 17.5% where we were last quarter, we don't think the market really is paying for that, and we think that kicking the higher coverage ratio when we've got a backlog of just under $5 billion with the progress to do, is probably a more prudent way to manage it.

Nate Tetlow

Thanks Brenda. That concludes today's call. Thank you all for participating.

